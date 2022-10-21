Read full article on original website
Arkansas Issues on November Ballot Explained
There are four ballot issues in Arkansas that are on the November ballot. Attorney Jim Burton goes through each of the ballot issues and explains them. Click on the Listen button for the entire interview. Issue 1 of 2022 - Giving State Senators and Representatives the Authority to Call Special...
Who is running for Arkansas secretary of state
Two candidates are running to become the next Arkansas secretary of state. Information about the two candidates for secretary of state of Arkansas is below. Anna Beth Gorman is executive director of a nonprofit devoted to helping women and girls in Arkansas and is chair of the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.
Arkansas voters react to governor’s debate
One of Arkansas’ biggest debates happened Friday morning, as it was for the Governor’s race. The three candidates shared the stage to make their final plea for a broadcast debate.
Who is running for US House District 2 in Arkansas?
Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas' 2nd US Congressional District. Information about the two candidates is below. Hathaway owns an education consulting and professional development provider. She earned a doctor of education in educational leadership at Tennessee State. Hathaway is the Democratic nominee. Hathaway Campaign Website | Hathaway on...
Who is running for lieutenant governor of Arkansas?
Three candidates are running to become the next lieutenant governor of Arkansas. Information about the three candidates for governor of Arkansas is below. Frank Gilbert is a former mayor of Tull, Arkansas and a former constable of Grant County. He has also worked as an in-school supervision manager at Bauxite High.
Poll: Arkansas voters suggest a mixed bag for Issues 1, 2 and 3
A new Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll shows about one-quarter of voters are still undecided on three amendment proposals to be considered this fall. In the latest survey of 974 likely Arkansas voters, which was conducted Oct. 17-18, 2022, Issue 1 has an 11-point lead, Issue 2 is a dead-heat, and Issue 3 is slightly opposed by just three points.
Who is running for attorney general of Arkansas?
Two candidates are running to become the next attorney general of Arkansas. Information about the two candidates for attorney general of Arkansas is below. Jesse Gibson is an attorney who founded Gibson Law Firm in 2002. He specializes in personal injury, medical negligence and general civil litigation. Gibson is the...
Who is running for US Senate from Arkansas
Three candidates are running to represent Arkansas in the US Senate. Information about the three candidates is below. James is a real estate agent and small business owner. Jones is the Democratic Party's nominee. James Campaign Website | James on Facebook | James on Twitter | James on Instagram. Kalagias'...
Election deniers in Missouri are bombarding officials with requests for voting records
Like most people, McDonald County Clerk Kimberly Bell had never heard of a “cast vote record” before this summer. It’s not a report she’s ever generated after an election in the small county in southwestern Missouri, where she has administered elections for eight years. But like...
AP: At debate, Sarah Sanders defends avoiding Arkansas press
CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is defending her avoidance of local media as she runs for Arkansas governor. Sanders appeared at her only debate ahead of next month’s election and said she’s often had to go directly to voters rather than through reporters.
Republicans launch rescue mission in Oklahoma governor race
The deep-red state has seen unusually close polling — and unusually high spending — in this year's gubernatorial election.
What is Arkansas Ballot Issue 1?
There are four ballot issues that will be on the Arkansas ballot in November. What does Ballot Issue 1 mean?
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson joins 18 governors opposing Biden administration union contract rule
A proposed federal rule to require collective bargaining in federal construction projects is facing opposition from many state leaders including Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
Democratic candidate for US Congress in Arkansas falsely claims 2020 presidential election was 'stolen'
CONWAY, Ark. — The Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 4 in Arkansas believes the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Democrat John White was the only candidate on the stage who answered in the negative to a question about whether President Joe Biden was elected legitimately. The Republican and Libertarian candidates both said Biden did defeat former President Donald Trump.
These Texas Republicans Came Out Against Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, But It's Not Changing Much in Polls
When outgoing Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley appeared on WFAA’s interview program “Y’all-itics” last month, he made an endorsement some found surprising. The longtime Republican said he wouldn’t support Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s reelection campaign. Instead, Whitley threw his weight behind Mike Collier, the...
Stitt calls for a March special election on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a March vote on legalizing recreational marijuana after a series of legal challenges kept it off the November ballot. The governor issued an executive proclamation Tuesday for the referendum that if approved by voters would legalize possession of up...
Former Louisiana senator Peterson disbarred after fraud plea
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has disbarred former state Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, who is awaiting to hear whether she will be sentenced to prison for defrauding campaign contributors and the Louisiana Democratic Party, which she used to lead. Peterson, who resigned her Senate seat in...
