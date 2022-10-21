ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland’s T20 World Cup hopes end with loss to Zimbabwe

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Scotland’s hopes of reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup ended in disappointment, edged out by five wickets by Zimbabwe in Hobart .

The Scots upset the odds in unforgettable fashion by defeat the West Indies in their opening match, but defeat by Ireland meant they faced a winner-takes-all decider to close Group B.

A lack of runs cost them as they mustered just 133 for six, but they made a game attempt to defend on a sticky, worn surface.

Craig Ervine (58) and Sikandar Raza (40) chalked off the majority of the target but Mark Watt and Josh Davey removed both set batters at the death to force a close finish.

In the end Zimbabwe required just six from the last two overs and got there with nine balls to spare.

Michael Jones and Matthew Cross both fell cheaply in the powerplay but, just as he had done against the West Indies, George Munsey provided some much-needed steel.

He made a workmanlike 54 off 51 deliveries and received some support from Calum McLeod’s 25, but there was no real sense of momentum. Scotland responded with two quick wickets of their own, Davey and Brad Wheal both successful in their first over.

But a fourth-wicket stand of 64 between Ervine and Raza dragged Zimbabwe into a healthy position. Davey and Watt held their nerve to prise out the experienced pair before the job was finished, but Zimbabwe finished well to join the likes of India, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2.

Related
The Independent

Andy Farrell to wait on Ireland’s injured stars ahead of South Africa clash

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell says that none of his squad’s injured players have been ruled out of next week’s Autumn Nations Series opener against world champions South Africa.The newly-installed world number one team return to Test match business when the Springboks arrive in Dublin on 5 November.It will be Ireland’s first game since an historic Test series-clinching victory over New Zealand in Wellington just over three months ago.Ireland also face Fiji and Australia during their autumn schedule, with a number of players at varying stages of recovery.Full-back Hugo Keenan, scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park and prop Tadhg Furlong are among those...
The Independent

England include Jason Roy in ODI squad for Australia series

Jason Roy will return to England duty next month after being included in the squad for their ODI series against Australia which immediately follows the T20 World Cup.There are recalls for Sam Billings, James Vince and Olly Stone while Luke Wood, uncapped in the 50-over format, has also been drafted into a group containing nine members of England’s World Cup squad.Roy was dropped ahead of the World Cup and downgraded from a central contract to an incremental deal after an elongated run of poor form for England and the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred last summer.The 32-year-old revealed last week...
The Independent

Peter Tatchell stages LGBT+ rights protest in Qatar ahead of World Cup

Peter Tatchell staged an LGBT+ rights protest in World Cup host country Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal, on Tuesday, 25 October.Footage shows a man approaching the human rights campaigner, 70, as he holds up a sign saying “Qatar arrests and subjects LGBTs to ‘conversion’.”Mr Tatchell said he was “seized” and released by police after protesting outside the National Museum of Qatar in Doha.Officials have denied that Mr Tatchell was arrested.World Cup organisers have said that everyone is welcome at the event, but have warned against public displays of affection.Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Woman flies in late grandfather’s restored WWII RAF plane after travelling to UK from Australia

A woman flew in her late grandfather’s restored WWII RAF plane after she tracked it down on the other side of the world.Courtney Dohnt, from Australia, was never able to meet her grandfather Charles Bryce Watson, who fought alongside the Brits in a Hawker Hurricane.Upon hearing about a plane being restored in Berkshire, her family got in touch in a bid to learn more about it and were stunned to realise it was Watson’s aircraft.Courtney then flew to the UK from Australia to have a flight in the plane.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Justin Tipuric named Wales captain for Autumn Nations Series

Ospreys flanker Justin Tipuric will captain Wales in the Autumn Nations Series.The 33-year-old, who has won 86 caps, takes over from the injured Dan Biggar.Tipuric missed the whole of last season after suffering a shoulder injury during the British and Irish Lions’ South Africa tour warm-up Test against Japan in June 2021.Tipuric previously captained Wales against Uruguay during the 2019 World Cup in Japan.“I am honoured,” he said. “I didn’t quite expect it, to be honest. To have the responsibility of leading the boys on the field is definitely a highlight of my career.“When you are out of the game...
