Welcome to our fall foliage report for 2022. Virginia’s fall foliage is in full swing now, so go outside and enjoy it! We are in the peak season in our western parks, while throughout our central region, the parks are becoming more colorful. This year’s season appears to have arrived earlier than in previous years. The next two weeks will be a great time to visit the coastal and central parks.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO