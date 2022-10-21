Bosch Charleston started producing electric motors this month. But the company needs more space and more people. So Bosch announced today that it will invest more than $260 million to further expand production of electrification products at the North Charleston facility, which the company calls Bosch Charleston, an investment that will add 75,000 square feet and 350 new jobs to the site by 2025.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO