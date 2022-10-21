MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana nonprofit organization called Hunters for the Hungry offers a way for outdoorsmen to give back to the community. The organization partners with meat processors in each Parish where hunters can drop off extra meat from the hunting season that oftentimes goes to waste. The meat is transported from the processor to one of the five major food banks of Louisiana, where they distribute the meat to local shelters and food kitchens. The goal of Hunters for the Hungry is to minimize waste and provide food to those in need.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO