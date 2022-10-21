Read full article on original website
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
iheart.com
If You Have A Penny From Before 1982, It's Worth More Than 1 Cent
When you see a penny on the street, do you pick it up? Well if not, you might want to reconsider since that penny could be worth a lot more than one cent, and if it is from before 1982, it is definitely worth more than its a cent. It...
SFGate
Citizens: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $2.6 million. The bank, based in Philadelphia, said it had earnings of 46 cents per share. The bank posted revenue of $13 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.9 million, beating Street...
SFGate
Southern First: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) _ Southern First Bancshares Inc. (SFST) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.4 million in its third quarter. The Greenville, South Carolina-based bank said it had earnings of $1.04 per share. The holding company for Southern First Bank posted revenue of $33.6 million in the period. Its...
SFGate
Biogen tops 3Q expectations as cost cutting continues
Biogen delivered a better-than-expected third quarter and hiked its 2022 forecast, as cost cutting continued to help the drugmaker balance sliding sales. The maker of the multiple sclerosis treatment Tecfidera said Tuesday that it chopped research and development costs 22% and also booked a $504 million gain from a building sale as it reduced office space.
SFGate
American consumer confidence takes a hit in October
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence waned this month as concerns about inflation took hold after receding somewhat in recent months. The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October, from 107.8 in September. Consumers had grown more confident in the two previous months as rising gas prices moderated slightly even as the costs for other essential items remained elevated.
SFGate
U.S. home-price growth slows most on record as market hits brakes
Home-price growth in the U.S. slowed the most on record as a doubling of borrowing costs has sapped demand. A national measure of prices increased 13% in August from a year earlier, down from 15.6% in July, the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index showed Tuesday. That's the biggest deceleration in the index's history.
SFGate
Amazon to allow US customers to pay with Venmo
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is rolling out a feature that allows shoppers to pay for items using their Venmo accounts. The option to pay with Venmo will be available for select Amazon.com customers beginning on Tuesday, the e-commerce giant said in a news release. By Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — it will be available nationally.
PayPal Rolls Out New Features Just in Time for Holiday Shopping
It's been a busy week for PayPal (PYPL) . The financial services platform recently announced PayPal Rewards, a unified rewards program that lets users shop, earn, track, save, and redeem rewards and offers in their PayPal app. Reward System. PayPal Rewards, which began rolling out on Oct. 17, will build...
As companies face economic uncertainty, office vacancies in San Francisco continue to grow
Experts predict the recovery could take years.
