Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III thanks to wife Akshata Murthy's $800 million tech company stake
Rishi Sunak is worth $830 million, almost double that of reigning monarch King Charles III, who inherited an estate and assets valued at $420 million from Queen Elizabeth II.
Tyson Fury to release Sweet Caroline cover to raise funds for mental health
The boxer Tyson Fury is set to release his debut single to raise money for the men’s mental health charity Talk Club. The two-time world heavyweight champion has covered Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline, with the song slated for release next month. The track was chosen thanks to its...
