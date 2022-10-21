Read full article on original website
Serious Accident Closes Portion of I-395 for HoursQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Harvard Medical School tests for bionic pancreas, device to treat Type 1 diabetesThe Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Ukrainian religious icons made from ammunition boxes to be on display at Massachusetts museumD.J. EatonClinton, MA
60 Year Old Iconic Furniture Store Permanently ClosesCadrene HeslopWorcester, MA
You're Invited to Framingham's Halloween Farm Fest!Dianna CarneyFramingham, MA
Lonnie Hillson pleads guilty to running illegal sports betting operation
A Melrose man pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail for his role in running a large-scale illegal sports betting operation, the Office of Attorney General Maura Healey announced. Lonnie Hillson, 59, pleaded guilty Thursday, Oct. 20, in Middlesex Superior Court to one count each of organizing and promoting gambling,...
Mass. woman who exploited baby committed a ‘beyond heinous’ crime, FBI says
A Massachusetts woman will spend 17 years in prison after pleading guilty this summer to sexually abusing an infant placed in her care, a crime the FBI’s top official in Boston called “beyond heinous.”. Federal investigators said they identified Desiree Daigle, of Salisbury, sending another person explicit images...
Friendly Grandoit, one of ICE’s 10 most wanted, to be sentenced next month
UPDATE: A sentencing hearing for Friendly Grandoit has been rescheduled from Tuesday to Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., according to court records. A man listed on federal immigration authorities’ top 10 most wanted list is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston in November after law enforcement arrested and charged him with unauthorized re-entry into the United States.
North Reading Police charge 39-year-old Mass. woman in connection to hit-and-run that injured child
NORTH READING, Mass. — North Reading Department has charged a 39-year-old Andover woman in connection to a hit-and-run incident last week that injured a small child. On Wednesday, Oct. 19, police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a hit-and-run on Lakeside Boulevard just before 8 a.m. The 39-year-old woman...
In wake of alleged human smuggling operation, Woburn restaurants select temporary managers
Lawyers agreed Monday afternoon on two temporary managers for a pair of Woburn restaurants tied up in an alleged human smuggling operation that stretches from Massachusetts to Brazil, according to new court documents and records. Tudo Na Brasa and The Dog House Bar & Grill, both located on Main Street...
22 and 23-year-old Massachusetts men arrested in shooting death of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers
Two Massachusetts men are under arrest and charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jauwon Ambers, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. On September 9, 2021, just after 4:15 p.m., Brockton Police responded to the area of 77 Highland Terrace for a report of multiple shots fired. Upon arrival, police and emergency medical personnel located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the head area. The victim was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital before he was transferred to Boston Medical Center. He was pronounced deceased the following day, and was identified as Ambers.
Andover woman charged in reported hit-and-run of 4-year-old on wagon
An Andover woman has been accused of hitting a 4-year-old riding a wagon with her car and driving off after the crash took place, according to the North Reading Police Department. North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy stated a 39-year-old Andover woman was charged with negligent operation of a motor...
Oxford High School shooting: Teen gunman pleads guilty
The teen gunman who opened fire at Oxford High School in southeastern Michigan last year has pleaded guilty to all 24 charges he faced. Ethan Crumbley, 16, entered the guilty plea in court Monday morning, The Associated Press reported. Crumbley was facing one count of terrorism and four counts of...
28-year-old killed in Burncoat St. shooting in Worcester, police say
A 28-year-old who was injured in a shooting on Burncoat Street Monday morning has died, the Worcester Police Department announced in an update Monday afternoon. Officers responded to 480 Burncoat St. around 8:40 a.m. Monday after receiving a call reporting a shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim of a shooting. He was brought to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.
New Hampshire investigators to update Harmony Montgomery murder probe
CONCORD, N.H. - New Hampshire authorities will have an update on the Harmony Montgomery murder investigation Monday afternoon.Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg are planning to "deliver a statement to the press about the case" at 1 p.m. at the Manchester Police Department.You can watch it live on CBS News Boston.Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Last August, the case was officially ruled a homicide. Formella said new evidence...
Amber Carpenter of West Springfield victim of suspected homicide, police say
Authorities named Amber Carpenter as the victim of a suspected homicide in West Springfield in an announcement on Monday. Investigators out of the Hampden District Attorney’s office said Carpenter, 39, of West Springfield was discovered dead in her home. The investigators got a tip from the Springfield Police Department. After arresting the suspected killer, police were able to obtain a search warrant for Carpenter’s residence on Riverdale Street where her body was found, according to the Hampden DA’s office.
Springfield man sentenced to prison for stabbing woman in domestic violence attack
A Springfield man was sentenced to prison in connection with stabbing a woman in 2019.
Massachusetts real estate developer sentenced to prison for mortgage fraud scheme
A Salem real estate developer was sentenced to prison on Friday in connection with a decade-long mortgage fraud scheme.
Harmony Montgomery: Update expected Monday on killing of NH girl
UPDATE: Adam Montgomery arrested for murder of Harmony Montgomery, officials say. New Hampshire police and prosecutors are to give an update this afternoon concerning an investigation into the killing of 8-year-old Harmony Montgomery, NBC Boston reported. After first being investigated as a missing person, the case is now being investigated...
Man Convicted of Killing 2 Doctors in South Boston Condo
BOSTON –The man who was found guilty of murdering two physicians in their South Boston apartment will spend the rest of his life behind bars. A murder conviction against Bampumim Teixeira was upheld by the Supreme Judicial Court. He was found guilty of killing both Dr. Richard Field and...
Two Massachusetts men sentenced to prison for stealing social media accounts, hundreds of thousands of dollars
BOSTON – Two Massachusetts men were sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for their roles in a scheme to take over victims’ social media accounts and steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in cryptocurrency. Eric Meiggs, 25, of Brockton, Mass. was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court...
Driver to be charged with unlicensed operation in death of Malden man, police say
A Massachusetts driver believed to have hit and killed a 77-year-old man in Medford will be charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the victim was walking in the right lane of Middlesex Avenue just before 7 p.m. Sunday night when he was hit by a Ford Fiesta. First responders rushed the man, a Malden resident, to the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced dead.
Stoneham teacher on leave amid ‘serious allegations of misconduct’
A Stoneham middle school teacher was placed on leave this week after the superintendent became aware of “serious allegations of misconduct” originating in another district, school officials said. In a statement, Superintendent David Ljungberg said he placed a Stoneham Central Middle School teacher on paid leave immediately after...
Massachusetts middle school teacher accused of selling cocaine in New England
A middle school teacher in Massachusetts has been arrested and charged with selling cocaine in New Hampshire. Police said Travis Ducharme, of Raymond, New Hampshire, is accused of selling cocaine to a confidential source in Hampton. According to a police affidavit, Ducharme sold less than a half ounce of cocaine....
Mother Slain In Front Of 12-year-old Son In Mattapan Shooting
On Sunday morning, there was a shooting in Mattapan that claimed the life of a local lady. On Fairlawn Ave, it occurred just before 5 a.m. Officers in Boston discovered a lady in her 20s who had been shot. When emergency medical services arrived in Boston, they declared her dead.
