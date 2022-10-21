ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, PA

WGAL

Lancaster County man convicted of second-degree murder, arson

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County man was found guilty of second-degree murder, arson and robbery of a motor vehicle. Javen Jackson, 24, faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment for the murder conviction, according to the district attorney's office. A judge will order a sentence at a later date.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg homeowner shoots attempted burglar

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg homeowner shot a man who was trying to break in, police say. The suspect, Keon Washington, allegedly kicked in the back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday. Police said the homeowner, who lawfully had...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Police in York searching for missing girl

York City police in York County, Pennsylvania, are searching for 13-year-old Kieyanna Davis. Police say she is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a green sweater and Jordan sneakers, according to police. Davis was...
YORK, PA
WGAL

Pedestrian hit by car in York County

HANOVER, Pa. — A pedestrian was hit by a car Saturday night in York County. Hanover police said an 18-year-man was hit shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of Carlisle Street. The victim was wearing dark clothing and not using a marked crosswalk, according to police. He...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall's funeral will be held Monday

LANCASTER, Pa. — The funeral for former Lancaster Mayor Charlie Smithgall will get underway at 1 p.m. this afternoon. The Lancaster police mounted patrol stood guard outside the Lancaster County Convention Center as people lined up to offer their condolences to Smithgall's family. More than 600 people are expected...
LANCASTER, PA
WGAL

Police looking for missing Millersville woman

Millersville Borough police are searching for a missing woman. They say 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl was last seen driving a vehicle in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday morning. According to police, Carl is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown/greying...
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Police searching for woman they say may be at special risk

Millersville Borough police are searching for an endangered missing person. They say 64-year-old Wanda Lee Carl was last seen driving a vehicle in the area of Manor Avenue and Lehman Avenue in Millersville Borough Friday morning. According to police, Carl is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has...
MILLERSVILLE, PA
WGAL

Man hit by a car in Hanover Borough

Hanover Borough Police say an 18-year-old man from Hanover suffered serious injures after being hit by a car Saturday night. According to police, the man was crossing Carlisle Street just after 9 p.m. when he was struck. Police say the vehicle was driven by Kevin Sheaffer of Maryland. According to...
HANOVER, PA
WGAL

Fire damages home in Penn Township

PENN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews in York County were called to a house fire early Sunday morning. Emergency dispatchers say the fire was in the 100 block of Gardenia Drive in Penn Township. Fire victims are being assisted by the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania National Guard identifies soldier killed in training accident

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania National Guard has identified the soldier who died in a training accident at Fort Indiantown Gap. Spc. Mackenzie Shay, 20, of New Castle, was killed Saturday in the accident involving two military vehicles. Three other service members were treated and released from...
GAP, PA
WGAL

DEP declares Sunday a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in the Susquehanna Valley Area, which includes the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York, and the Liberty-Clairton Area of Allegheny County, which includes Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough and Port Vue Borough.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Fatal accident at Fort Indiantown Gap under investigation

One service member is dead and three others were transported to the hospital will non-life-threatening injuries following an accident involving two military vehicles at Fort Indiantown Gap on Saturday. Names of service members are being withheld until proper notifications to next of kin are made. Officials say the accident is...
GAP, PA
WGAL

Damp and dreary start to the workweek

The weekend ended on a cloudy and wet note as a storm system just off the coast brought showers and some heavier rain at times. That area of low pressure is still east of us and will make for a damp and dreary start to the workweek. Clouds will stay...

