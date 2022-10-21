Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
M.A.N.K.I.N.D's FW22 Collection Explores the Philosophy of "Cerulean Troupe"
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, M.A.N.K.I.N.D looked to explore a wide range of references drawn from philosophy, history, and mythology. Dubbed “Cerulean Troupe,” the seasonal selection focuses on elevated garments marked by mixed materials and primary colors. The collection furthers the Indonesian label’s ethos of offering form and function, comfort and culture.
hypebeast.com
Essentials: Tyrell Winston
For our latest installment of Essentials, we speak to NYC-based multimedia artist, Tyrell Winston, who’s known for his provocative works which turn discarded objects such as used basketballs and cigarette butts into fine art. Serving as records for human existence, the creations often seek to examine the embedded narratives behind what many would consider trash.
hypebeast.com
Garbstore’s FW22 Collection Enjoys a Tour of London
London-based retailer Garbstore is following up on its recent jacket collaboration with Bodega with a new collection for Fall/Winter 2022 and the campaign takes a trip around the city of London. And while Garbstore has collaborated with the likes of designer-turned-monk Shunji Ohashi for a collection of one-of-one denim pieces, Padmore & Barnes for an animal print shoe capsule, and even Unified Goods for a special selection of archived T-shirts, books, and prints that spanned from the early 1970s to the early 2000s, this latest collection takes things back to basics with intricately designed knitwear, T-shirts, outerwear and accessories.
hypebeast.com
Poltrona Frau is Bringing Back a Brutalist-Style Sofa
When Pierluigi Cerri designed the Ouverture sofa back in 1982, he was looking toward the future. Now, 40 years later, Poltrona Frau is bringing the piece into the present day, and is reissuing the cult classic design to a new audience. Cerri’s original inspirations behind the piece ranged from the...
hypebeast.com
Craig Green’s CG SCUBA STAN Revitalizes a Legend
Craig Green is never one to shy away from experimentation, especially when it comes to footwear collaborations with. . The British menswear fashion designer is constantly adding to his ever-growing portfolio with the Three Stripes by releasing new footwear pieces that have come dressed in premium materials while also emitting personality and edge. Now, he’s ready to present one of his latest sneaker offerings in the form of the CG SCUBA STAN, and it’s a design that merges adidas’ archival aesthetics with the evolving features of the CG SCUBA PHORMAR which was first introduced during Fall/Winter 2021.
hypebeast.com
Nike Dresses Its Air Max Plus TN in ”Black/Turquoise”
Nike’s Air Max Plus TN silhouette appears to be a blank canvas for extreme experimentation. And while the silhouette has minimalist styles — such as the triple black colorway — the sneaker also loves to steal the headlines with vibrant designs, color combinations, and collaborations alike. For example, in 2020,
hypebeast.com
Ticket Package For Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Tour Reportedly Auctions for At Least $50,000 USD
A ticket package for Beyoncé‘s 2023 RENAISSANCE tour has reportedly auctioned for a minimum of $50,000 USD, and could have possibly sold for a maximum of $150,000 USD. A video from the Wearable Art Gala — where the tour was announced — showed that the bidding war over the ticket package went up to at least $50,000 USD, although a person present at the event claimed that the package was actually sold for $150,000 USD. The package, which is valued at $20,000 USD, includes two First Class International United Airlines Polaris tickets, a three-night stay at a Marriott hotel, two tickets to the tour in a city of their choice and a backstage experience with Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.
hypebeast.com
Dr. Martens Is Keeping Things Cozy With Its Jorge Shearling Shoe
Dr. Martens has presented its latest Jorge Made in England Shearling Mule shoe and it comes coated in Repello Calf Suede. The shoe brand is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we currently gear up for the cooler weather ahead, the footwear giant has dropped a new cozy style, designed with a furry inside that’s designed to hug the foot and keep wearers comfortable.
hypebeast.com
JiyongKim's SS23 Collection Delivers New Sun-Bleached Expressions
Coming back with its upcoming seasonal expression, JiyongKim has now unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. South Korean designer Jiyong Kim has put together an expansive selection of sun-bleached wares built on his established focus on natural color fading treatment. The label’s unique process rejects the large amounts of water and harmful chemicals to produce desired coloration while developing thoughtfully designed clothing.
hypebeast.com
ERL Delivers New Unisex Apparel to HBX
Following the showcase of ERL‘s Spring 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week, Eli Russell Linnetz‘s L.A.-based label has just dropped a range of unisex apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the Sunset Puffer Coat in pink and black colorways, which comes adorned with an orange semicircle on the bottom left with swirls patterns around it as if mimicking a radiant sunset. Other standouts suitable for the colder seasons include the matching Gradient Knitted Gloves and Beanie in varying shades of purple. Rounding off the range are basic t-shirts and fleece hoodie featuring the “Venice” logo.
hypebeast.com
TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. Grabs the Sketchbook for SS23
Whether it be deconstructed outerwear, drastically oversized knitwear or dystopic tailoring, Takahiro Miyashita’s TAKAHIROMIYASHITA TheSoloist. is keen on providing forward-thinking anti-fashion. Earlier this year, his FW22 Billy Preston-inspired “The Era” collection played with balloon shapes all while interrogating the way we dress. Now, Miyashita is changing his approach yet again with his new collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season.
hypebeast.com
Slawn Explains Why His “Unexpected” Ksubi Collaboration Makes Total Sense
When you watch Olaolu Slawn‘s IG Stories, you get used to expecting the unexpected. A Slawn x Ksubi collaboration is, as Slawn himself tells Hypebeast, “unexpected”. But the surprise and spontaneity of the partnership between the artist and Australian brand channels everything both parties have stood for in recent years.
hypebeast.com
Knickerbocker Enlists 'The New York Times' for a Printing Press-Inspired Capsule
New York-based streetwear label Knickerbocker has tapped The New York Times for a collaborative capsule collection inspired by the garments worn by workers in the printing press and on delivery-truck highways. Digging into The New York Times‘ fruitful documentation of history and culture, which date back to 1851, the collection offers up a slew of vintage-inspired apparel that replicates both the age-old paper-boy uniform and factory-ready ensembles alike.
hypebeast.com
C.P. Company's Ba-Tic Collection Pushes Raw Production to the Fore
Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection titled the “Metropolis Series,” Italian-based label C.P. Company is gearing up to present its new Ba-Tic collection. Taking its name from Italian batik dyeing practices, waxed cotton cloth crafted by fabric experts Halley Stevensons enhances every piece from start to...
hypebeast.com
NEIGHBORHOOD Drops Savage Souvenir Jacket in "Olive Drab"
Following the reveal of its Fall/Winter 2022 collection, NEIGHBORHOOD has just released a new range of apparel, accessories, and a special incense chamber on HBX. Leading the lineup is the collared Savage Souvenir Jacket in the “Olive Drab” colorway, which features tiger motifs embroidered on the front and back. Dragon graphics also adorn the collars and sleeves. Another standout piece is the black short-sleeved t-shirt with a full tiger crouching atop the NEIGHBORHOOD branding. Accessories like a mini beanie cap and a functional folding stool bag are offered to complement the latest range of t-shirts and jackets.
hypebeast.com
C.P. Company Drops FW22 Outerwear for the Urban Explorer
Following the release of its Fall/Winter 2022 Metropolis Series, C.P. Company has just delivered its latest outerwear and more utilitarian apparel on HBX. Leading the latest lineup is the Micro-M (R) Goggle Down Jacket in “Thyme Green.” Made with water-resistant nylon fabric, the multi-pocketed jacket comes with snap-button cuffs and an adjustable hood with the signature Goggle lens for optimal functionality. Another standout piece is the hooded Outline Jacket “Port Royal Red” made from opaque 7 denier nylon exterior and PrimaLoft padding. Complementing the range of outerwear are three styles of pants, including the Microreps Cargo Pants in “Black” and “Raven” and the Diagonal Raised Fleece Sweatpants in “Thyme Green.”
hypebeast.com
Balenciaga Goes Tall With Its Winter 2022 Hummer Over-The-Knee Boot
Returning to deliver offerings from its Winter 2022 collection, Balenciaga has now dropped its striking Hummer Over-The-Knee Boot. The design from Balenciaga Creative Director, Demna, serves as an exaggerated take on the classic footwear model. The Winter 2022 Hummer Over-The-Knee Boot features a matte black calfskin construction lengthened to sit...
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Dickies Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its Duck Down Records team-up and the latest Vans collaboration with Swarovski, Supreme has come together with Dickies once again for a Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the collaboration is centered around corduroy takes on the workwear label’s iconic styles. The Supreme x...
hypebeast.com
Humanrace Unveils Bodycare Routine Kit
From face to body care, it’s clear that Pharrell William’s Humanrace is covering its bases when it comes to its minimal line of hygiene staples. In expanding its product catalog, Humanrace is now gearing up to release its new Bodycare Routine Kit. Assembling the brand’s favorites, the new...
hypebeast.com
Jonathan Anderson Reflects on a Half-Decade Working on JW Anderson x UNIQLO
Since the first successful debut of JW Anderson for UNIQLO back in Fall/Winter 2017, until now, the partnership remains as one of the most highly anticipated designer collaborations under the Japanese retailer’s umbrella. Noticeably different from the offerings found in the JW Anderson mainline and works with LOEWE, Jonathan...
Comments / 0