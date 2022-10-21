ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

MassLive.com

Lonnie Hillson pleads guilty to running illegal sports betting operation

A Melrose man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for his role in running a large-scale illegal sports betting operation, the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey announced. Lonnie Hillson, 59, pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 20, in Middlesex Superior Court to one count each of organizing and promoting gambling,...
fallriverreporter.com

22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers

Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
BROCKTON, MA
MassLive.com

28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say

A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe

CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say

Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Harmony Montgomery: Update expected Monday on killing of NH girl

UPDATE: Adam Montgomery arrested for murder of Harmony Montgomery, officials say. New Hampshire police and prosecutors are to give an update this afternoon concerning an investigation into the killing of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery, NBC Boston reported. After first being investigated as a missing person, the case is now being investigated...
MANCHESTER, NH
theeastcountygazette.com

Man Convicted of Killing 2 Doctors in South Boston Condo

BOSTON –The man who was found guilty of murdering two physicians in their South Boston apartment will spend the rest of his life behind bars. A murder conviction against Bampumim Teixeira was upheld by the Supreme Judicial Court. He was found guilty of killing both Dr. Richard Field and...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Driver to be charged with unlicensed operation in death of Malden man, police say

A Massachusetts driver believed to have hit and killed a 77-year-old man in Medford will be charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the victim was walking in the right lane of Middlesex Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday night when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta. First responders rushed the man, a Malden resident, to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.
MEDFORD, MA
californiaexaminer.net

Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting

On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

