Iowa State

kicdam.com

Iowa DNR Releases Updated Trumpeter Swan Numbers

(KICD) — The Iowa DNR says it counted a record number of trumpeter swan nests since the species was reintroduced about 27 years ago. Waterfowl Biologist Orrin Jones says the birds were once abundant in the KICD Broadcast area. Dickinson and Kossuth County tied for the most confirmed nesting...
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

In poll, nearly 50% of respondents say they'd vote for Pritzker if election were held now

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an Illinois Broadcasters/Research America Inc. poll of likely Illinois voters released Monday, 50 percent of respondents said they would vote for Gov. JB Pritzker if the election were held today.A total of 49.7 percent of respondents reported they would vote for the Democrat Pritzker, 27.7 percent said they would vote for Republican Darren Bailey, and 6.3 percent said they would vote for Libertarian Party candidate Scott Schluter. A total of 12.6 percent reported they did not know or have not decided, 3.6 percent said they would choose none of the above, and 0.1 percent said they...
ILLINOIS STATE
kicdam.com

Final Regular Season Radio Iowa Football Poll Released

Des Moines Ia, (RIA/KICD) – The Final Radio Iowa Football Poll of the regular season has been released. Here’s Todd Kimm. The only Northwest Iowa School in the poll is Sioux City East at 5A #9. Spencer’s first round playoff opponent, Glenwood cracked the top 10 this week in 4A.
IOWA STATE
floridatrend.com

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian

Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
FLORIDA STATE
MIX 106

This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest

Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
IDAHO STATE

