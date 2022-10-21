Craig Green is never one to shy away from experimentation, especially when it comes to footwear collaborations with. . The British menswear fashion designer is constantly adding to his ever-growing portfolio with the Three Stripes by releasing new footwear pieces that have come dressed in premium materials while also emitting personality and edge. Now, he’s ready to present one of his latest sneaker offerings in the form of the CG SCUBA STAN, and it’s a design that merges adidas’ archival aesthetics with the evolving features of the CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced during Fall/Winter 2021.

1 DAY AGO