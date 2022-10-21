ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudon County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Family in need of help after grandparents injured in I-40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday afternoon, Rob and Jill Maupin were leaving their Greene County home to go visit friends when Knoxville Police said a truck slammed into the back of their car and injured them both. Both were airlifted to UT Medical Center where they are being treated for injuries.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 arrested, 2 transported to UTMC after crash on I-40 East, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Interstate 40 East at the 398 MM was closed after a significant wreck Sunday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the interstate near Strawberry Plains around 3:40 p.m. after three vehicles were involved in a crash, according to KPD spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD: 2 injured, 1 charged after crash on I-40 at Strawberry Plains Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were injured after a crash on I-40 East near Strawberry Plains Pike Sunday. Updates on their conditions were not available Monday morning. One person was booked on charges related to the crash. According to Knoxville Police communications manager Scott Erland, KPD officers responded...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

One person injured as car veers off four lane at Hunters Branch Road

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – A black compact car veered off the Jacksboro Highway near Hunters Branch Road just after 1:30 Sunday afternoon injuring one person. First Responders with La Follette Fire, Police and the Campbell County Ambulance Service answered the call along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
WBIR

KPD creates third police district in city covering South Knoxville, Fort Sanders and downtown

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said Sunday that they created their third police district in the city — the Central District. The new district is around 15 square miles large covering much of South Knoxville, the University of Tennessee and parts of downtown. The other two police districts are named the "West" and "East" districts, divided mostly by I-75. The new Central District will have six "beats" or areas that officers routinely patrol, according to KPD.
KNOXVILLE, TN
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC
WDEF

Woman arrested in Bradley County home intruder incident

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A woman in Bradley County has been arrested after she entered a home and startled the sleeping homeowners. Leslie Mason is being charged with Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Officials say the incident happened at around 4:30 A.M. Monday at a home on Frontage Road. The family...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Fire destroys former Masonic lodge

An abandoned building in East Knoxville was heavily damaged by a Saturday night fire and investigators were trying to determine the cause. The former Masonic Master Lodge Number 244 at 2651 E. Magnolia Avenue had been thoroughly sealed up, but there were indications that someone had trespassed in the structure at some point, officials said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Atlas Obscura

The Ghost Bridge of Oak Ridge Reservior

In the 1890s, a new reservoir was built in New Jersey to supply the growing population of Newark with fresh water. Unfortunately, the village of Oak Ridge was located right where the planned reservoir was set to go. The small town was vacated, and most of its buildings torn down. But a stone bridge that connected the village to the main road was left in place so it could be used during the construction of the dam. Once the reservoir filled it, it would be covered by the water.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Second floor damaged after fire in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The second floor of a building near Cherry Street received significant damage after a structure fire, according to the Knoxville Fire Department. Knox County 9-1-1 center received a call about a building on fire near the intersection of Cherry Street and East Magnolia Avenue. When...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy