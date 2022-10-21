ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing child

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in finding a critically missing child named Jonathan Perez. Police say Perez is an 11-year-old male with a light build, black hair in a medium length hairstyle. Police say he was last seen wearing a colorful "Looney Tunes" lightweight...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested. Officials say police responded to a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Police: 6 who died in Wisconsin apartment fire had been shot

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say the six people found dead after an apartment fire in a southern Wisconsin village last week had been shot in an apparent case of murder-suicide. The bodies of a couple and their four children were found early Friday after firefighters were called to their burning apartment in Hartland. Ten of the remaining tenants in the four-unit building made it out safely. Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko said Monday evening that all victims had one gunshot wound. He says Connor McKisick, a father and stepfather to the four children, had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The others who died include Jessica McKisick, a 14-year-old girl, a 12-year-old girl and two 3-year-old boys.
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Milwaukee teen charged in death of 12-year-old girl, Olivia Schultz, who was unloading groceries

A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl who was killed while unloading groceries Oct. 10 in the north Milwaukee area. On Monday, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office issued charges against Benjamin N. Garrett of first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety, both as a party to a crime. If convicted, he could face up to 72 years and six months in prison and could be fined up to $25,000.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire

HARTLAND, Wis. — Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide. Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted. He also said an...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'

MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

17-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is facing charges in the killing of a 12-year-old girl. Someone shot Olivia Schultz in her own backyard on Oct. 10 near 37th Street and Rohr Avenue after her family returned home from getting groceries. The gunfire also injured Olivia's mother. Prosecutors charged...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

Police search for critically missing boy

The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, Jonathan Perez. Jonathan is described as an 11 year old white male (4’07 / 84 lbs), brown eyes, black hair in a medium length hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a colorful “Looney...

