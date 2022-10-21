ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shipping weed, cracking down on illicit operators and more: ‘Ask me anything about cannabis legalization’ with Jeffrey Hoffman

By NY Cannabis Insider Staff
 4 days ago
96.1 The Breeze

Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?

You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
101.5 WPDH

Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State

A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
YONKERS, NY
fox5ny.com

Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC

Big Chief in Brooklyn is one of many stores and dispensaries in New York City selling cannabis products without a license. The owners say they have applied for one and are waiting to hear. The state's Office of Cannabis Management said these businesses are breaking the law.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Yeast and mold limits posing ‘existential threat’ to NY’s marijuana growers

Leah DiGiacobbe from Talon Analytical is quoted in this story and will speak on a panel about labs and growers during NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown. The full-day event will feature a slew of expert-led panels, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour.
TARRYTOWN, NY
Troy Record

DiNapoli: New York homeownership rate lowest in the nation

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state has the lowest homeownership rate in the nation, driven by low rates in New York City, according to a report released recently by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Only 53.6% of New York households owned a home in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 65.8% nationally. New York also has a racial and ethnic ownership disparity that is higher than the rest of the country.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkupstate.com

NYS cannabis growers – are you prepared for catastrophe? (Guest column)

This guest column was written by Wayne Margulies, a cannabis insurance specialist with HUB International, which currently provides risk management and insurance solutions to over 800 cannabis organizations. What would happen to your cannabis operation if your stock in storage was damaged or destroyed? How about a visitor to your...
Washington Examiner

New York to install cameras in every subway car amid rising crime

New York officials are set to begin installing cameras inside every subway car as part of the state’s latest effort to crack down on rising crime as Gov. Kathy Hochul fights a surprisingly close election battle in which she's accused of being too soft on crime. The Metropolitan Transportation...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Big Frog 104

7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Breeze

Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State

New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
WNYT

Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday

Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sbstatesman.com

New York should be preparing for the “red wave”

I recently spoke with Stony Brook College Republicans President Sara Adcock about her thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections. Adcock optimistically proclaimed her prediction for the election outcomes. “I see already, a big push, and people trying to help towards that ‘red wave,’ and I think that we might really be seeing it this fall.”
NEW YORK STATE

