Arkansas State

kasu.org

Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained

There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Who is running for Arkansas secretary of state

Two candidates are running to become the next Arkansas secretary of state. Information about the two candidates for secretary of state of Arkansas is below. Anna Beth Gorman is executive director of a nonprofit devoted to helping women and girls in Arkansas and is chair of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Who is running for US House District 2 in Arkansas?

Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas' 2nd US Congressional District. Information about the two candidates is below. Hathaway owns an education consulting and professional development provider. She earned a doctor of education in educational leadership at Tennessee State. Hathaway is the Democratic nominee. Hathaway Campaign Website | Hathaway on...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Who is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas?

Three candidates are running to become the next lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Information about the three candidates for governor of Arkansas is below. Frank Gilbert is a former mayor of Tull, Arkansas and a former constable of Grant County. He has also worked as an in-school supervision manager at Bauxite High.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Poll: Arkansas voters suggest a mixed bag for Issues 1, 2 and 3

A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll shows about one-quarter of voters are still undecided on three amendment proposals to be considered this fall. In the latest survey of 974 likely Arkansas voters, which was conducted Oct. 17-18, 2022, Issue 1 has an 11-point lead, Issue 2 is a dead-heat, and Issue 3 is slightly opposed by just three points.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Who is running for attorney general of Arkansas?

Two candidates are running to become the next attorney general of Arkansas. Information about the two candidates for attorney general of Arkansas is below. Jesse Gibson is an attorney who founded Gibson Law Firm in 2002. He specializes in personal injury, medical negligence and general civil litigation. Gibson is the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Who is running for US Senate from Arkansas

Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas in the US Senate. Information about the three candidates is below. James is a real estate agent and small business owner. Jones is the Democratic Party's nominee. James Campaign Website | James on Facebook | James on Twitter | James on Instagram. Kalagias'...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Democratic candidate for US Congress in Arkansas falsely claims 2020 presidential election was 'stolen'

CONWAY, Ark. — The Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 4 in Arkansas believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Democrat John White was the only candidate on the stage who answered in the negative to a question about whether President Joe Biden was elected legitimately. The Republican and Libertarian candidates both said Biden did defeat former President Donald Trump.
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas

BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
BRADLEY COUNTY, AR

