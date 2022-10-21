Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
wvlt.tv
1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM was closed after a significant wreck Sunday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the interstate near Strawberry Plains around 3:40 p.m. after three vehicles were involved in a crash, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.
WATE
KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
1450wlaf.com
One person injured as car veers off four lane at Hunters Branch Road
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A black compact car veered off the Jacksboro Highway near Hunters Branch Road just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon injuring one person. First Responders with La Follette Fire, Police and the Campbell County Ambulance Service answered the call along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
Silver alert, search continues Knox Co. man after 7 months
Monday marks 7 months that 72-year-old Daniel Dewey has been missing, and the Knox County Sheriff's Office is still searching for him.
KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
Tennessee governor candidate arrested after disturbance call at voting site
An independent Tennessee governor candidate was arrested at a Hamilton County voting site Monday, according to the Chattanooga Police Department.
my40.tv
Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
Knoxville man convicted of killing wife in front of four children sentenced
A Knoxville man convicted of killing his wife in front of their children in January of 2021 has been sentenced, according to the District Attorney's Office.
WDEF
Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
hardknoxwire.com
NEW: Fire destroys former Masonic lodge
An abandoned building in East Knoxville was heavily damaged by a Saturday night fire and investigators were trying to determine the cause. The former Masonic Master Lodge Number 244 at 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue had been thoroughly sealed up, but there were indications that someone had trespassed in the structure at some point, officials said.
WBIR
Kids are sleeping in the Knox County DCS office while it struggles to find homes, state leaders say
A Knoxville lawmaker said there's evidence a 5-year-old child has been sleeping there since July. A DCS leader said it's happening across the state.
Black bear struck, killed in the Smokies
A Great Smoky Mountains National Park spokesperson confirmed Friday that a female Black Bear has been hit and killed on the Gatlinburg Bypass
WTVC
Couple suing McMinn County School district, bus driver for bus crash that injured them
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — A couple is suing the McMinn County School district--including a bus driver, the board of education, and the director of schools--for a bus crash they say seriously injured them. The plaintiffs, Jeffery Lee Shavers and his wife Vicki, say in the lawsuit that on March...
WBIR
KFD: No injuries reported after crews put out fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said they received a call about a fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue at around 9:44 p.m. on Saturday. They said there was heavy smoke when crews arrived at the building and they quickly started trying to...
Atlas Obscura
The Ghost Bridge of Oak Ridge Reservior
In the 1890s, a new reservoir was built in New Jersey to supply the growing population of Newark with fresh water. Unfortunately, the village of Oak Ridge was located right where the planned reservoir was set to go. The small town was vacated, and most of its buildings torn down. But a stone bridge that connected the village to the main road was left in place so it could be used during the construction of the dam. Once the reservoir filled it, it would be covered by the water.
Knox County man arrested on tax evasion charges
An investigation led by the Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee of Department of Revenue led to a man being arrested with tax evasion.
WATE
Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
Loved ones remember soon-to-be-father after fatal shooting in Knoxville
Loved ones are remembering 23-year-old Robby Matthews, an expectant father who lost his life in a fatal shooting earlier this month.
