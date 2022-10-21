ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Putin's Mobilization Failures Pile Up as 10,000 Conscripts Return Home

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin's mobilization failures are piling up as an official announced on Friday that some 10,000 mistakenly mobilized Russians have been returned home.

Russian Colonel General Andrey Kartapolov said during a meeting in St. Petersburg that since Putin announced his partial mobilization order on September 21, about 10,000 have been returned home across the country "for various reasons."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7KVy_0ihZpnsH00
Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (third from right) meet soldiers at a military training center of the Western Military District for mobilized reservists, outside the town of Ryazan on October 20. To date, some 10,000 mistakenly mobilized Russians have been returned home. MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

According to Kartapolov, who is also the chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, in cases where a citizen is called up by mistake, a trial is held.

Putin's mobilization decree supposedly targets up to 300,000 reservists and ex-military personnel with "certain military specialties and relevant experience."

The Russian president claimed on October 14 that "all mobilization activities" in the country will be completed in about two weeks.

"This work is already coming to an end," Putin said at a press conference in Astana last week. "There are now 222,000 people mobilized in the troop formations, out of 300,000."

"Nothing further is being planned…within the foreseeable future," Putin said.

Putin himself has acknowledged that "mistakes" have been made in his partial mobilization.

Reports have emerged of ineligible men being called up for military service. Last week, a Moscow government official who was conscripted as part of Putin's mobilization decree, despite having no combat experience, was killed in Ukraine.

Some conscripted Russians have died before reaching the battlefield, while others have died shortly after being deployed in Ukraine.

Timur Izmailov, a 33-year-old employee of Raiffeisen Bank, who was mobilized despite reportedly being eligible for an exemption from service, has been killed in Ukraine, his lawyer Konstantin Erokhin said on Thursday.

According to Erokhin, he was one of the bank's key IT specialists and was mobilized on September 23. He was deployed to the front line on October 7 and was killed in battle on October 13.

The lawyer claims that Izmailov was entitled to a deferment from being drafted due to his high-level position, in accordance to guidelines issued by the Russian defense ministry on September 23.

Meanwhile, BBC's Russian service has cited fellow service members as saying that new recruits are being sent to fight in Ukraine without prior training.

Anger over Putin's mobilization order is also growing across the country, while officials are being dismissed for mistakes made during mobilization.

State Duma Deputy Alexander Khinshtein announced Sunday that Russia's National Guard has been deployed in a number of cities, including Moscow, over "increased attacks" on military registration and enlistment offices.

Max Bergmann, the director of the Europe Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Newsweek that he believes Putin will continue to "throw Russian men into the meat grinder" as the war drags on.

Newsweek has reached out to Russia's Foreign Ministry for comment.

Comments / 6

Lee Callahan
3d ago

Government officials. Bankers. I like it. Maybe Putin can go led from the front along with the rest of his lackeys.

Reply
10
KYWAN WEBSTER
3d ago

The people who were in the mix with Putin should've already left counselors & everyone leaving him wide open for the attack!!!

Reply
7
Haven Talich
3d ago

can't admit he's been wrong from the start ! another leadership.faliure !

Reply
10
Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week

A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Newsweek

Wounded Russian Soldier Tells Ukrainians 'Just Finish Me' in Video

A video circulating on social media shows a wounded Russian soldier pleading with Ukrainians in the southern Kharkiv region to end his life. The 2-minute clip, which was published by multiple local Telegram channels and on Twitter, shows a Russian soldier with his leg trapped underneath a collapsed wall. A...
The Drive

Ukrainian Kamikaze Drone Attacks Bomber Base Deep In Russia (Updated)

A Ukrainian drone attacked a Russian Tu-22M bomber base, which has been a hub for strikes on Ukrainian targets, far across the border. A Ukrainian suicide drone exploded at a Russian airbase destroying two bombers, two Ukrainian intelligence sources tell The War Zone. The attack took place at the Shaykovka...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
TheDailyBeast

60-Year-Old Jailed for Telling Vladimir Putin’s Parents What a Shithead He Is

A 60-year-old Russian woman has been tossed in jail for visiting the gravesite of Vladimir Putin’s parents and leaving a note expressing her desire for him to join them in the earth.Amazingly, Irina Tsybanyeva is not the first Russian citizen to take her grievances straight to the Russian leader’s eternally resting parents, but she appears to be the first to be snatched up by police as a result.“What is in the note is not known for certain. But she said that it had a wish [for him] to die,” Maksim Tsybanyev, Irina’s son, told Mediazona.Tsybanyeva reportedly visited the St. Petersburg...
Newsweek

Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas

A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Putin aide warns freeing weed-smuggler WNBA player Brittney Griner from Russian prison 'is NOT a priority for us,' and claims Biden only wants athlete released to make him look good ahead of midterm elections

An aide to Vladimir Putin has said freeing WNBA star Brittney Griner from prison 'is not a priority' for the Kremlin. The 31-year-old, a two-time Olympic basketball gold medalist, was arrested in February after she was allegedly caught carrying two vape cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Moscow airport by a police dog.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1008M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy