Columbia County, FL

First Coast News

Deputies: Video shows teacher touching child over 70 times in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — In Northwest St. Johns County, Chappell Schools has a private preschool campus. The school's location is caught in a firestorm. It’s the subject of two lawsuits by parents alleging their children were molested there. The first case dealt with former Chappell Schools assistant...
alachuachronicle.com

Woman charged with resisting arrest with violence after biting two deputies

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Alicia Tidrea Drayton, 32, was arrested early this morning and charged with domestic battery and resisting arrest with violence after allegedly biting two deputies. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cedar Ridge in reference to a domestic battery call at about 3:50 a.m. this morning. Following...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

Man shot multiple times in Moncrief area shooting, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is undergoing surgery after being shot multiple times in the Moncrief area Monday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say the incident happened in the 1500 block of Golf Forest Drive around 7:10 p.m. Officers were originally notified of a walk-in at...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCTV

Two people killed in Suwannee County crash

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people were killed and another seriously injured after a head-on crash Monday night in Suwannee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened near Highway 90 and 75th drive just outside of Live Oak around 7:10 p.m. Monday. Troopers say an SUV...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

JSO is hiring police emergency communications officers

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is hosting a virtual job fair for people who are interested in becoming an emergency communications officer. People who attended the meeting will be able to hear from current employees, leadership officials, and civilian recruiters. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The event is on...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Lake City burglar caught in act

Lake City Police officers arrested a man in possession of numerous tools and various gift, credit and debit cards not belonging to him on Saturday. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers responded to I-75 Autos after a person was seen at the rear of the business. The officers found Jermaine Maxwell, 37, unlawfully in the fenced rear of the business.
LAKE CITY, FL
News4Jax.com

Will jury recommend death penalty for man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys?

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – A man convicted of killing two young Putnam County brothers in 2020 will learn soon whether he will be sentenced to death for their murders. Mark Wilson Jr. was found guilty earlier this month on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 12-year-old Robert Baker and 14-year-old Tayten Baker. He was dating their aunt when the boys were stabbed and bludgeoned in their home in Melrose.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Forensic psychologist says man convicted of murdering 2 Putnam County boys could have experienced ‘meth-induced psychosis’

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. – The sentencing phase for convicted killer Mark Wilson Jr. begins Monday, Oct. 24. A jury convicted Wilson last Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder for sneaking into his girlfriend’s sister’s house in 2020 and murdering her young sons Tayten and Robert Baker. He is now facing the death penalty.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Action News Jax

Woman arrested after crashing into construction site, injuring worker, Neptune Beach police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — The Neptune Beach Police Department is investigating after a drunk driver crashed into construction equipment and injured a worker. According to detectives, early on Friday morning, a driver was arrested for a DUI after a single vehicle crash occurred on 3rd Street. The driver, Lily Lewis of Jacksonville, was arrested after her car ran into a piece of heavy equipment, injuring a construction worker.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Parents concerned after student unknowingly brings dangerous drug to St. Johns County elementary school

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of what was confirmed as meth inside an Elkton elementary school. The sheriff’s office originally said in a statement Friday that it was not confirmed that the substance was fentanyl, but as of Saturday morning, officials provided the following update regarding testing of the substance:
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

