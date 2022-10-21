ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

“Hunters for the Hungry” provides meat donations to Louisiana families

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana nonprofit organization called Hunters for the Hungry offers a way for outdoorsmen to give back to the community. The organization partners with meat processors in each Parish where hunters can drop off extra meat from the hunting season that oftentimes goes to waste. The meat is transported from the processor to one of the five major food banks of Louisiana, where they distribute the meat to local shelters and food kitchens. The goal of Hunters for the Hungry is to minimize waste and provide food to those in need.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

LDWF, LTAHA to Host Five Trapping Workshops During 2022-23 Trapping Season

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Trappers and Alligator Hunters Association will host five free trapping workshops from Dec. 10-Feb. 25. The workshops will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. All material during the workshops and lunch will be provided. Space is limited and anyone...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, October 25th. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here, we have a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Get It Growing calendar provides inspiration and information throughout 2023

Each year the LSU AgCenter Get It Growing calendar supplies plant lovers with gardening inspiration and reliable horticulture information. Packed with dozens of artful photos of Louisiana landscapes and gardens, the calendar also adds beauty to any wall. The recently released 2023 LSU AgCenter Get It Growing Lawn and Garden...
LOUISIANA STATE
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday

A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Policy Institute for Children launches Child Care Parent Poll

The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children has launched the Louisiana 2022 Child Care Parent Poll in an effort to gain insight into child care arrangements of Louisiana families with children under the age of 5. According to the LA Department of Education, child care arrangements can include care and education that parents, families, and family friends provide, as well as care and education provided by early learning programs like preschool, Head Start, and child care centers. The Louisiana 2022 Child Care Parent Poll can be completed here.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk

There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest

(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center

A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche

The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
LOUISIANA STATE
iheart.com

This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State

Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy