First Coast News
Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
alachuachronicle.com
Woman charged with resisting arrest with violence after biting two deputies
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alicia Tidrea Drayton, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest with violence after allegedly biting two deputies. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cedar Ridge in reference to a domestic battery call at about 3:50 a.m. this morning. Following...
Man who killed two Putnam County boys being sentenced, facing possible death penalty
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — The sentencing phase begins Monday for the man convicted of murdering two Putnam County children, Tayten and Robert Baker. Mark Wilson could be sentenced to death. He was found guilty of first-degree murder earlier this month. According to Florida law, Wilson can only be sentenced to death if the jury chooses it unanimously.
First Coast News
Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
WCTV
Two people killed in Suwannee County crash
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Troopers say an SUV...
Penalty phase begins today in Putnam County double murder case
Palatka, Fla. — Sentencing will begin at 9 a.m. for Mark Wilson at the Putnam County Courthouse. The Melrose man was convicted of the murders of his girlfriend’s nephews on Oct. 14. The three-day trial resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of first-degree murder and two...
JSO is hiring police emergency communications officers
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting a virtual job fair for people who are interested in becoming an emergency communications officer. People who attended the meeting will be able to hear from current employees, leadership officials, and civilian recruiters. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event is on...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Lake City burglar caught in act
Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
First Coast News
Police presence at Florida Club apartments on Gate Parkway
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on scene at the Florida Club Apartments on Gate Parkway, where a shooting investigation is taking place. Credit: Josh.
News4Jax.com
Black pastors say tweets by JSO Sgt. are racially insensitive, call for investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local pastor is calling for disciplinary action against a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Sergeant for social media posts that some said are racially insensitive and discriminatory. One of the tweets from an account associated with the JSO sergeant says: “America’s three biggest problems: 1) Marijuana...
News4Jax.com
Will jury recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys?
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of killing two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 will learn soon whether he will be sentenced to death for their murders. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker. He was dating their aunt when the boys were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose.
First Coast News
Man shot on Southside in domestic incident, police say
Jacksonville police say two people are in custody following a shooting Monday morning on Jacksonville's Southside. Man was hospitalized after he was shot, police say.
News4Jax.com
Forensic psychologist says man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could have experienced ‘meth-induced psychosis’
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing phase for convicted killer Mark Wilson Jr. begins Monday, Oct. 24. A jury convicted Wilson last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder for sneaking into his girlfriend’s sister’s house in 2020 and murdering her young sons Tayten and Robert Baker. He is now facing the death penalty.
News4Jax.com
Man in stable condition after being shot multiple times while sitting in car
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man in his 30s was shot several times Monday evening while sitting in his car in a Northside neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said the man was sitting in a car with another person on Golf Forest Drive when they were...
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police arrest man for burglary at auto shop
Lake City — Lake City Police say they caught a burglar in the act. Saturday, officers responded to I-75 Auto, because someone was reported inside the back fenced area of the business. Officers arrested Jermain Maxwell, 37, and say they found a number of items that were not his....
wogx.com
'You again?' Florida deputy arrests repeat offender during traffic stop, finds drugs in underwear, video shows
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested for the fourth time this year after deputies say they found drugs in his underwear during a traffic stop, new bodycam video shows. Stephen Joel Horton, 42, was arrested on Thursday at State Road 100 near Colbert Lane in Palm Coast....
Former officer and sheriff's candidate endorses T.K. Waters for sheriff, crossing party lines
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville Sheriff Candidate T.K. Waters met with Jacksonville Sheriff's Office supporters at the Jacksonville Fraternal Order of Police Monday morning for an endorsement announcement. Waters is being endorsed by former officer Ken Jefferson. Jefferson was also in the sheriff's race prior to the August special election,...
Missing 82-year-old man found safe, Clay County Sheriff's Office says
Update: Clay County Sheriff's Office announced at approximately 8:06 a.m. Friday, through SaferWatch, that the missing Richard P. Vandermiller has been located and is safe. No further statements have been made.
Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say
NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
News4Jax.com
Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
