Knoxville, TN

$60k raised for UT-Martin football player's family impacted by Hurricane Ian

By Kelly Broderick
 4 days ago
The Vols are putting their fundraising power to good use!

Earlier this week, the University of Tennessee raised nearly $200,000 to replace the goalpost torn down after the big win against Alabama.

Now, they're asking fans to help out a UT-Martin football player whose family lost their home in Hurricane Ian.

AJ Marquez is from Port Charlotte Florida which is one of the hardest-hit areas. His family is still trying to recover and needs help paying for food, supplies and bills.

"My mom, stepdad and brothers are still in the house," Marquez said. "They're just staying in my mom's room which is the only room that didn't get hit at all. Tryna' find housing, somewhere to stay in the meanwhile has been hard so far."

AJ's GoFundMe has raised nearly $60,000.

