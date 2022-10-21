ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Paris Hilton enlists Tom Cruise deepfake to sing Elton John to her

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P5CJc_0ihZoZn000

Paris Hilton shocks fans by closing at Milan Fashion Week for Versace

Fans are confused after Paris Hilton shared a video of a deepfake Tom Cruise serenading her with Elton John’s 1971 hit, “Tiny Dancer”.

In a video shared with her 7.2 million TikTok followers, the reality TV star is seen in a kitchen dressed in her signature bubblegum-pink velour tracksuit.

Standing next to her appears to be a young Cruise wearing a cotton robe.

“Tom, can you sing me that song again,” she asks him. The man, who is impersonating the actor with the use of advanced filter technology, replies: “Which one?”

“You know which one,” Hilton says, before the fake Cruise begins singing the song’s chorus.

Hilton is then seen putting on her pink sunglasses and bringing her dog into the frame to enjoy the music.

After the fake Cruise stops, she tells him: “It’s good but not great, you should stick to acting.”

The video has been viewed almost three million times and has left fans In hysterics.

“I don’t understand what I’m watching but I’m here for it,” one person wrote.

Another said: “I’m very confused but I’m vibing.”

“That was AMAZING,” a third person wrote.

Many users couldn’t believe how much the fake Cruise resembled the real actor.

“My brain hurts so much with this Tom Cruise look alike! How! I mean how can he look like him so much! He couldn’t look more like him!?” one person said.

Another commented: “This has to be the most iconic thing I have ever seen.”

It is not the first time Hilton has employed the services of the deepfake Cruise.

In June, the pair shared a video of themselves pretending to make their debut as a couple.

In the clip, the fake Cruise urges Hilton partner to hurry up and finish getting ready because they are running late to a movie premiere.

“You should always run fashionably late, it’s your night,” Hilton tells fake Cruise.

The pair proceed to hug in front of a mirror and discuss whether their relationship would be believable to the public.

“I think most people will believe anything,” fake Cruise said.

Comments / 0

Related
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise’s Girlfriends Keep Getting Younger

Tom Cruise’s girlfriends have a particularly common trait. They continue to get younger as he gets older. While some may call these newer, younger girlfriends gold diggers or other unflattering names, we have to point out the obvious. Tom Cruise hasn’t aged in about 40 years. He may be in his 60s now (he was born July 3, 1962), but he still looks like a man much younger. Therefore, we aren’t inclined to call his younger lady friends gold diggers. Now, if they were dating the late Hugh Hefner, well, then we’d have a different opinion. Tom Cruise’s girlfriends might be attracted to his confidence, handsome outward appearance, personality, or talent. We don’t know, but we do know that Tom Cruise’s girlfriends are getting younger. Let’s talk about the women in his life.
StyleCaster

Ex-Scientology Officer Claims Nicole Kidman Was a ‘Negative Influence’ On Tom Cruise—Why They Divorced

After an ex-Scientology officer made some scathing accusations against the infamous church in his new book, many people are asking: Why did Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman file for divorce? The book A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology by Mike Rinder revealed the church’s true intentions for the Eyes Wide Shut stars’ relationship. During the filming of Eyes Wide Shut, Rinder claims Tom ignored Scientology leader David Miscavige’s calls. According to this new book, the leader called for Marty Rathbun to audit Tom, which was a process through which the subject is walked through...
SheKnows

Tom Cruise Reportedly Used the Church of Scientology to Meet Nicole Kidman While Married to Mimi Rogers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Tom Cruise is a member of the Church of Scientology, but a new book is claiming that they are more involved with his personal life than fans probably ever imagined. A Billion Years: My Escape From a Life in the Highest Ranks of Scientology , by former church executive Mike Rinder, says that they had a hand in ending Cruise’s marriage to Mimi Rogers because he had a keen interest in Nicole Kidman.
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Gets Serenaded by ‘Tom Cruise’ in Y2K Pink Tracksuit & Sparkling Gloves

Paris Hilton is bringing back her classic Y2K style in a TikTok video with a very believable Tom Cruise impersonator. The serenade created by impersonator Miles Fischer, and visual effects artist Chris Umé, was so realistic that fans were wondering if Hilton and the real Tom Cruise were dating. In the video, Fischer, who is known as the deep fake version of the Hollywood actor, sang Britney Spears and Elton John’s recent duet “Hold Me Closer” to Hilton and her dog.
People

Watch Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson Sing Tricky Classic Opera Duet: 'This Key Is Really High!'

"Neither of us won American Idol, and look at us now," Hudson told Lambert after their duet performance of "Nessun dorma" alongside former Idol pianist Michael Orland on The Jennifer Hudson Show Two of the strongest vocalists in American Idol history have joined forces for an impressive duet! In a clip from Wednesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, Adam Lambert and host Jennifer Hudson bonded over their shared love for "Nessun dorma," a well-known song from Giacomo Puccini's classic opera Turandot, before performing the song alongside a pianist they both...
Parade

Janet Jackson Shares Rare Photo with 'Beautiful Niece' Paris Jackson

Janet Jackson caught up with her niece, Paris Jackson, over the weekend!. The singer shared a gorgeous snap alongside her late brother's daughter on Instagram on Sunday. In the photo, Janet donned a white dress shirt under a gray suit jacket with a tie and black pants. She wore her hair in a tall bun accessorized with a cute red, white, and blue bow.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Anita Durairaj

This Indian Bollywood actor is richer than Tom Cruise or George Clooney with a net worth of $700 million

Some Americans may have never heard of him but Shah Rukh Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in the world beating out A-list Hollywood stars, Tom Cruise and George Clooney. Khan is listed on several sites as in the top 10 richest actor list. His net worth in 2022 is listed as $770 million. In contrast, Tom Cruise's net worth in 2022 is listed at $600 million while George Clooney has a net worth of $500 million.
ETOnline.com

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake Reveal They Renewed Their Vows in Italian Ceremony

It's the year of tin for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel! The beloved couple celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Wednesday, and revealed they recently renewed their vows to honor the milestone. Biel took to her Instagram story Wednesday evening to share a snapshot of herself and her husband smiling and...
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Wears Absolutely Nothing As She Recreates ‘Birth Of Venus’ For 25th Birthday

Jordyn Woods is letting it all hang out for her 25th birthday! The Instagram model took to her favorite social media platform to give her 12 million fans a treat by recreating the iconic Birth of Venus painting by Italian artist Sandro Botticelli. Rocking nothing but her own birthday suit while posing on a clam shell in images (below) created by Bonnie Nichoalds, the former BFF of Kylie Jenner looked sensational.
EW.com

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it. The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Us Weekly

Christina Haack Enjoys ‘Much Needed’ Mini Honeymoon With Joshua Hall Amid Ant Anstead Custody Drama

Vacation mode activated! Christina Hall (née Haack) jetted off to Mexico with husband Joshua Hall amid her ongoing child custody drama with ex-husband Ant Anstead. “Much needed trip: relax and reset,” Christina, 39, captioned an Instagram video from the trip earlier this week. “Amazing few days soaking in the sun, spa and amazing cuisine.” The […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

House of the Dragon: ‘Harrowing’ episode 10 scene leaves viewers feeling traumatised

House of the Dragon featured yet another “traumatising” birth scene in its season one finale.When the series began, the showrunners. Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, said they would not “shy away” from several births that take place in George RR Martin’s source material, Fire & Blood.One such scene featured in the opening episode, and ended in the death of Queen Aemma (Sian Brooke). A second followed in episode six, when Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) gives birth to Joffrey. *Spoilers follow – you have been warned*In episode 10, Rhaenyra, shortly after learning her father King Viserys (Paddy Considine) has died, goes...
Popculture

Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic

Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
thebrag.com

Taylor Swift throws shade at Kanye’s divorce with Kim on ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift has taken shots at Kanye West through the lens of his divorce with Kim Kardashian on her new album Midnights. Taylor Swift’s new album Midnights recently dropped to positive critical reception. Some were quick to notice some lyrics on the track Vigilante Shit that appear to be throwing shade at Kanye West, who Swift is known to have beef with.
The Independent

Woman sparks backlash after revealing she spends each morning drinking coffee with her husband in their garden

A woman has found herself at the centre of controversy after she shared a sweet insight into the morning routine she shares with her husband.On Friday, Daisey Beaton, 24, who owns a beauty company called The Wholistic Esthetician, revealed on Twitter that she and her husband Matt Beaton, 25, like to spend their mornings drinking coffee together in their garden.“My husband and I wake up every morning and bring our coffee out to our garden and sit and talk for hours,” she wrote. “Every morning. It never gets old and we never run out of things to talk [about]....
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy