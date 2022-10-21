ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punta Gorda, FL

Two condominiums catch fire in Punta Gorda

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MSmVX_0ihZtjUD00

Charlotte County Fire confirms there was a working fire at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave.

They got the call around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department are on the scene.

A spokesperson with Charlotte County Fire says the owners were out of town at the time of the fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control and had it put out just after 9:30 a.m.

A Punta Gorda firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries reported at this time.

Related Articles

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

San Carlos Island residents fed up with trash in front of their homes

San Carlos Island residents are fed up with the piles of trash in front of their homes. In one of the hardest hit areas like San Carlos Island, mountains of trash bags cover the sidewalks people use to walk on. People are tired of the trash in front of their...
Mysuncoast.com

Man charged with breaking into occupied North Port home

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port police have arrested a Jacksonville man after he allegedly broke into a home Oct. 23 and attempted to steal computer equipment. Police say a woman was awakened in her home on Lady Slipper Avenue to a loud sound. She opened her bedroom door and saw a man trying to open a sliding door at the back of the house.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

UPDATE: Woman killed after being struck by vehicle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are continuing to investigate the death Monday of a 23-year-old woman in Sarasota. Police say the woman was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. She was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital where she died Monday afternoon. Police...
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fire at Collier County business on Exchange Avenue

A fire at a recycling center has shut down the intersection of Exchange Avenue and Commercial Boulevard east of the Naples Airport. Greater Naples Fire says several appliances are on fire at Garden Street Iron and Metal. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Department, firefighters are responding. Please use caution and find an alternate route.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Traffic: Serious crash at 9th St. in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police are on the scene of an injury crash. Units were called to a crash at the intersection of 9th Street and East Avenue. 9th Street is closed from East Avenue to North Washington Blvd (US 301). Please find an alternate route and expect delays in the area.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

1 person killed, 3 seriously injured in crash on Pine Ridge Road

One person was killed and three others were seriously injured in a crash on Pine Ridge Road late Monday night. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a car driven by a 40-year-old man with a 26-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was traveling at high speed east on Pine Ridge Road, east of Logan Boulevard at around 10:30 p.m. A pickup truck driven by a 47-year-old man with a 41-year-old woman as his passenger, both from Naples, was also traveling east on Pine Ridge Road, ahead of the car.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Anna Maria Oyster Bar plans sixth location, its Sarasota County debut

A sixth Anna Maria Oyster Bar is in the works, this one in North Port. With permitting and the buildout phase beginning soon, AMOB parent company Oysters Rock Hospitality expects to open in February. The new restaurant will be located at 14132 Tamiami Trail, the home of the former Family Table restaurant, according to a statement. North Port is in south Sarasota County.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Single mother loses home, family heirloom to North Port flooding

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - In the days following Hurricane Ian’s destructive path, Brittany Creech couldn’t believe her eyes. Her mother and son sent her videos of her neighborhood in North Port that was hardly recognizable. Street after street of homes were underwater as small boats glided through in search of anything worth saving. The Creech household didn’t fare any better, with flood waters welling up inside the building, then receding to leave behind their belongings drenched in filth.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County tourism rebound after Ian

Many resorts and hotels are closed and have no timeline on when they will be open again after Hurricane Ian. Employees at these hotels have been laid off leaving many places understaffed and people without jobs. But, Collier County said they still are open and have a lot to offer.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

27K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy