Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter
DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
Southeast taco shop announces Colorado expansion plans
DENVER — A southeast Tex-Mex restaurant franchise is headed west. Florida-based fast-casual restaurant Capitol Tacos has announced plans to take the franchise into new markets across nine states, including Colorado. Capital Tacos said three new restaurants are planned to open in Colorado starting in early 2023. Founded in Tampa...
Giordano’s Pizza in Loveland Appears to Have Closed for Good
Chicago-based pizzeria, Giordano's, has apparently closed its Loveland location. After receiving a text from a friend saying that they could no longer order pizza from the Loveland location at 6020 Stallion Drive off of Crossroads Boulevard, I did some investigating. Giordano's does not have a location listed in Loveland anymore....
coloradopolitics.com
Prop 124 levels lopsided liquor-sales playing field
As a local liquor store owner and a craft beer brewer, we know that local liquor stores foster craft beverage production and distribution in Colorado. But our industry already operates at a disadvantage, and it’s likely to get worse if big-box retailers have their way. That’s why we are writing to urge voters to support Proposition 124 at the polls this November.
Should you blow out sprinklers now — or wait?
DENVER — Back-to-back cold fronts will affect Colorado this week, causing morning low temperatures to hover around the freezing mark all week. Many Coloradans are wondering when they should blow out their sprinkler lines. When should I turn off the system?. 9NEWS spoke with garden experts who say October...
This Is Colorado's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Is It Legal to Sleep In Your Car in Colorado?
Are you allowed to sleep in your car overnight in the state of Colorado? The shortest and easiest answer is: it depends. While there is no outright state or federal law that prohibits people from sleeping in their car, posted signs that prohibit overnight parking could get you an expensive violation. It really comes down to the municipality you are in, and if the area you are planning to park in allows long-term or overnight parking.
Denver pauses e-bike rebate program until 2023
DENVER — Denver is pausing its popular e-bike rebate program until 2023, saying its overwhelming popularity has exhausted the funding. The rebates were first made available in April as part of the Office of Climate Action, Sustainability and Resiliency's Climate Action Rebates program. Anyone who lives in Denver could apply for a $400 rebate before buying an electric bike from a participating shop. Residents who met certain income qualifications could qualify for a $1,200 rebate, and e-cargo bikes were eligible for an extra $500 rebate.
Contact Denver7 gets refund for Denver woman who found contractor on Nextdoor
A Denver woman who found a contractor through NextDoor says after she paid him $20,000, he disappeared.
Great Pie Options in Colorado Fade as Only 3 Perkins Restaurants Remain
Those well-known green and white stripes may officially become a thing of the past before you know it, as Perkins appears to be loosing steam. It seems it was just a few years ago, but it was eight years ago, that the Perkins that was in Old Town Fort Collins closed up; there used to be one by the mall as well. Greeley had a Perkins, but that's now gone. How long will Loveland's Perkins stand?
Quebec Street closures will last about 3 months in Denver
DENVER — Denver Water has begun a water and road project on Quebec Street in Denver. Starting Monday, Denver Water crews began working on the stretch of Quebec between East 12th Avenue and East 23rd Avenue. A Denver Water spokesperson said the project will last approximately three months, with...
A legendary, breathtaking drive in Colorado often missed
HUERFANO COUNTY • When Debra Malone and her husband were searching for a new home away from the city, she found herself driving through a dreamscape of southern Colorado. Hardly any other cars were on the road. They about had it all to themselves: hills of piñon and juniper; higher forests of pine and aspen; snow-streaked peaks and glistening lakes and little, forgotten towns along the way. They ended in La Veta.
This Colorado Lake Has Water As Clear And Blue As The Tropics
Ok, so Colorado is a LOT of things but I don't think I would use tropical at any point as an adjective to describe our awesome state. However, in this case, it kind of applies, because just looking at this place makes me want to check it out and dive in.
skyhinews.com
Opinion | Gov. Jared Polis: A missive to mountain towns in Colorado
Colorado mountain and ski towns contribute significantly to what makes Colorado such a magnificent place to call home. My focus, as your Governor, has been and will continue to be on the thousands of hardworking Coloradans who live, work and play here and the opportunities ahead to thrive. I’ve personally seen the these grow and mature since my parents first brought me skiing in Vail in 1981, and now I enjoy visiting with our kids. With that growth has come challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to working with the community to ensure that the valley remains one of the most incredible places to live in the world.
coloradosun.com
Heidi Ganahl says Colorado’s inflation rate is 16% and the highest in the U.S. Both claims require many asterisks.
Inflation was bound to become a campaign topic this political season. During the gubernatorial debate hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 two weeks ago, Republican candidate Heidi Ganahl shared some striking new numbers about how much prices have increased since a Democrat became president. “Inflation came out (Oct. 13)...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Northern Colorado City Ranked The #1 Place To Live In The State
Major bragging rights are in order for one Northern Colorado city and its residents, courtesy of Forbes and its latest Colorado-related rankings list. In October, Forbes Advisor released its annual rankings list rounding up the best places to live in the state of Colorado in 2022. How Forbes Determined The...
Colorado candidates for secretary of state debate call out trustworthiness
COLORADO, USA — Republican Pam Anderson, the former two-term Jefferson County clerk and past head of the Colorado County Clerks Association, is challenging Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold to be Colorado's secretary of state. The pair went head-to-head in a debate Monday at 6 p.m. on Next with Kyle Clark.
Kayaks Capsize In High Winds, Two People Die On Popular Colorado Lake
The weekend turned deadly at a popular Colorado state park. Two people died Sunday when three kayaks capsized during high winds and waves at Lake Pueblo State Park. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, winds were gusting 35-45 mph on Lake Pueblo when a kayak carrying an adult and a child capsized. Two other kayakers tried to help, but both capsized, leaving four people in the water near the Sailboard beach area on the north shore of the lake.
2 Colorado cities in top 50 of cities with highest homicide rate increases
According to a new report, homicide rates have risen by an average of nearly 10% in 50 of the most populous U.S. cities.
