SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO