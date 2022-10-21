Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Film review | Heavier tight end usage makes big Difference for Penn State football against Minnesota
Scoring just 17 points in each of its last two contests prior to its 45-17 win over Minnesota, Penn State’s offense looked to be on the brink of collapse entering Saturday. As boos rained down upon Sean Clifford, the sixth-year quarterback continued to give Beaver Stadium’s White Out crowd reason to complain amid two straight three-and-outs preceding an interception in the first quarter of action.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball puts 3-game win streak on line against Illinois, No. 6 Ohio State
With its three-game win streak at stake, No. 11 Penn State will battle against Illinois and No. 6 Ohio State for the second time this season. At exactly the halfway point in the Big Ten slate, the Nittany Lions sit tied for fifth in the standings, with a 6-4 record with 10 conference matches remaining.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Minnesota win exactly what Penn State football needed, proves reality of 2022 team
Let’s be Frank, the proof is in the pudding, and Minnesota and Michigan were the pudding for Penn State. The sky was seemingly falling down after Penn State fell utterly flat on the road against Michigan, but James Franklin and Co. did exactly what was needed — and more — to get this show back on the road with a win over Minnesota in the White Out.
Digital Collegian
Undefeated Penn State men’s hockey looks to remain disciplined as conference play approaches
To say Penn State is off to a good start to its season might be underselling the 6-0 blue and white. Now the No. 16 team in the country, the Nittany Lions were able to win in both blowout fashion and in high-pressure circumstances throughout most of their first three series.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball setter Seleisa Elisaia earns Big Ten recognition
Graduate student setter Seleisa Elisaia was named Big Ten Setter of the Week Monday afternoon after coming off back-to-back strong performances this past weekend. The Penn State transfer tallied 55 assists and eight digs in the Nittany Lions match against Maryland and followed that performance up with a 33-assist outing against Rutgers. Recording 12.57 assists and 2.14 blocks per set this weekend, Elisaia helped lead Penn State to two huge victories in both matches.
Digital Collegian
Abdul Carter, Curtis Jacobs get 1st start together in successful 'big base' package for Penn State football
Before the start of the season, Penn State had a question mark in one of the marquee roles on the defense, Mike linebacker. In the first couple of games, the Nittany Lions have rotated sophomore linebacker Tyler Elsdon and redshirt freshman Kobe King for the role, but emerging at the Will, when he saw time, was true-freshman linebacker Abdul Carter.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 13 in AP Poll after White Out win over Minneosta
Penn State has been rewarded for its dominant win over Minnesota on Saturday night in the White Out. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 13 in the rankings coming off of their 45-17 win over the Golden Gophers. Penn State is the third-highest-ranked Big Ten team in the poll,...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin commends team performance in 2022 White Out
Penn State made sure not to disappoint in its 2022 White Out against Minnesota, defeating the Golden Gophers 45-17 at home. Several players had season-best performances this game, and James Franklin attributed their success to the fact that each player was doing their job effectively, and fans helped support the players.
Digital Collegian
Balanced team approach, consistent effort drives Penn State women’s volleyball to sweep over Rutgers
For any team, consistency and finding contributions from everyone is key and that is exactly what Penn State accomplished on Sunday. With the win, the No. 13 Nittany Lions have a three game win streak as the blue and white controlled the match from start to finish, showing off a high-powered offense and balanced approach that Rutgers could not handle.
Digital Collegian
USCHO moves Penn State men's hockey up 2 spots in latest Division I rankings after recent series sweep
For the second week in a row, Penn State climbed two spots in USCHO’s Division I poll. After a pair of wins over St. Thomas, including Friday’s overtime thriller, the blue and white now sit at No. 16 in the country. If 6-0 Penn State is to keep...
Digital Collegian
Rapid Reaction | Penn State beats Minnesota 45-17 in 2022 White Out
Penn State ended up on top with yet another victory this season against Minnesota, beating the Golden Gophers 45-17 in the annual White Out. After a tough start, the Nittany Lions ensured to get the ball into the hands of playmakers, allowing several players to have their best games of the season thus far.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football's 3rd-down performance leads to big win, stark contrast from loss to Michigan
The last two weeks for Penn State have been a tale of two extremes. Last week, Michigan clobbered the Nittany Lions in pretty much every aspect of the game, while it was the complete opposite against Minnesota a week later. One statistic sticks out above all, though — third-down conversions.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer takes on Rutgers, Michigan in final games before tournament play
One last home game means one last opportunity for Penn State to show off in front of Park Avenue Army during the regular season. The Nittany Lions' last appearance ended in a 1-1 draw against No. 13 Ohio State on Friday. The blue and white now sits at 5-4-4 as the regular slate season winds down.
Digital Collegian
Parker Washington, tight ends break out for Penn State football’s passing game during win over Minnesota
There seems to be something about White Outs that just work well for Penn State tight ends. James Franklin and others in the program have lauded the tight end unit as the best in the country for two years now, but it didn’t quite seem believable until Saturday night when Theo Johnson, Tyler Warren and Brenton Strange combined for seven catches, 118 yards and two touchdowns. The story was much the same in 2021, as the trio had six catches, 130 yards and a touchdown in the White Out against Auburn — easily the best performance of the season.
Digital Collegian
Big Ten reveals Penn State women's soccer's 1st opponent for conference tournament
The Big Ten Tournament bracket is set, and Penn State will face a familiar opponent in the first round. The sixth-seeded Nittany Lions will travel to Madison, Wisconsin, to take on No. 3 seed Wisconsin Oct. 30. The game time has yet to be announced, but it will be available to stream on BTN+.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football quarterback Sean Clifford named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week
After a shaky performance at Michigan, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford bounced back in the White Out on Saturday. For his performance, Clifford was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Clifford completed 23 of 31 pass attempts for 295 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Nittany...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer draws with Iowa in regular season finale
With Penn State locked into the Big Ten Tournament, Sunday’s regular season finale against Iowa was a matter of finalizing postseason seeding. After a hot start, the Nittany Lions cooled down, hanging on for a 1-1 draw with the hungry Hawkeyes. Redshirt senior forward Ally Schlegel continued her strong...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball junior Taylor Trammell out for season with foot injury
Penn State will be without one of its main defensive pieces for the rest of the season. After suffering a left foot injury against Maryland Friday night, junior middle blocker Taylor Trammell announced her season is over on Instagram. The Lexington, Kentucky, native has been an anchor in the middle...
Digital Collegian
Game Grades | Penn State football earns clean report card after dominating win over Minnesota
Following a blowout loss at Michigan, Penn State returned with a vengeance in front of a White Out crowd in its matchup with Minnesota. What began with a strong first half then turned into an equally strong second, as the Nittany Lions knocked off the Golden Gophers 45-17. A dominant...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey sticks in same spot in USCHO rankings ahead of Game 2 against Franklin Pierce
Penn State’s spot remained the same in this week’s USCHO rankings. After three straight weeks at No. 11, the squad was ranked 12th for a second consecutive week. The No. 12 Nittany Lions won in their only game of the week Sunday, as they put up a 6-0 score against Franklin Pierce.
