Where did Liz Truss go wrong? Join our expert online panel discussion on UK politics

By The Independent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FpayL_0ihZmSXV00

The game is up, the short, brutal and unhappy Truss era is over. It can’t be looked back upon with much affection, but it was nonetheless a significant time.

And so here we are, 2022, the year of two monarchs and three prime ministers. The year when the British constitution was tested to the limit yet again. The year when the Tory party finally ran out of talent and ideas. But 2022 has more excitement in store.

And crucially, what did Liz Truss do wrong?

Most of all, she got her economic policy wrong, which was largely down to a fundamental misunderstanding about how markets work, and how fragile Britain’s economy actually is, our associate editor, Sean O’Grady writes .

“She and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng were incredibly arrogant. Those were unforced errors. She couldn’t recover from them”, summarises O’Grady.

He added: “The demise of Truss proves – were it needed – that the Conservative government has run out of ideas, out of discipline and is running extremely low on talent. Indeed, those triple deficits are interrelated.

“After 12 years in office, their attempts to blame Tony Blair and Gordon Brown for their own failings is pathetic, and the public has run out of patience with their excuses. Convenient conspiracy theories about “globalists”, Remainers, the establishment and the “blob” feed a myth that Truss wasn’t allowed or didn’t have the chance to put her policies in effect.”

But that is just the start, there is so much more to discuss, including The Independent’s petition for a general election, which has now been signed by hundreds of thousands of people.

Do you want a general election?

So join us for our next virtual event being held on Tuesday, October 25, where we will be discussing exactly where Truss did go wrong and what is likely to happen next.

The event will start at 6.30pm, last an hour and will be held on Zoom.

It is being hosted by our chief political commentator John Rentoul. He will be joined our Sean O’Grady and economist Julian Jessop.

To find out more and sign up click here.

Rishi Sunak re-appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor

Jeremy Hunt remains as chancellor in Rishi Sunak’s first cabinet appointment, in a move certain to reassure the financial markets.The retention of the man who has warned of “eye-watering” cuts to be made in a de-facto budget earmarked for next Monday puts the new government on course for fresh austerity.The announcement came as Dominic Raab was pictured walking up Downing Street, ahead of a return to a top cabinet job – as deputy prime minister and justice secretary.Earlier, in a ruthless clearout, Mr Sunak dismissed nine cabinet ministers – and a further two ministers attending cabinet – most of...
New Prime Minister ‘feart’ of voters – SNP

The SNP’s Westminster leader has said the new Prime Minister is “feart” of voters after he ruled out a general election.Rishi Sunak took office on Tuesday following the resignation of Liz Truss – who was the shortest serving prime minister in history.As Mr Sunak – the third Prime Minister since early September – moves into Number 10, calls from opposition parties for an election to be called grow.Ian Blackford claimed Mr Sunak is scared of going to the country, with polls suggesting a substantial Labour majority could be returned.The Prime Minister is said to have ruled out calling an election...
Departures in full as Rishi Sunak embarks on Cabinet reshuffle

A number of cabinet ministers have announced their departures from Government as Rishi Sunak carries out a reshuffle.Here, the PA news agency looks at the departures we have seen so far:Jacob Rees-Mogg – business secretaryBoris Johnson ally Jacob Rees-Mogg quit as business secretary after conceding he would not get a job in Rishi Sunak’s Cabinet despite recanting his claim that Rishi Sunak is a “socialist”.A source close to Mr Rees-Mogg told PA: “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new Cabinet.“He’s happy to...
Sunak ally sent packing in Truss reshuffle returns to frontbench

Dominic Raab has been rewarded for his loyalty to Rishi Sunak with a return to frontline politics after he was sent packing as a high-profile casualty of Liz Truss’s cabinet reshuffle.The 48-year-old who supported the new Prime Minister in both Tory leadership contests is back in the fray, in the roles of Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary he had previously held.Ahead of his return to the backbenches only weeks ago, the MP for Esher and Walton since 2010 was believed to have said he thought he has a 50/50 chance of holding onto his constituency seat at the next...
Voices: Rishi Sunak has already done one thing right – getting rid of Jacob Rees-Mogg

So farewell, then, Jacob Rees-Mogg, haunted Victorian pencil and one of the most arrogant and unpleasant figures ever to sit around a British cabinet table – an extremely crowded field. He resigned from the government just before he was going to be sacked by Rishi Sunak.If Sunak does nothing else of note or merit in his career, he deserves the abiding gratitude of a nation for being rid of this absurd poseur.Perhaps Rees-Mogg couldn’t contemplate someone such as Sunak, who only went to Winchester College, disposing of an Old Etonian such as himself, but at any rate, the joke...
World leaders call for cooperation as they congratulate Sunak on appointment

World leaders have called for cooperation on issues ranging from climate change and the energy crisis to the Northern Ireland Protocol and war in Ukraine, as they congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming Prime Minister.Premiers from the US, Japan and across the European Union shared public messages with Mr Sunak after his appointment on Tuesday afternoon.Mr Sunak faces difficult decisions early in his premiership over the Northern Ireland Protocol, and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic, who has led talks between the EU and the UK over the issue, pointed to the issue as he congratulated Mr Sunak on his new...
‘Critical step’: UK government to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland amid gridlock

The UK government has announced plans to commission abortion services in Northern Ireland in a move celebrated by pregnancy termination providers.Chris Heaton-Harris, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, has committed to ensuring services are available in the wake of political gridlock between politicians in the region over abortion services.Abortion was banned in almost all circumstances, even rape and incest, with women seeking terminations facing life imprisonment, until the procedure was legalised in Northern Ireland in October 2019.But the government has not set up any commissioned abortion services and access across the region is patchy. This means women are still having...
Rishi Sunak re-installs Dominic Raab as justice secretary and deputy prime minister

Rishi Sunak has re-appointed Dominic Raab in his former posts of justice secretary and deputy prime minister.Mr Raab was sacked by Liz Truss, who also shelved his Bill of Rights after he vocally backed Mr Sunak in his first Conservative leadership bid.Parts of the divisive law, which would abolish and replace the Human Rights Act, were being taken forward by the Truss government but it could now be reconsidered in full.There was previously little support for the bill, which some saw as a “vanity project” that would change little and others warned would be “a lurch backwards for British...
Charles appoints Sunak as PM during palace audience featuring Diwali sweets

The nation’s first Hindu Prime Minister was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the King and in a touching gesture, Diwali sweets were on offer.Charles performed his duty as head of state and formally appointed the new Conservative leader as the country’s third prime minister this year after a tumultuous few weeks.The two men met in the palace’s lavish 1844 Room and on a table were a selection of sweet treats marking Diwali – a five-day “Festival of Lights” celebrated this week by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains, marking the triumph of good over evil.Mr Sunak’s rise to power has prompted a...
Stormont Assembly set for recall debate hours before election deadline

The Stormont Assembly is to sit for another seemingly doomed bid to resurrect the powersharing institutions, hours before a deadline for calling another election in Northern Ireland.A six-month legislative deadline to form an administration expires on Friday. If no ministerial executive is in place by that date, the UK Government assumes a legal responsibility to call another election.The DUP has refused to engage with the devolved institutions in Belfast in the wake of May’s Assembly election, meaning it has not been possible to form an executive.The party’s boycott is part of its campaign of opposition to Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol...
Joe Biden muddles up Rishi Sunak’s name and mocks Tory chaos

Joe Biden has muddled up Rishi Sunak’s name and mocked the political chaos in the UK, as the new prime minister moves into No 10.The US president – who previously attacked Liz Truss’s “trickle-down economics” – made fun of yet another change in leadership, as he welcomed the “milestone” of a Hindu prime minister.“Just today, we’ve got news that Rashi Sunook [as he pronounced the name] is now the prime minister,” Mr Biden said at an event in Washington, adding, with a grin: “As my brother would say, ‘Go figure!’”The remark reflects the unprecedented chaos that has seen Ms...
Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘sacked’ as business secretary by Rishi Sunak

Boris Johnson loyalist Jacob Rees-Mogg has left his government role as business secretary after Rishi Sunak became prime minister.The senior figure said earlier on Tuesday that he had changed his mind on Mr Sunak being a “socialist” in an apparent bid to keep a ministerial job.But a source close to Mr Rees-Mogg said he knew he was not wanted. “He knows he was very close to the previous two regimes and it didn’t seem likely he was going to be appointed in the new cabinet.”Mr Rees-Mogg had said in July that he would “of course” refuse to serve in a Sunak government – describing...
Conservative MP holds back tears sharing her experience of baby loss

A Conservative MP came close to tears as she shared the experience of losing her first baby.Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer urged ministers to invest in more midwifery to give the best care to new mothers, as she shared her experiences during a debate on baby loss.She told the Westminster Hall debate: “I lost my first baby in the very early weeks of pregnancy, and I was told by a very kindly midwife that sometimes you have to lose a baby to ripen the womb. This made me feel dreadful.“I fought very hard not to grieve openly for that loss because...
Just Stop Oil protesters spray paint HQ of climate sceptic think tank in London

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted the offices of a climate sceptic think tank in central London.Two protesters sprayed orange paint across the facade of 55 Tufton Street in Westminster at around 11am on Tuesday.Just Stop Oil said they were targeting the HQ Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF), which aims to combat what it sees as harmful climate policies.The GWPF, founded by former Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson, is among several lobby groups and think tanks with offices in the building.The spray paint came as part of a wider protest which saw a total of six protesters block Horseferry Road at...
Pounds surges to highest level since Truss mini-budget after Sunak replaces her as PM

The pound has surged to its highest level since before Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget after Rishi Sunak replaced her as prime minister.Sterling lifted 1.9 per cent higher to 1.149 against the US dollar after the former chancellor entered No 10 on Tuesday.Meanwhile 30-year gilt yields, which determine the interest that the government pays on some of its loans, were 0.1 percentage points lower at 3.65 per cent.Liz Truss officially became the shortest-serving prime minister in history after King Charles III accepted her resignation making way for new Mr Sunak to take power.The King was “graciously pleased to accept” her...
