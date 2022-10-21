ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal, MN

WEAU-TV 13

1 hurt after single-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TRENTON TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is hurt after a single-vehicle crash in Pierce County Sunday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 23, 2022 around 2:34 a.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 63 north of 825th Street Hager City, Wis. in Trenton Township.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
fox9.com

Lakeville man dies after I-35W crash in Burnsville

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man from Lakeville, Minnesota lost his life on Sunday after a wreck along I-35W in Burnsville. Minnesota State Patrol responded around 4:30 p.m. for the wreck in the southbound lanes of I-35W between Burnsville Parkway and McAndrews Road. According to investigators, it appears a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota man killed in Iowa motorcycle crash

A Minnesota man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Iowa after he reportedly lost control of the bike on Friday. Paul Robert Werner, 62, from Shakopee, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Allamakee County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Great River Road,...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KROC News

Crash on Freeway Kills Minnesota Woman

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash that snarled traffic on a busy Twin Cities freeway Friday morning claimed the life of a Crystal, MN woman. The Minnesota State Patrol incident report indicates 39-year-old Tia Miller was a passenger in a northbound vehicle that crashed on Interstate 35W shortly after 4 a.m. The driver, identified as 21-year-old Fiasal Hamer, was not hurt.
CRYSTAL, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 14 vehicles damaged near Lake Nokomis, possibly by BB gun

MINNEAPOLIS -- Some neighbors in south Minneapolis are cleaning up after someone shot out over a dozen car windows early Sunday morning.It happened in the area of 29th Avenue South and 51st Street East, near Lake Nokomis. Minneapolis police said 14 vehicles were damaged at that location - potentially by a BB gun. Quang Trieu captured what appears to be the suspect vehicle driving down his street around 4 a.m. Sunday. His vehicle was grazed, while others on his street had their side windows shattered."It was a little alarming," Trieu saidNeighbors didn't notice any items stolen from inside their cars and police confirmed no one was injured. Pete Smith was parked near the end of the block. He drove from Houston, Texas to watch his grandkids and was planning to drive home this week. Luckily, his car was not damaged. Both his daughter's van and her neighbor were not as fortunate."Everybody is OK, it's just a window we'll get it fixed and hopefully it will be the end of it I hope," Smith said."You kind of wonder, why would people do something like this?" Trieu said. Minneapolis police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Southern Minnesota News

Passenger injured when minivan hits deer in Le Sueur County

A New Prague woman was hospitalized after a car hit a deer on Highway 169 in Le Sueur County Saturday night. Joy Streefland, 46, was a passenger in a northbound minivan driven by Michael John Streefland, 47, of New Prague. Joy Streefland was transported to Mayo Clinic in New Prague...
LE SUEUR COUNTY, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Motorcyclist Crashes into Ditch Near Wabasha

Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News)- A St. Louis Park man was hurt after the motorcycle he was driving slid into the ditch near Wabasha Sunday afternoon. The State Patrol incident report says 51-year-old Jason Johnson was traveling east on Hwy. 60 about 9 miles east of Wabasha when the motorcycle went off the highway. Johnson was taken to a Wabasha hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
WABASHA, MN
106.9 KROC

Farmington Man Sentenced For Death of Lakeville HS Student

Hastings, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Farmington man has been given a 57-month prison sentence for convictions stemming from a crash in April that killed a high school student. 21-year-old Alejandro Saavedra earlier entered guilty pleas to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation charges. He was driving a car that smashed into a cement pillar on a parking ramp in Burnsville on April 9. His passengers were two teenage girls. 16-year-old Sydney Kohner was killed in the crash while a 15-year-old girl suffered life-threatening injuries.
FARMINGTON, MN
KARE

Fire crews respond to grass fire in Carver County

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Agencies across four counties showed up to get a grass fire under control Sunday in Carver County. The fire took over land near the south side of Eagle Lake, near Norwood Young America. Brad Mueller was out in his yard Sunday afternoon when flames came...
CARVER COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Corcoran homeowner chases would-be vehicle thieves, police report

CORCORAN, Minn. -- Police in Corcoran say that a homeowner thwarted an attempted car theft Friday afternoon.Police say that a man called officers at about 1 p.m. on the 19300 block of Bridle Path. He said that three men had walked into his garage. When he went outside, he said the men fled the garage toward a white Mazda SUV parked in front of the home. Police say that the man reported one of them brandished a handgun before they fled in the vehicle.About 15 minutes later, police received word of a stolen Mercedes SUV, and located the vehicle traveling with the white Mazda. Police pursued the two vehicles through Maple Grove and ultimately into Minneapolis, where the stolen vehicles split up. Officers lost track of them.Anyone with information is asked to contact Corcoran Police.The police department also stressed the importance of making sure that you don't keep valuables inside your vehicles.
CORCORAN, MN
ccxmedia.org

Two-Alarm Plymouth House Fire Displaces Family

Plymouth fire investigators are trying to determine what caused a two-alarm house fire Saturday night. The fire happened on the corner of Weston Lane North and Vicksburg Lane North at around 10:30 p.m. When crews arrived on the scene, they saw flames and smoke coming from the backside of the...
PLYMOUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Burning brush spurs "out-of-control grass fire" near Norwood Young America

NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, Minn. -- An improperly extinguished and unpermitted brush burn led to an "out-of-control grass fire" west of the metro Sunday afternoon, the Carver County Sheriff's Office said.A 911 call about the fire brought deputies to the 11000 block of County Road 33 just before 3 p.m. Other agencies, including nine fire departments, also responded.According to the sheriff's office, a resident had burned a pile of brush on Saturday without a permit. The resident thought the fire was out, but it reignited on Sunday and "spread quickly to surrounding properties," the sheriff's office said.Surrounding fields and property owned by utility companies were damaged, but no one was injured.The sheriff's office is investigating the fire.
NORWOOD YOUNG AMERICA, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

