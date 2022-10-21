Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, seven-assist streak
Kucherov delivered an assist Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Islanders. It extended his point streak to four games (seven assists). Kucherov is still waiting to score his first goal of the season. He has eight apples in six contests so far.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Two helpers against Rangers
Voracek collected two assists in Sunday's win over the Rangers. He had a hand in Andrew Peeke's eventual game-winner early in the second period, as well as Kent Johnson's tally late in the third that closed out the scoring. Voracek is still looking for his first goal of the season, but the 33-year-old has been productive as the greybeard on the Blue Jackets' second line alongside 20-year-old rookie Johnson and 25-year-old center Jack Roslovic, racking up five assists in seven games.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Craig Anderson: First off ice Saturday
Anderson was the first goaltender off the ice Saturday, reports Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News, indicating he will be in the road crease against Vancouver. Anderson has not played since Opening Night, when he turned aside 35 of 36 shots in a 4-1 win over Ottawa. The 41-year-old netminder looks to have been overtaken for the No. 1 job with the Sabres by Eric Comrie. He will face the Canucks in Vancouver's home opener Saturday. The Canucks have scored 15 goals in five games.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons: Deposits empty-netter
Girgensons scored an empty-net goal and blocked four shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Girgensons has tallied twice in five games this year, though he's been limited to fourth-line usage. The 28-year-old center has added six shots on net, a plus-3 rating and seven blocked shots. His defensive skills should keep him in the lineup, but long gone are the days of the Latvian challenging for top-six minutes since the Sabres appear to be significantly deeper up the middle than in past years.
CBS Sports
Sabres' Craig Anderson: Allows one goal in win
Anderson allowed a goal on 30 shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks. Anderson drew a rare start Saturday and extended Vancouver's season-opening misery. This was his second start of the year, and he's allowed just two goals on 66 shots. Eric Comrie had started the last three games against a brutal stretch of opponents in Florida, Edmonton and Calgary, so it appears this could still be a timeshare situation in the Sabres' crease. They end a road trip Tuesday in Seattle, which is a solid matchup for whichever goalie draws the start.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Stifled by Blazers in loss
Jokic finished with nine points (3-4 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds and nine assists over 27 minutes during Monday's 135-110 loss to the Trail Blazers. This was easily Jokic's worst offensive performance of the campaign, as he finished with a season-low point total. Incredibly, he attempted only four shots, but he still flirted with a triple-double with a 9/9/9 line. The big man was impacted by foul trouble in the contest and played a season-low 27 minutes, but this was really just an aberration for a dominant player who has more than proven his ability to score proficiently. Jokic averaged 27.1 points per game last season and will likely come closer to that total in his next game against the Lakers on Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Snags two helpers
Kane recorded a pair of assists against the Kraken on Sunday. Kane is still looking for his first goal of the season, having been held off the scoresheet through the opening five games despite 13 shots on goal. While the veteran winger is off to a slow start to the year, he should still be capable of reaching the 20-goal threshold for the 15th time in his career.
CBS Sports
Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday
Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CBS Sports
Panthers rejected massive NFL trade offer that included two first-round picks for star player, per report
The Panthers have already made one blockbuster trade over the past 48 hours and it appears they could have made a second one, but that didn't happen because the team decided to turn down a massive offer for defensive end Brian Burns. According to ESPN.com, one team offered TWO first-round...
CBS Sports
Ravens' J.K. Dobbins: Predictably placed on IR
Dobbins (knee) shifted to injured reserve Saturday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. This felt like the expected conclusion given Dobbins is expected to have his knee scoped following yet another knee injury. Perhaps more crucially for fantasy managers, Gus Edwards (knee) was activated off the PUP list Saturday, which means the bruising tailback immediately could insert himself into a backfield committee previously occupied by the uninspiring duo of Kenyan Drake and Justice Hill.
CBS Sports
Rams' Kyren Williams: Return to practice looming
Rams head coach Sean McVay said Monday that the team may be able to start discussing Williams (ankle) return from injured reserve following Week 8, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports. Williams picked up a high-ankle sprain during the season opener and has been sidelined since. He was given a...
CBS Sports
Jets' C.J. Mosley: Has game-sealing pick overturned
Mosley totaled eight tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 16-9 win over the Broncos. Mosley posted his second-lowest tackle total of the season but seemingly made up for it by securing the game-clinching interception off a deflection in the final minute. A replay review surprisingly reversed the interception ruling despite scant evidence but the Jets got a fourth-down stop on the following play to hold on for the win.
CBS Sports
Jets' Breece Hall: Hurts knee Sunday
Hall has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Broncos with a knee injury. Prior to his exit, Hall carried four times for 72 yards and TD, but the fact that he was ruled out not long after he left the contest is concerning. In his absence, Michael Carter is in line to head the Jets' rushing attack, with Ty Johnson on hand to work in a complementary role.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Dominates in crushing victory
Doncic finished Saturday's 137-96 victory over the Grizzlies with 32 points (12-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes. Doncic took control of the game early, torching the Mavericks to the tune of 23 first-quarter points. While he did end with a magnificent fantasy line, the fact the game was basically done by halftime meant his playing time was reduced. It's been a frantic start to the season for Doncic, repaying the faith to those who snapped him up early in drafts. In what is obviously a small sample size, Doncic has thus far shot well from the free throw line. If he can maintain an improved stroke, he could very well be in the running for the number one overall player this season.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches only look
Thomas caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Buccaneers. Thomas has finished with either one or two receptions in every game this season. However, in topping 20 yards only twice and not yet finding the end zone through seven games, he carries minimal fantasy value.
CBS Sports
Packers' La'Darius Hamilton: Elevated from practice squad
Green Bay elevated Hamilton from its practice squad Saturday, per the team's official site. Hamilton's elevation is his first this season, though he played in six contests for the Packers last year. In those games, he logged 61 defensive snaps and recorded three tackles. His role Sunday against the Commanders may be primarily on special teams.
CBS Sports
Jets' Kenny Yeboah: Summoned from practice squad again
The Jets elevated Yeboah from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's contest in Denver, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. This is the third time Yeboah has been elevated this season -- he also was brought up in Week 2 and Week 6. The second-year tight end has played just six offensive snaps and has yet to receive a target, but he's also been in on 49 special-teams snaps.
CBS Sports
LOOK: Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams ejected as Celtics blow 19-point lead to Bulls for first loss of season
Through the first few minutes of their Monday-night matchup with the Chicago Bulls, the Boston Celtics could do no wrong. They made eight of their first nine attempts from 3-point land and jumped out to a 19-point lead; it seemed a fourth consecutive win to start the season was on the way.
