Aldi is launching two new boozy advent calendars for a very merry Christmas – both are less than £50

By Daisy Lester
 2 days ago

Whether it’s packed with beauty goodies or overfilled with sweet treats, nothing says Christmas like an indulgent advent calendar to help you countdown to the big day – and this year’s offerings leave us spoilt for choice.

From the luxe Harvey Nichols beauty calendar to Lego’s themed Christmas range , there’s something for everyone. When it comes to gin advents, Aldi’s pocket-friendly Haysmiths calendar is at the top of our wish lists this year, and, for beer lovers, you’ll be pleased to know the supermarket is launching a 24 hoppy beers advent calendar this year too.

The former houses 12 mini gins from the budget supermarket’s in-house spirit brand, you’ll find a range of different flavours behind the doors – from rhubarb and ginger to raspberry and redcurrant. Meanwhile, the beer calendar boasts 24 doors – behind each one is a selection of the supermarket’s best-selling craft beers.

Hot off the heels of Aldi’s affordable wine advent calendar and Christmas hamper range that rivals Fortnum & Mason’s, the gin option costs just £39.99, while the beer version will set you back £49.99.

If you’re in the market for a booze-fuelled Christmas countdown this year, here’s everything you need to know about Aldi’s alcohol advent calendars – including when they’re available to buy.

Aldi Haysmiths 12 gins of Christmas advent calendar: £39.99, Aldi.co.uk

Packaged in a sleek purple-hued festive box, you’ll find 12 mini gin bottles behind the doors. From hand-steeped sloe, rhubarb and ginger and blood orange blends to raspberry and redcurrant and spiced plum and clementine, discover a new favourite flavour as you countdown to Christmas.

Hailing from the Haysmiths botanical gin collection, the 5cl bottles are sure to get you in the festive party spirit. Launching online and in store on 30 October, Aldi’s offering is one of the cheapest gin calendars on the market, costing less than £40. We’ll toast to that.

Available 30 October

Aldi 24 hoppy beers advent calendar: £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

Available online an in-store from 28 October, Aldi’s beer calendar is the perfect opportunity to sample its IPA, pale ale and lager. From blood orange and peach flavours to the best of British ales, expand your palette without breaking the bank.

As expected from the budget supermarket, this is one of the most affordable alcohol advent calendars you’ll find this Christmas, and would make a great gift too.

It even secured a spot in our tried-and-tested round-up of the best beer advent calendars , so why not read our review, to find out exactly what to expect.

Available 28 October

