ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winnsboro, TX

Comments / 7

Dems are gay
2d ago

My generation carried guns in the back winder of our trucks .Those of us in FFA we're made to bring them inside the classroom to learn safety and how to break them down and clean them

Reply
5
Brandon Brown
3d ago

what do you expect from a bunch of country kids.......hope nothing happened to the kid I'm sure it was a accident

Reply
6
Related
KLTV

Bullard house hit by gunshots

BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
BULLARD, TX
KSST Radio

Winnsboro Police Department Media Report —Oct. 17-23, 2022

Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 17-23, 2022, included:. Makenzie Knight, 23 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Possession of 2 Ounces or Less of Marijuana.
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School

WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Arrest Man For Gun Charges

In Paris, a man was knocking on doors and pointing a gun at residents in an apartment complex on Stone Avenue. Police witnessed Robert Neal Hocker, 59, of Clarksville, standing in front of an apartment, pointing a semiautomatic pistol at the apartment door before he dropped the gun, and officers arrested him. Hocker stated that he had paid an unknown man $100.00 to take him to a party in the apartment complex, and the unidentified male fled with his money. Hocker said he was tired of being victimized.
PARIS, TX
Mix 93.1

39 People Were Booked Into The Gregg County Jail This Past Weekend

Gregg County authorities were busy doing their job this weekend - protecting and serving East Texas communities. While out on patrol law enforcement was able to stop and identify several people who didn't realize that had a little too much to drink and instead of calling a friend or ride-sharing service, they got behind the wheel and drove or attempted to drive home. These people, in most cases, were field tested and then arrested for driving while intoxicated.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week

Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fire Hits Overton’s Church Building

According to David Chenault and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Family Life Center in Overton. Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning, even though the Overton and New London VFD remained at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, continuing to work, according to Rusk County OEM.
OVERTON, TX
ktalnews.com

East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
TYLER, TX
easttexasradio.com

Chandler Man Charged With Violating Court Order

Coffee City Police arrested a Chandler man for violating a protective order after a juvenile female named on order was in his car. Police arrested 48-year-old Darren McKinley on the Smith County charge and booked him into the Henderson County Jail. They returned the girl to her parents.
CHANDLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy