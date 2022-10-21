Read full article on original website
WBOC
Salisbury Man Arrested in Worcester County Homicide Investigation
SALISBURY, Md. - A Salisbury man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man in Worcester County. Maryland State Police identified the suspect as Carl Lee “Moose” Fuller, 32. He was located in Delmar, Del. on Sunday. He was taken into custody by Delaware State Police without incident.
WBOC
Maryland State Fire Marshal Releases Photo of Arson Suspect
CRISFIELD, Md.- The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal posted a photo of who the office believes set a fire to a car in early October. The office is now turning to the public for help identifying the individual. Neighbors like Michael Ward say they are anxious for a break in the case.
WBOC
Fire Damages Caroline County Home
RIDGELY, Md. - Authorities have ruled accidental an early Monday afternoon fire that caused thousands of dollars in damage to a home in Caroline County. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said it happened at around 12:30 p.m. at a one-story home located at 12810 Cow Barn Road in Ridgely.
WBOC
Laurel Man Arrested for Sixth Offense DUI
SEAFORD, Del. - Delaware State Police a Sunday afternoon traffic stop led to the arrest of a 58-year-old Laurel man for his sixth offense DUI, which is a felony. Police said that shortly after 12 p.m., troopers responded to the parking lot of the Nylon Capital Shopping Center, located at 1023 West Stein Highway in Seaford, regarding a man who had been reportedly drinking and driving.
WBOC
Wicomico County Participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
SALISBURY, Md. - Saturday, Oct. 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Wicomico County's collection sites for this year's event will include the Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Police barracks from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wicomico County Health Department's Prevention and SHORE...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Missing Fruitland woman located
FRUITLAND, Md. – Fruitland Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman. Police say 39-year-old Natisha Walker was last seen at around 8 a.m. Thursday, October 20th. Walker reportedly had a text message conversation with the reporting party, saying that she did not know where she was, she was in trouble, and to call 911.
WBOC
Police Investigate Suspicious Death of Man in Worcester County
WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- A man was found dead outside his home Saturday morning in Worcester County. Maryland State Police say deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office responded to a call from a neighbor about cardiac arrest in the 1600 block of St. Lukes Road around 9 a.m. Deputies found David Pfeffer, 57, lying unresponsive on the ground outside of his home. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
WTOP
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Bicycle Accident
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal bicycle accident that occurred Saturday evening in the Milford area. On October 22, 2022, at approximately 6:26 p.m., a 2013 Honda Civic was traveling southbound in the left lane of Bay Road (Route 1), just south of Tub Mill Pond Road. The Honda was traveling behind another vehicle that was not involved. At the time, a bicyclist entered the left, southbound lane of Route 1 attempting to cross from east to west. The bicyclist entered the path of the uninvolved vehicle causing it to stop suddenly. This action caused the Honda to change lanes into the right travel lane. The bicyclist was crossing the right travel lane and in the path of the Honda. The front of the Honda struck the right side of the bicycle and ejected the bicyclist.
WBOC
Recently Released Plans for Cambridge Waterfront Raises Concern From Neighbors
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - New concerns are rising from the rubble of the old Dorchester General Hospital in Cambridge. New plans for the former waterfront property were recently released to the public. However, some neighbors are a little skeptical. New 3-dimensional sketches show the possible future of the Cambridge Waterfront. The...
WBOC
Man Killed While Riding Bike in Milford
MILFORD, Del. - A Milford man was killed after he was hit by a car while riding his bicycle early Saturday evening. Delaware State Police say a 2013 Honda Civic was going southbound in the left lane of Route 1, just south of Tub Mill Pond Road, around 6:30 p.m. TRoopers said the Honda was traveling behind another car when a bicyclist entered the left lane of Rt. 1, attempting to cross the highway from east to west.
WBOC
Police Investigating Robbery in Accomack County
PARKSLEY, Va. - Deputies are investigating a robbery that took place Monday afternoon in Accomack County. According to the Accomack County Sheriff's Office, it happened in the 18000 block of Lankford Highway near Parksley. Deputies say the robber was armed and fled in an unknown direction before police arrival. Deputies...
WGMD Radio
Three Milford Men Charged in Serious Assault￼
Milford Police have been investigating an assault that occurred on August 17 in the area of North Street and Northwest 2nd Street. Police found an unconscious man laying in the grass. He was taken to Bayhealth Sussex Campus in stable but critical condition. Investigation led to three suspects – 25 year old Isaiah Tunnell, 18 year old Joseph Mumford and 22 year old Demetrius Frith-Thompson all from Milford. All three have been arrested and charged and were indicted by a Kent County Grand Jury on the following charges:
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Like Never Before: $182,715 in Purse Money Available Oct. 27-29 at Georgetown Speedway
GEORGETOWN, DE – Like never before. Georgetown Speedway hosts the most lucrative three-day weekend in Delaware dirt-track history with a combined tripleheader of the Camp Barnes Benefit Stock Car Race, Melvin L. Joseph Memorial and Mid-Atlantic Championship Thursday-Saturday Oct. 27-29. A total of $182,715 in purse money will be...
delawarepublic.org
DSU holds first expungement clinic in downtown campus
A dozen people stopped by Delaware State University’s downtown Dover campus for the first expungement clinic hosted by DSU and the state Office of Defense Services. Public defenders, Delaware’s Department of Labor and organizations like the Delaware Center for Justice, regularly host expungement clinics, helping people navigate the expensive and often confusing process of either expunging their record or seeking a pardon.
Laurel Man Sentenced For Distributing Fentanyl, Cocaine, Marijuana Through US Mail: DOJ
Federal officials have sentenced a Maryland man to nearly two decades in prison for distributing kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana through the US mail. Laurel resident Michael Fisher, 47, also known as Mark Wilson, was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release for his role in a large-scale drug trafficking operation that spanned from California to Maryland.
WBOC
Police ID Dover Bicyclist Killed in Collision With Pickup Truck
DOVER, Del. - Authorities have released the name of a Dover bicyclist who died after being struck by a pickup truck on Thursday. According to Dover police, Evalene Pyle, 65, was riding her bicycle shortly before 4 p.m. when she collided with a 2020 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling northbound on Bay Road. Police said Pyle had entered the roadway and the pickup driver was unable to avoid the collision.
delawarepublic.org
Work gets underway on new Millsboro Police Department
Ground has been broken for a new police station in Millsboro. The discussion about needing a new police station began in 2017. Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway says it's now ready to go forward using the 6th version of a design for the new building. “We’ve had several ups and...
