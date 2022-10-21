Off Leash Social hosting Halloween festivities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new spot in town has gone to the dogs!
Off Leash Social in Johnson City is a place for everyone — humans and dogs alike. In their first holiday season in operation, the combination bar and dog park will host a Halloween event.LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
Owner Paul Boynton sat down with our Good Morning Tri-Cities team to discuss what’s in store as well as what the site has to offer daily.
Halloween festivities will be happening Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be a dog costume contest along with a food truck, drinks and prizes.
Boynton said you don’t need a dog to enjoy everything they have to offer. He said people enter for free, and dogs must be registered through their website .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.
Comments / 0