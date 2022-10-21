ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead, Clearwater PD says

By Veronica Beltran
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Clearwater Police said a homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead early Friday morning in the northern part of Clearwater Beach.

The Clearwater Police Department said that just after 12:30 a.m., a man's body was found in the 700 block of Mandalay Avenue.

Police said 49-year-old Jeffrey M. Chapman suffered blunt force trauma to the upper part of his body. Police claimed he was riding a bicycle at the time of the attack.

Clearwater Police said the motive for the attack is unknown but that residents in the area shouldn't be fearful. Detectives are looking for a four-door, black sedan and at least two suspects thought to be connected to the crime.

Anyone with information on the case should call Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242 .

Clearwater Police addressed the case in late Friday morning press conference. Watch the full press conference below:

Clearwater Police discuss Friday AM homicide

ABC Action News WFTS

