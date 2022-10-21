Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Aston Villa hire Unai Emery: Former PSG, Arsenal boss tasked with replacing Steven Gerrard
Less than a week after moving on from Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa have announced that Unai Emery will be the club's next head coach. After deciding not to head to Newcastle United last year while Villarreal were in the knockout stages of Champions League, Emery didn't turn down another chance to return to the Premier League after a spell with Arsenal from 2018-2019. He leaves Villarreal as Villa paid a €6 million release clause for his signature.
BBC
Borussia Dortmund v Man City: Pick of the stats
Borussia Dortmund have won just one of their five Champions League matches against Manchester City - a 1-0 home win in the 2012-13 group stage. Manchester City have won their past three Champions League games against Dortmund - all of them 2-1. No side has ever beaten another by the same score in four consecutive games in the competition.
BBC
'I feel like I am only getting better in this team'
Bournemouth summer signing Marcus Tavernier said he is "loving every second" of playing for the Cherries since his arrival. The midfielder has started all of Bournemouth's league games and discussing his time at the club so far said: "It couldn’t be better at the moment, I have settled in really well.
Manchester City Fan, Oasis's Liam Gallagher Takes Shot At Liverpool FC
The former Oasis front man has taken aim at Liverpool before on Social Media but many believe his latest tweet has gone too far!
BBC
Tottenham manager Antonio Conte calls for money, time and patience - but did VAR let Spurs down?
It was only a few months ago that Antonio Conte was talking about "miracles" and celebrating Champions League qualification. Now the spotlight is on the Tottenham boss for all the wrong reasons. Back-to-back Premier League defeats after a solid start to the season have left third-placed Spurs five points off...
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
Report: Chelsea Targeting RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer
Chelsea are targeting RB Leipzig midfielder Konrad Laimer to bolster their midfield.
theScore
Unai Emery leaves Villarreal to become Aston Villa head coach
Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was named the new Aston Villa head coach Monday. The Spaniard terminated his contract with La Liga's Villarreal to succeed Steven Gerrard in the West Midlands. He will officially take control of the struggling Premier League outfit when his work permit clears on Nov. 1.
Jurgen Klopp 'Eyeing' Move For Liverpool Transfer Target Amid Napoli Contract Talks
Liverpool are hoping to sign Napoli star next year despite the player looking to sign a new contract with the Italian club.
ESPN
Leeds' problems deepen with home defeat by Fulham
Leeds United sank to a 3-2 defeat at home to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday, leaving them in the relegation zone and heaping more pressure on coach Jesse Marsch. Leeds, who are without a league win since August, are 18th in the standings on nine points after a fourth consecutive defeat. Fulham meanwhile climbed up to seventh on 18.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
BBC
Special movement and special mentality - Guardiola on Haaland and Bellingham
Pep Guardiola says he hopes Erling Haaland will return in prime condition from a break during the World Cup and has pointed to the potential of the striker’s former team-mate – Jude Bellingham. Haaland will face Bellingham when City take on Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on...
Liverpool U21s Boss Barry Lewtas on Calvin Ramsay, Ben Doak & Recent Derby Win
Liverpool U21s Head Coach Barry Lewtas talks on Calvin Ramsay, Ben Doak and this past weekend's Merseyside derby victory over Everton.
Pep Guardiola's Man City Pass 600-Goal Landmark In Win Over Brave Brighton
City are now only the third club in Premier League history to score more than 600 goals under one manager.
BBC
Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers manager says "I can still turn it around'
Giovanni van Bronckhorst believes he "can still turn it around" as Rangers manager and "my players are still behind me" amid "a difficult moment". Rangers fans booed their players off the Ibrox pitch for a second time in three days after Saturday's 1-1 top-flight draw with Livingston. That followed a...
NME
The Reytons announce huge homecoming show at Sheffield Arena
The Reytons have announced details of a huge homecoming show next year. The band will play will play the Sheffield Arena in September 2023 and tickets go on general sale from 10am on October 28. You can buy tickets for the show here. The band’s last South Yorkshire show saw...
Comments / 0