Southfield man arraigned in shooting, dumping of 17-year-old mother on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES (WWJ) A Southfield man was arraigned in St. Clair Shores today (Friday) for the murder of a 17-year-old Detroit mother.

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office has arraigned 20-year-old Nathaniel Taylor on one count of second degree murder and one count of felony firearm.

The prosecutor's office says Taylor and the victim, Taya Land, met earlier via an app, and then in person in the early morning of Friday, October 14.

He pushed her out of his car after an argument and shot her in the head three times with 9mm gun, according to prosecutors.

When police arrived on scene after multiple calls from tipsters around 4 a.m., Land was found deceased with head injuries on the eastbound side of I-94.

Taylor is being held on a $2 million cash/surety bond. If he is able to post it, he will be forced to wear GPS tether and will remain under house arrest. He's due back in court for a probable cause hearing on October 28.

Land was a mother to a one-year-old little girl.

The family is raising money to help pay for Land's funeral and to support her daughter via a GoFundMe page .

Michigan State Police shut down I-94 at 8 Mile from about 9:45 a.m to noon to investigate the crime scene. The freeway has since reopened.