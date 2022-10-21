Read full article on original website
BBC
Boy, 15, dies after collapsing in restaurant
A 15-year-old boy has died after collapsing at a restaurant in Liverpool city centre. The teenager, from Sefton, fell ill in Browns restaurant on Paradise Street at about 17:50 BST on Saturday. He was with family and friends at the time and was helped by staff and other diners before...
BBC
Parents of three-year-old child die after car hits tree
A couple who died after their car hit a tree had a three-year-old child, police said. The toddler was not in the car when Ryan Quinn, 38, and Jenyfer Quinn, 35, from Potton, Bedfordshire, crashed. The couple's blue Porsche left the road in Croydon on the Bedfordshire-Cambridgeshire border on 15...
BBC
Man dies after road crossing pole hits him on the head in Northampton
A man who suffered serious injuries after a toucan crossing pole hit him on the head has died in hospital. Northamptonshire Police said the pole struck the man after a car crashed into it on Edgar Mobbs Way, Northampton, at about 22:55 BST on Thursday. The man, who was in...
BBC
Boy, 12, dies after garage wall collapses in Clacton
A 12-year-old boy has died after a garage wall collapsed in Essex. Police said a man, in his 30s, was pulled from the rubble at the house in St John's Road, Clacton, at about 19:00 BST on Friday night but the boy died at the scene. The man, who suffered...
BBC
Louth: Appeal over graffiti attack near town centre seats
Graffiti sprayed near controversial wooden seating areas in Louth is under investigation by Lincolnshire police. Officers have released images of a man they want to speak to about damage on Mercer Row and Eastgate in the early hours of 11 October. The man is believed to be aged between 50...
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
Missing Colo. Girl, 14, Vanished in Sept. Then Her Family Saw Photo of Her Looking 'Injured and Unwell'
Boulder Police have grown "increasingly concerned" about Chloe Campbell's safety since she was last seen at a high school football game Editor's note: Chloe Campbell has been found safe and is with family. Police in Boulder, Colo., have asked for the public's assistance in locating a 14-year-old girl who was last seen on Sept. 30 at the Boulder High football game, officials said. Chloe Campbell was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a purple top and blue jeans. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120...
BBC
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Tracey Wood missing: Body found in river after search for woman not seen for five days
A woman’s body has been found in a river in Carlisle in the search for Tracey Wood who has not been seen for five days. Officers said they located the body after 1pm on Sunday in the River Eden, Carlisle. Carlisle local Tracey Wood, 47, was last seen on 5 October.Police said her family is being supported by officers following the discovery.A spokesperson for Cumbria Constabulary said: “Police can confirm that a woman’s body has been found in the River Eden, near to Bitts Park, Carlisle.“Officers located the body shortly after 1pm today (9 October),” the statement continued. “The family...
Toddler Fatally Shoots Infant in the Face: Police
Police said a 3-year-old inside the residence fired the weapon that killed the infant.
XL Bully dog that mauled professional dog walker as he collapsed and died in park is destroyed by police
An XL Bully which mauled a professional dog walker after he was believed to have collapsed and died in a park has been destroyed by police, it was revealed today. Ian 'Wiggy' Symes, 34, who is understood to have been walking the controversial breed himself at a recreation ground in Fareham, Hampshire, died at the scene following the horrific attack.
DC woman brutally thrown off bus after asking males to stop cussing (video)
Two men have been arrested after a mob of males attacked a woman and then threw her off a transit bus after she asked them to stop using curse words. A group of young men and possibly juveniles physically snatched Kyla Thurston out of her seat, beat and kicked her, and then ejected her from the metro bus in Washington, D.C. because she reprimanded them for shouting obscenities during the ride.
BBC
Cygnet put down after dog attack in Newcastle park
A cygnet had to be put down after being savaged in a dog attack, the RSPCA has said. The young swan was found in a "distressed state" by an animal volunteer near the pond in Newcastle's Exhibition Park. The RSPA said it looked as if the bird had been grabbed...
Climate protesters accused of 'blood on their hands' after 2 die in crash amid traffic from bridge protest
Two climate protesters in England are being criticized for having "blood on their hands" after two people were killed in a traffic accident amid congestion from a protest.
Gang leader made 45,000 calls to run drugs empire from his prison cell
A jailed gang leader ran a drugs empire from his prison cell by using his illegal mobile phone 45,000 times in six months - but was cleared of arranging a gangland murder. Gareth Curtis, from Stretford, made or received more than 246 calls or texts a day. Curtis made the...
Amazon Driver Found Dead in Yard Likely Mauled by Dogs: Cops
A delivery driver for Amazon was found dead in an apparent dog attack, officials said Monday night. The Ray County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating after deputies discovered the driver’s body in the front yard of a house in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. Cops were responding to a call about an Amazon truck that had been parked in front of a house for hours. According to Fox4, police said the driver’s injuries were “consistent with an animal attack and two dogs were spotted on scene that appeared to be aggressive.” Authorities also noticed blood on the dog door. Both of the dogs, whose breed has not been identified, were shot by police, though the sheriff’s office could not confirm if they were responsible. They were, however, “aggressive” when approached by personnel, cops said. Amazon has yet to release a statement but told Fox4 “drivers that deliver for them are independent contractors.”BREAKING: Driver delivering for @amazon found dead near truck after possible dog attack at Excelsior Springs home, Ray County sheriff says. @fox4kc has a live report from the scene at 9. pic.twitter.com/2y3YkbXQPl— Russell Colburn (@RColburnnews) October 25, 2022 Read it at Fox4
Two arrested after microwave thrown through windscreen of moving car
Two people have been arrested after a microwave was launched through the windscreen of a moving car in Lincolnshire.A 20-year-old driver was injured after a passenger on a moped threw the kitchen appliance at their vehicle in Gainsborough on 16 October. A 15-year-old boy and a man, 25, were arrested on Friday.Images show how the microwave became lodged in the windscreen of the blue Ford Fiesta, causing it to shatter and shower the vehicle’s interior with glass.Police later spotted three males riding on suspected stolen motorbikes through the town centre. Officers arrested two suspects on suspicion of the theft...
iheart.com
2 Dead, 2 Missing After Vessel Collision
Two people died and two others are missing in relation to a collision involving a water taxi and a ferry on the Wadden Sea near the Dutch island of Terschelling early Friday morning (October 21), the Friesland Security Region announced via the Associated Press. The collision took place at around...
BBC
Pedestrian injured before five-car crash
A pedestrian was left in a critical condition after being hit by a car which later crashed with four other vehicles. Police were called to Fosse Road South, Leicester at 13.23 BST on Friday after receiving reports a man had been hit by a Jaguar. He was treated by...
BBC
Notting Hill Carnival: Third murder arrest over rapper's death
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a rapper at Notting Hill Carnival in August. Takayo Nembhard, 21, also known by his rap name TKorStretch, was at the west London street party with his sister and friends when he was stabbed. The teenager was arrested in Bristol...
