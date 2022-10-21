Read full article on original website
Related
KNOE TV8
“Hunters for the Hungry” provides meat donations to Louisiana families
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana nonprofit organization called Hunters for the Hungry offers a way for outdoorsmen to give back to the community. The organization partners with meat processors in each Parish where hunters can drop off extra meat from the hunting season that oftentimes goes to waste. The meat is transported from the processor to one of the five major food banks of Louisiana, where they distribute the meat to local shelters and food kitchens. The goal of Hunters for the Hungry is to minimize waste and provide food to those in need.
Louisiana's Governor Edwards declares October 24th, Red Beans and Rice Day. Get your recipe and get cooking.
In Louisiana, Mondays mean Red Beans and Rice Day and now that has been made official. Earlier today, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards signed a proclamation on the steps of the Capitol in Baton Rouge to officially recognize October 24th as Red Beans and Rice Day.
houmatimes.com
LDWF, LTAHA to Host Five Trapping Workshops During 2022-23 Trapping Season
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) and the Louisiana Trappers and Alligator Hunters Association will host five free trapping workshops from Dec. 10-Feb. 25. The workshops will be held from 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. All material during the workshops and lunch will be provided. Space is limited and anyone...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
houmatimes.com
Four Months in a Row: Louisiana Hits Another Record Low Unemployment Rate at 3.4 percent
Data released on October 21 by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that Louisiana’s September. 2022 seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.4 percent. This is the lowest rate in the state’s history and the fourth consecutive month with a new record. Louisiana’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined...
Louisiana Town Named One Of The Best Christmas Towns in America
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is in sight, and in the state of Louisiana that means our attention turns to one city. It turns out, we're not the only ones who know about it either. We're of course talking about the annual Natchitoches...
Louisiana Amendments Guide 2022: 8 proposed constitutional amendments
NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is just around the corner, and early voting starts Tuesday, October 25th. Louisiana voters will have 8 amendments to consider on the ballot this year, and it’s important to understand what your vote means. Here, we have a full rundown on what each amendment will do if it is approved, and what your "yes" or "no" vote can actually change.
houmatimes.com
Get It Growing calendar provides inspiration and information throughout 2023
Each year the LSU AgCenter Get It Growing calendar supplies plant lovers with gardening inspiration and reliable horticulture information. Packed with dozens of artful photos of Louisiana landscapes and gardens, the calendar also adds beauty to any wall. The recently released 2023 LSU AgCenter Get It Growing Lawn and Garden...
pelicanpostonline.com
Louisiana Child ID Program launched
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
Louisiana Braces for Severe Weather Threat Tonight and Tuesday
A cold front approaching Louisiana from the west during the day today will be the catalyst for strong to possibly severe storms across the state beginning later tonight and during the day on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center is suggesting that some portions of Louisiana will be under at least a slight risk of severe storms over the next 24 to 48 hours.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
EXPLAINER: What is Louisiana’s ‘jungle primary’?
Open primaries were first used for Louisiana’s federal elections in 1978, when state lawmakers changed rules for U.S. House and Senate. It’s not used for Louisiana’s presidential primary.
4 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you also happen to love burgers, then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers and impeccable service, so if you have never visited any of them, make sure you pay them a visit next time you are craving burgers.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Policy Institute for Children launches Child Care Parent Poll
The Louisiana Policy Institute for Children has launched the Louisiana 2022 Child Care Parent Poll in an effort to gain insight into child care arrangements of Louisiana families with children under the age of 5. According to the LA Department of Education, child care arrangements can include care and education that parents, families, and family friends provide, as well as care and education provided by early learning programs like preschool, Head Start, and child care centers. The Louisiana 2022 Child Care Parent Poll can be completed here.
State Rep. now asking Louisiana residents to vote ‘no’ on his slavery amendment this year
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are eight constitutional amendments that will appear on the November 8 ballot in Louisiana. That includes one bout a form of slavery which has a lot of people talking. Amendment 7 removes language in the state constitution that allows slavery and involuntary servitude as...
theadvocate.com
Quin Hillyer: The big diversion is too big a risk
There are better ways to rebuild Louisiana’s wetlands. It’s not too late to stop a long-imagined but misguided $2 billion project to divert up to 75,000 cubic feet per second of the Mississippi River into the Barataria Basin to replenish disappearing marsh. The public comment period with the...
kalb.com
Louisiana has 26 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) - Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold.
NOLA.com
Missing Florida child found in Louisiana with help from Lafayette sheriff’s Real Time Crime Center
A missing Florida girl was reunited with her parents and her grandmother arrested with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Real Time Crime Center. On Friday, deputies were alerted that a vehicle associated with 49-year-old Joanna Holcomb was spotted in LaPlace, Louisiana. Holcomb was wanted on a warrant out of Florida after taking her granddaughter from Ft. Myers, Florida without permission. Law enforcement agents were unable to apprehend Holcomb in LaPlace, a statement from the Sheriff’s Office said.
Gov. breaks ground on $96M pump station on Bayou Lafourche
The Office of Governor John Bel Edwards released the following press release on Friday, Oct. 21:. DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Today (Oct. 21), Gov. John Bel Edwards, members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a critically needed $96 million pump station in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, and Terrebonne parishes and will combat saltwater intrusion in the Lafourche and Terrebonne estuaries, which experience some of the highest land loss rates in the world.
iheart.com
This Louisiana Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Nachos In The State
Whether you prefer nachos topped with shredded chicken, pico de gallo, cheese sauce or barbecue, the crunchy snack is always a hit. Mashed searched around the country to find the best nachos served in each state, from traditional takes on the classic snack to unique flavors paired together for a one-of-a-kind bite. According to the site:
Comments / 0