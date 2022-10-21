Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting
Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III thanks to wife Akshata Murthy's $800 million tech company stake
Rishi Sunak is worth $830 million, almost double that of reigning monarch King Charles III, who inherited an estate and assets valued at $420 million from Queen Elizabeth II.
binbits.com
Former Bithumb Chairman likely to bag 8years jail term
Emerging reports from Korea reveal that prosecutors are pushing for the conviction of former Bithumb Chairman, Lee Jung-hoon. South Korean news agency, Yonhap reports that the prosecutors are seeking an eight years jail term for the former chairman. These prosecutors are standing on the ground of the fraud case relating...
binbits.com
The Sandbox airdrops 2.6M $SAND to LAND owners
Popular Ethereum-based virtual reality project, The Sandbox has airdropped over two million of its native token, $SAND. The project announced the development in a Twitter post on its verified handle on Tuesday. According to The Sandbox, it initiated the airdrop to felicitate its 1000th day on Metaverse. The Sandbox said...
Comments / 0