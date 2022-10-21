Shipping weed, cracking down on illicit operators and more: ‘Ask me anything about cannabis legalization’ with Jeffrey Hoffman

Read full article on original website
Can You Still Fly Using Your New York State ID Or Driver’s License?
You may be planning your upcoming holiday travel, but will you still be able to fly using your New York State ID? New York State certainly gets busy around the holidays when it comes to travel since we have one of the busiest airports in the country located here. John F. Kennedy International Airport serves approximately 31 million passengers per year.
Police In Hudson Valley Remove 42 Illegal Cars In New York State
A targeted operation in the Hudson Valley led to 42 vehicles being impounded. On Friday night, the Yonkers Police Department and Westchester County Police Department executed a vehicle and traffic enforcement detail in The City of Yonkers. 42 Vehicles Impounded in Yonkers, New York. Police were targeting license plate and...
fox5ny.com
Unlicensed shops openly selling marijuana in NYC
Big Chief in Brooklyn is one of many stores and dispensaries in New York City selling cannabis products without a license. The owners say they have applied for one and are waiting to hear. The state's Office of Cannabis Management said these businesses are breaking the law.
newyorkupstate.com
Yeast and mold limits posing ‘existential threat’ to NY’s marijuana growers
Leah DiGiacobbe from Talon Analytical is quoted in this story and will speak on a panel about labs and growers during NY Cannabis Insider’s conference on Nov. 4 in Tarrytown. The full-day event will feature a slew of expert-led panels, free business consultations and professional headshots, networking, lunch and a happy hour.
Troy Record
DiNapoli: New York homeownership rate lowest in the nation
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York state has the lowest homeownership rate in the nation, driven by low rates in New York City, according to a report released recently by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. Only 53.6% of New York households owned a home in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 65.8% nationally. New York also has a racial and ethnic ownership disparity that is higher than the rest of the country.
newyorkupstate.com
NYS cannabis growers – are you prepared for catastrophe? (Guest column)
This guest column was written by Wayne Margulies, a cannabis insurance specialist with HUB International, which currently provides risk management and insurance solutions to over 800 cannabis organizations. What would happen to your cannabis operation if your stock in storage was damaged or destroyed? How about a visitor to your...
More senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for NYC Rent Freeze Program
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A new report says more senior citizens and people with disabilities may be eligible for the city’s Rent Freeze Program, which protects eligible tenants living in affordable housing from future rent hikes. The city Department of Finance’s 2022 annual report released Monday details expanded outreach...
Washington Examiner
New York to install cameras in every subway car amid rising crime
New York officials are set to begin installing cameras inside every subway car as part of the state’s latest effort to crack down on rising crime as Gov. Kathy Hochul fights a surprisingly close election battle in which she's accused of being too soft on crime. The Metropolitan Transportation...
NYPD officers quitting in record numbers amid growing issue over New York City crime
More than 1,400 NYPD officers have quit their jobs this year, according to the NYPD's Police Benevolent Association.
7,560 Pounds Of Sausage Recalled In New York State Due To ‘Foreign Matter’ Danger
Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. has issued a recall due to 'foreign matter' contamination in one of its products. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall today, October 21, 2022. The Xenia, Ohio-based company is recalling 7,560 pounds of Italian pork sausage products that may be contaminated with foreign materials. The company was notified of the problem after the Food Safety and Inspection Service received consumer complaints about thin blue rubber in its raw Italian pork sausage.
OPINION: Top Reasons People Hate Living In New York
Living in New York State comes with its ups and downs. The ups include the amazing natural beauty, the ability to live in one of the top cities in the World (New York City), and the amazing amount of kind-hearted people who would do anything to help you out. Of...
The Jewish Press
Last-Ditch Effort to Stop New York City Subway Crime Before Elections
New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined New York City Mayor Eric Adams this weekend in rolling out another plan to fight crime in the city’s subway system. The move comes as Hochul, a Democrat, fights to stay ahead of Republican challenger and US Representative Lee Zeldin as mid-term elections approach.
Governor Hochul makes announcement regarding gun safety in New York
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Governor Hochul, along with Attorney General Letitia James, made an announcement on Monday regarding gun safety. They said during a press conference that their main priority is to strengthen red flag laws as part of the large goal of keeping New York safe. Governor Hochul said she wants to continue the […]
Final Week For Stimulus Checks In New York State
New York State is in the final week of sending out stimulus to residents. Back in September New York Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement that the state would be sending out new stimulus checks to around 1.75 million New Yorkers. The checks were being issued to fight inflation and...
WNYT
Zeldin, Hochul to debate in New York City on Tuesday
Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin agreed on Sunday to participate in a Spectrum News debate with Gov. Kathy Hochul. As NewsChannel 13 has reported, Zeldin had been holding out, hoping to take part in five debates across the state. However, Hochul had only accepted Spectrum’s invitation. The debate will...
As crime increases in New York City's transit system, mayor announces criminal justice task forces
New York has created three task forces aimed at streamlining the city's justice system in the hopes of decreasing violence, officials announced Sunday.
sbstatesman.com
New York should be preparing for the “red wave”
I recently spoke with Stony Brook College Republicans President Sara Adcock about her thoughts on the upcoming midterm elections. Adcock optimistically proclaimed her prediction for the election outcomes. “I see already, a big push, and people trying to help towards that ‘red wave,’ and I think that we might really be seeing it this fall.”
Feds: Brooklyn yeshiva will pay $8M in fines, restitution after 'overlapping frauds'
The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg. School officials admitted to defrauding the federal government. School officials admitted to diverting federal funds meant for hungry students. [ more › ]
New York State Has $17.5 Billion In Lost Money And Some Of It Might Be Yours
Forget about the $508 million Powerball jackpot. New York State has a $17.5 billion jackpot, of sorts. The New York State Comptroller's Office holds onto lost and unclaimed funds. Every day the state returns $1.5 million to people who file claims. So far, this year $318,059,878 has been returned to New Yorkers.
