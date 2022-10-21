Read full article on original website
I-TEAM: Driver faces lesser charge after killing pedestrian in Milwaukee
A driver is facing a lesser charge after killing a pedestrian in a crash so loud, it set off a ShotSpotter Alert. The driver, 23-year-old Christdon Gordon, remained on the scene and was arrested.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: 2 boys shot, wounded Monday
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said two teen boys were shot and wounded Monday, Oct. 24. Around 4:30 p.m., police said a 14-year-old arrived at a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. It is unknown where he was short or what led to it. A 15-year-old boy was shot and...
15-year-old boy shot near 13th and Reservoir in Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Police Department says a 15-year-old boy was shot near 13th and Reservoir on Monday. Police say it happened around 5:20 p.m.
Man wanted in connection to fatal Las Margaritas shooting
The City of Kenosha Police Department is looking for 29-year-old Kendal T. Readus in connection to September's fatal shooting at Las Margaritas.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing child
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking the public's help in finding a critically missing child named Jonathan Perez. Police say Perez is an 11-year-old male with a light build, black hair in a medium length hairstyle. Police say he was last seen wearing a colorful "Looney Tunes" lightweight...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee chase, crash at Teutonia and Mill; 2 injured, 1 arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say two people were seriously injured following collision at N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Mill Road on Sunday evening, Oct. 23. The collision ended what was a police chase that started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. The fleeing driver was arrested. Officials say police responded to a...
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
14-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy was shot in the city around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Police say the boy arrived at a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
Car crashes head-on into Milwaukee bus on 6th Street Viaduct
A driver crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus, injuring one person on Saturday.
wtmj.com
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls grocery theft; police seek 2 responsible
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are asking for the public's help to identify two people seeing leaving the Woodman's Food Market on Highway 145 on Oct. 13 without paying for a full cart of merchandise. Officials say the man was seen leaving Woodman's in a white 2008 Nissan...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Capitol shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are also investigating a shooting that happened early Monday morning, Oct. 24 near 73rd Street and Capitol Drive. It happened around 12:20 a.m. The victim, a 23-year-old man, showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. There is no suspect information at...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Survey asks about red light runners, speeding on Milwaukee streets
The Sherman Park Community Association is conducting a survey aimed at collecting data on red light running and speeding in the City of Milwaukee.
WISN
Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire
HARTLAND, Wis. — Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide. Misko said Connor McKisick's wound was self-inflicted. He also said an...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man killed, family wants answers: 'This isn’t normal'
MILWAUKEE - The family of a Milwaukee man shot and killed last week is asking for the community's help to find suspects. Cortez Leflore-Randolph, a father of two children under the age of 2, was shot in the middle of the day Thursday, Oct. 20 near 95th and Sheridan. "He...
WISN
17-year-old boy charged in shooting death of 12-year-old girl
MILWAUKEE — A 17-year-old Milwaukee boy is facing charges in the killing of a 12-year-old girl. Someone shot Olivia Schultz in her own backyard on Oct. 10 near 37th Street and Rohr Avenue after her family returned home from getting groceries. The gunfire also injured Olivia's mother. Prosecutors charged...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings leave 1 dead, 9 wounded
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Oct. 22, responded to at least five separate shootings. One person was killed, and at least nine people were wounded. Around 1 a.m., police said a 39-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital. He is expected to survive. Fond du...
wtmj.com
Police search for critically missing boy
The Milwaukee Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing child, Jonathan Perez. Jonathan is described as an 11 year old white male (4’07 / 84 lbs), brown eyes, black hair in a medium length hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a colorful “Looney...
