Dems are gay
2d ago
My generation carried guns in the back winder of our trucks .Those of us in FFA we're made to bring them inside the classroom to learn safety and how to break them down and clean them
Brandon Brown
3d ago
what do you expect from a bunch of country kids.......hope nothing happened to the kid I'm sure it was a accident
Police Ask for Help from Public in Identifying Alleged Thief in Tyler, TX
Police in Tyler, Texas shared a post on their public Facebook page asking for help from the East Texas public in identifying a woman suspected of alleged theft at a business in the Tyler area. Do you recognize this person?. According to the post shared by the police department in...
KLTV
Bullard house hit by gunshots
BULLARD, Texas (KLTV) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from a man claiming he was being shot at. This happened Sunday afternoon in the Lakewood Subdivision off Hwy 346 in Bullard . The sheriff said when deputies arrived, they found a house that had been hit by gunshots.
Winnsboro Police Department Media Report —Oct. 17-23, 2022
Winnsboro Police Department each week provides a media report with information about department activity. WPD activity for the week Oct. 17-23, 2022, included:. Makenzie Knight, 23 years of age, of Winnsboro, was arrested on Oct. 23, 2022, on a Wood County Warrant for Possession of 2 Ounces or Less of Marijuana.
Gun bullets found in backpack at Winnsboro High School
WINNSBORO, Texas — Winnsboro ISD officials said gun bullets fell out of a student's backpack at the high school campus Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, WISD said 22-caliber bullets fell out of a student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor around 10:30 a.m. School resource officers and...
Employee of Joyce Crane died in crane incident in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The person who died in an incident involving a crane at Eastman Chemical Company in Longview has been identified as a contracted employee of Joyce Crane. The name of the deceased will not be released at this moment. “Today, an employee of Joyce Crane was working...
KLTV
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person was killed in an incident involving a crane at the Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, Monday. Captain Tyler Owen with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the incident was fatal and said deputies are at the scene. Kristin Parker with the Eastman...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Arrest Man For Gun Charges
In Paris, a man was knocking on doors and pointing a gun at residents in an apartment complex on Stone Avenue. Police witnessed Robert Neal Hocker, 59, of Clarksville, standing in front of an apartment, pointing a semiautomatic pistol at the apartment door before he dropped the gun, and officers arrested him. Hocker stated that he had paid an unknown man $100.00 to take him to a party in the apartment complex, and the unidentified male fled with his money. Hocker said he was tired of being victimized.
Student arrested for allegedly threatening Tyler High School on social media
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler High School administration said that one of their students was arrested after threatening the school in a social media post. School officials said they and Tyler ISD Police Department began investigating the threat after they were alerted to the post by another student who found it on social media. After […]
inforney.com
Taylor Parker penalty phase: Ex-husband, fellow jail inmates and a fingerprint expert called
NEW BOSTON, Texas – Taylor Parker's ex-husband, a fellow jail inmate and fingerprint expert testified Monday morning as the penalty phase of Parker's capital murder trial continued Monday. Parker, 29, killed Reagan Hancock, 21, and her unborn baby on Oct. 9, 2020. The jury that convicted her of the...
39 People Were Booked Into The Gregg County Jail This Past Weekend
Gregg County authorities were busy doing their job this weekend - protecting and serving East Texas communities. While out on patrol law enforcement was able to stop and identify several people who didn't realize that had a little too much to drink and instead of calling a friend or ride-sharing service, they got behind the wheel and drove or attempted to drive home. These people, in most cases, were field tested and then arrested for driving while intoxicated.
Bullets fell out of Winnsboro High School student’s pocket into hallway, officials say
WINNSBORO, Texas (KETK) – .22-caliber bullets fell out of a Winnsboro High School student’s pocket and onto the hallway floor on Thursday morning, according to the district. Officials said the incident was immediately investigated and it was found no weapon was on school property. “Ensuring the safety of our students and staff remains our top […]
Two East Texas teachers honored at Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon
IRVING, Texas (KETK) – At the annual Texas Teacher of the Year award luncheon, East Texas teachers Pydi Oliver and Catherine Jackson were selected as the Region 7 elementary and secondary Teacher of the Year. Pydi Oliver is a 3rd grade teacher at Velma Penny Elementary school at Lindale ISD and was selected as the […]
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
inforney.com
East Texas news briefs: Mount Pleasant fire captain dies; employee dies at East Texas chemical plant
MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant Fire Department Capt. Robby Bragg died over the weekend, according to a media release from the city. Bragg, 46, succumbed to injuries sustained in a “tragic accident while visiting friends in the Tyler area” on Thursday night, according to the city. The...
Pedestrian identified after fatal crash in Tyler on Troup Highway
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man died after being hit by a vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to the Tyler Police Department. Officials said Caleb Roach, 46, was struck in the roadway and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened in the 3700 block of Troup Highway around 12:13 a.m. Officials said he […]
Make Your Bid in the Big Smith County, Texas Surplus Auction This Week
Every so often, we, the general public, have an opportunity to purchase items that our county has used to service us. These items could be as simple as a used desk all the way up to whole vehicles. Some electronics could be thrown in there and other furniture, too. For this week, October 24 through October 28, you can go online and make a bid for any or all of the items in Smith County's surplus auction.
easttexasradio.com
Fire Hits Overton’s Church Building
According to David Chenault and the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a Sunday night fire has destroyed the First Baptist Family Life Center in Overton. Hot spots from the fire Sunday night flared back up Monday morning, even though the Overton and New London VFD remained at the First Baptist Church Family Life Center, continuing to work, according to Rusk County OEM.
East Texas man charged with criminally negligent homicide after fatal motorcycle crash
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was charged with criminally negligent homicide in connection to a two-vehicle fatal crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Raymond DeSantos, 22, of Hallsville, was booked into the Harrison County Jail. The crash occurred on Oct. 15 around 8:15 p.m. in Harrison County on […]
ktalnews.com
East Texas sting operation leads to 6 arrests, charged with soliciting minors
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday they’ve arrested six people after conducting an undercover investigation into sexual predators soliciting minors online. According to authorities, the following people were arrested for online solicitation of a minor and booked into Smith County Jail:. Peyton Brewer,...
easttexasradio.com
Chandler Man Charged With Violating Court Order
Coffee City Police arrested a Chandler man for violating a protective order after a juvenile female named on order was in his car. Police arrested 48-year-old Darren McKinley on the Smith County charge and booked him into the Henderson County Jail. They returned the girl to her parents.
