NFL DFS Week 7 Picks: Bargain Buys and Spend-Up Studs

When going through the Sunday slate, I found a ton of value. I like targeting the Chiefs-Niners, Chargers-Seahawks and Cowboys-Lions games, with a lot of value coming from the Colts-Titans game as well. There are plenty of fun options at QB even with no Josh Allen, and every position has players at good price points to build unique slates. I’m playing cash games and GPPs this week, and here are a few of my favorite plays.

NFL DFS Top-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Justin Herbert

Sure, Justin Herbert has struggled lately -- having fractured rib cartilage and major pieces of your O-line missing can do that to a guy -- but this matchup vs. Seattle is juicy. The Seahawks have allowed the eighth-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this year, and the game total is the highest of the week. The good news is that Herbert might be contrarian, too, due to his recent disappointing performances. This could easily be the week we see Herbert get back on track.

Running Back

Austin Ekeler

This play is chalk, but it’s good chalk. Austin Ekeler has been on fire lately, and this week he gets a Seattle team that has allowed the fourth-most rushing yards and the sixth most receiving yards while also allowing a league-leading 88.6% catch rate to opposing running backs. Oh, and did I mention this game has the highest total of the week at SISB? Yes, I did. Set it and forget it.

Wide Receiver

Ja’Marr Chase

Even if Joe Burrow doesn’t wear a Ja’Marr Chase jersey to the stadium, Chase is still worth a spend up after posting 132 yards and a pair of touchdowns last week vs. New Orleans. Better yet? This week he gets a Falcons team that has allowed the fifth-most DFS points to opposing WRs this season.

Tight End

Travis Kelce

Don’t overthink this one. Kelce is Patrick Mahomes’s favorite target, and this game has the second-highest game total of the week. Kelce had a four-TD game two weeks ago, and I trust him even vs. a tough San Francisco defense.

NFL DFS Mid-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Dak Prescott

He’s back! Of course it’s a bit of a risk to play him in his first game back from injury, but could this matchup be any better? The Lions have allowed the third-most fantasy points to opposing QBs this year. Look for Prescott to get this offense back on track, and maybe even get Michael Gallup – another good value play – in on the game plan.

Running Back

Josh Jacobs

Things we didn’t expect? Josh Jacobs to be a bell cow in a Josh McDaniels offense, but that’s exactly what we are getting. Jacobs has averaged the seventh-most DFS points per game this year. Expect the Raiders to pound the ground with their tough running back vs. a Houston run defense that has allowed an average of 31.6 DFS points per game to opposing running backs. This salary is too good to pass up.

Wide Receiver

Amari Cooper

The matchup is excellent for Cleveland’s WR1 vs. a Baltimore secondary that has allowed the fourth-most DFS points to opposing wideouts. Cooper has four TDs across six games and leads the team in targets by a large margin.

Tight End

George Kittle

SISB has this game total at 48.5. I listed Kelce above, but you could easily pivot to Kittle and start the other TE in this matchup. The Chiefs have allowed 286 passing yards per game to opposing QBs, and Kittle was finally back in the 49ers game plan last week, hauling in eight of 10 targets for 83 yards vs. Atlanta.

NFL DFS Bargain-Tier Plays

Quarterback

Matt Ryan

The Titans have allowed the third-most DFS points to opposing QBs this season, including an average of 304 passing yards per game. Ryan has passed for 300-plus yards in half of his games this season, including a 356-yard, 2-TD effort in Week 4 vs. this same Titans team.

Running Back

Tony Pollard

I like both Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott this week vs. a Detroit team that has allowed a whopping eight TDs to running backs across only five games played in 2022. Pollard is the better value, and he could get in on the receiving game, too. The Lions are allowing an 81% catch rate to opposing RBs.

Wide Receiver

Alec Pierce

If you’re using Ryan, you can spend up for Michael Pittman Jr., who is in a smash spot, or you can pivot with Alec Pierce if you decide to spend up at QB instead. Pierce now has three consecutive games of double-digit DFS points, and the Titans are allowing an average of 46.2 DFS points per game to opposing wideouts this season. There’s enough to go around.

Tight End

Hayden Hurst

Revenge game narrative! O.K., even if you don’t buy into the narrative, there is still a ton of value for a TE that has run the second-most routes (192) while blocking only 5.2% of the time. The matchup vs. the Falcons is excellent, too, as Atlanta has allowed the second-most receiving yards and a 75% catch rate to opposing tight ends.

