ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Low-flying attack helicopter narrowly misses vehicles on Ukraine highway

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IWvGE_0ihZno7E00

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has shared footage of a low-flying attack helicopter narrowly missing vehicles on a busy highway.

The impressive footage, which has been viewed over 800,000 times, was captioned “Welcome to Ukraine”.

In the video, the chopper can be seen flying between a lorry and a car, with its propellers rotating mere meters away from both vehicles.

The Ukrainian flag can be spotted painted all over the helicopter as it passes the traffic.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Conscription Officers in Russia Keep Suffering a Grim Fate

Several Russian conscription officers have suffered grim fates since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September. Roman Malyk, an enlistment officer in charge of mobilization in the Partisansky and Lazovsky districts of the Primorsky region in Russia's far east, was found dead on the evening of October 14, local officials said.
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Daily Mail

FSB reveals X-ray of '23-ton bomb that blew up Crimea bridge' as eight men are arrested and accused of helping Ukrainian spies carry out attack

The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Ukraine Map Reveals Just How Far Russian Forces Have Retreated in One Week

A new map of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia has shown the significant ground Ukraine's counteroffensive has taken in recent days. The latest map, produced by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) think tank and the Critical Threats project, has since gone viral on Twitter with more than 140,000 views.
Daily Mail

Maimed prisoners who have lost limbs after agreeing to join Putin's soldiers in Ukraine are granted pardons for their crimes as Russia confirms first conscripts have been killed

Convicts including murderers sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have been officially pardoned of their crimes after being badly wounded on the frontlines. Stanislav Bogdanov, 35, who was a decade into a 23-year sentence for killing a magistrate when he agreed to go fight for the Wagner mercenary group, was filmed receiving his pardon after losing his right leg from the knee down.
Business Insider

The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air

The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
Newsweek

Ukraine Places $100k Bounty on Igor Girkin, Accused of Flight MH17 Attack

Ukrainian intelligence has called Igor Girkin, the Russian nationalist accused of shooting down commercial flight MH17, a terrorist and publicly set a bounty on him. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Facebook page set the bounty for Girkin at $100,000. Girkin boasted he had...
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy