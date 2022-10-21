Two condominiums catch fire in Punta Gorda

Charlotte County Fire confirms there was a working fire at Emerald Pointe Condominiums, located at 25188 Marion Ave.

They got the call around 6 a.m. on Friday morning.

The Charlotte County Fire Department and Punta Gorda Police Department are on the scene.

A spokesperson with Charlotte County Fire says the owners were out of town at the time of the fire.

Firefighters got the fire under control and had it put out just after 9:30 a.m.

A Punta Gorda firefighter was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries reported at this time.

