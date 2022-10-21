Read full article on original website
kicdam.com
Iowa DNR Releases Updated Trumpeter Swan Numbers
(KICD) — The Iowa DNR says it counted a record number of trumpeter swan nests since the species was reintroduced about 27 years ago. Waterfowl Biologist Orrin Jones says the birds were once abundant in the KICD Broadcast area. Dickinson and Kossuth County tied for the most confirmed nesting...
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
WXIA 11 Alive
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
Stitt calls for a March special election on legalizing recreational marijuana
(The Center Square) - Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is calling for a March vote on legalizing recreational marijuana after a series of legal challenges kept it off the November ballot. The governor issued an executive proclamation Tuesday for the referendum that if approved by voters would legalize possession of up...
Nearly half the students at a Virginia high school are absent with flu-like symptoms, district says
As US health officials are becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of this year's flu season, nearly half the students at a Virginia high school were absent with flu-like and gastrointestinal symptoms this week, according to the school district.
fox9.com
Fact Check: Was Scott Jensen one of Minnesota's biggest opioid prescribers?
(FOX 9) - It took several weeks to set up their first general election debate, but once Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen took the stage in Rochester on Tuesday night, they wasted no time lobbing attack lines at each other. Walz cast himself as a steady hand...
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
In poll, nearly 50% of respondents say they'd vote for Pritzker if election were held now
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In an Illinois Broadcasters/Research America Inc. poll of likely Illinois voters released Monday, 50 percent of respondents said they would vote for Gov. JB Pritzker if the election were held today.A total of 49.7 percent of respondents reported they would vote for the Democrat Pritzker, 27.7 percent said they would vote for Republican Darren Bailey, and 6.3 percent said they would vote for Libertarian Party candidate Scott Schluter. A total of 12.6 percent reported they did not know or have not decided, 3.6 percent said they would choose none of the above, and 0.1 percent said they...
kicdam.com
Final Regular Season Radio Iowa Football Poll Released
Des Moines Ia, (RIA/KICD) – The Final Radio Iowa Football Poll of the regular season has been released. Here’s Todd Kimm. The only Northwest Iowa School in the poll is Sioux City East at 5A #9. Spencer’s first round playoff opponent, Glenwood cracked the top 10 this week in 4A.
floridatrend.com
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian
Home buyers flock to Florida cities devastated by Hurricane Ian. Less than a month after Hurricane Ian caused widespread devastation to southwestern Florida, investors and other buyers are scouring for housing deals in a region where home prices have soared in recent years. Demand remains strong from both locals and out-of-staters, according to residential real-estate agents in Naples, Fla., and other areas near the path of the Category 4 storm. They say they have received numerous inquiries from people still interested in relocating to the Sunshine State, or hoping to pick up distressed properties. More from the Wall Street Journal, The Real Deal, and MSN.
How long until we change the clocks in Florida?
As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we "fall back" and get that extra hour of sleep.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
This Abandoned Idaho College is the Largest, Most Horrifying Haunted House in the Northwest
Established in 1893, Albion State Normal School was commissioned by an Act of the Idaho State Legislature in response to the farm town's demand for higher education. The college nearly met its demise when student enrollment had plummeted to a staggering low during the Great Depression. After World War II, however, the institution was resuscitated by Veterans and service members in pursuit of continuing education.
