ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
binbits.com

Former Bithumb Chairman likely to bag 8years jail term

Emerging reports from Korea reveal that prosecutors are pushing for the conviction of former Bithumb Chairman, Lee Jung-hoon. South Korean news agency, Yonhap reports that the prosecutors are seeking an eight years jail term for the former chairman. These prosecutors are standing on the ground of the fraud case relating...
binbits.com

The Sandbox airdrops 2.6M $SAND to LAND owners

Popular Ethereum-based virtual reality project, The Sandbox has airdropped over two million of its native token, $SAND. The project announced the development in a Twitter post on its verified handle on Tuesday. According to The Sandbox, it initiated the airdrop to felicitate its 1000th day on Metaverse. The Sandbox said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy