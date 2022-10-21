In the 1890s, a new reservoir was built in New Jersey to supply the growing population of Newark with fresh water. Unfortunately, the village of Oak Ridge was located right where the planned reservoir was set to go. The small town was vacated, and most of its buildings torn down. But a stone bridge that connected the village to the main road was left in place so it could be used during the construction of the dam. Once the reservoir filled it, it would be covered by the water.

