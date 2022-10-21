Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSLS
Independence Elementary School and Grayson County Schools closed Tuesday after minor earthquake
Independence Elementary School and all Grayson County Schools will be closed after a minor earthquake was reported in the area early Tuesday morning (Oct. 25). No injuries or damage have been reported at this time, according to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Stay with 10 News for the latest...
wfxrtv.com
Minor earthquake shakes Grayson Co., schools closed
UPDATE 11:07 a.m. — Division superintendent for Grayson County Public Schools Kelly Wilmore says there is no evidence of the damage so far, and that the assessment looked at areas damaged from the 2020 earthquake as well. Wilmore says the assessment had to wait until lighter hours, and that...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash cleared on I-81 North in Montgomery Co.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting approximately 4.5 miles worth of backups on I-81 North due to a vehicle crash. VDOT says the crash is located in Montgomery County at mile marker 125.3 in the area of Seneca Hollow Road. Both the north left shoulder and left lane are closed.
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students …. Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on I-81 in Pulaski County causing delays
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash is causing delays in Pulaski County, according to VDOT. Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 93.6. As of 5:58 p.m., all southbound lanes were closed and traffic was backed up for...
cardinalnews.org
Pulaski is reinventing itself: ‘I feel like good stuff’s finally happening here’
In September, Pulaski’s town council voted to change Main and Third streets from one-way to two-way. Some stoplights have been removed, and speed limits on some streets have been reduced. Streets in and around town once carried heavy trucks to and from textile mills, foundries and furniture factories. Now,...
WDBJ7.com
Homeowner working to preserve artwork before losing property to eminent domain
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Coy Ryan’s family home sits on a 12.5-acre lot in Wythe County. VDOT has plans to take over that land through eminent domain to build a road on the property. “We’ve been in limbo,” homeowner Coy Ryan said. “We’ve known about it, but you’re...
wfxrtv.com
Montgomery County lights up green for veterans
If you drive around Christiansburg for the next couple of weeks, you'll see the color green lighting up government buildings. It's part of Operation Green Light, a national initiative to recognize and show appreciation for veterans. Montgomery County lights up green for veterans. If you drive around Christiansburg for the...
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Quentin A. Rickman, 39 of Roanoke, was charged with disregarding a red light and not having insurance. EARLIER: Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three...
WXII 12
Earthquake hits Virginia overnight, no reports of severe damage
SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake was reported in Virginia Tuesday morning. It hit the area around 5:25 a.m. with a 2.6 magnitude near the North Carolina-Virginia border. According to the U.S Geological Survey (USGS), the quake was reported not far from Galax, about five to six miles, east-southeast of Independence, and nearly 2 miles below the surface.
VSP: Mercedes fatally hits pedestrian walking in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An Abingdon man reportedly walking in the eastbound travel lane of Route 670 died when a 2018 Mercedes c300 hit him last Thursday. Virginia State Police (VSP) said the man, identified as Larry J. Hackney, 54, had been walking in the roadway at 8:20 p.m. with his back turned to […]
WDBJ7.com
Grown Here at Home: Bland County farmer with cerebral palsy gets help from AgrAbility Virginia
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - AgrAbility Virginia is a program that supports farmers experiencing illness, injury, or disability. They’ve been a great help to David King; a beef cattle farmer in Bland County. His story is one of many highlighted on AgrAbility Virginia’s website. David contacted them because he was having trouble getting off his tractor.
Young eagle rescued in Monroe County
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local avian rescue center, Three Rivers Avian Center, reported a young eagle was saved by a Natural Resources officer and is now in their care. On Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 Natural Resources police officer J.C. Wheeler rescued the eagle in Monroe County near the Summers County line. The eagle was […]
wcyb.com
Missing Russell County 15-year-old found
RUSSELL COUNTY, Va. — UPDATE: Pruner has been found. Authorities are asking for your help with finding a 15-year-old girl who was last seen and talked to at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday, October 21. Anyone with information on Harley Kate Pruner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Russell...
Mercer County veteran brightens community with Halloween display
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One veteran in our area is pulling out all the stops this Halloween and giving drivers who pass by a spooky surprise. Gregory Saunders is a 75-year-old retired Marine veteran and railroad worker. Saunders takes holidays serious and lights up the community with his décor every season. He said it takes […]
Woman flown to hospital after bicycle crash on Creeper Trail
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Med-Flight transported a woman to the hospital Friday afternoon following an incident on the Creeper Trail. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, a woman riding a bicycle crashed and suffered serious injuries. First responders arrived at the scene around 1 p.m., and EMS believed the woman was bleeding internally […]
WDBJ7.com
Buchanan County man arrested for death of pregnant girlfriend
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Buchanan County man has been arrested for the death of his girlfriend. Dustin Barret Owens, 38 of Vansant, was arrested Sunday after a first-degree murder warrant was issued for the death of Amber Dawn Compton, 35, also of Vansant. Saturday, October 22, the Buchanan County...
Abingdon pursuit suspect arrested in Tazewell County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A man who allegedly led Washington County, Virginia authorities on a high-speed pursuit Wednesday was arrested in Tazewell County. According to Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis, Craig Smith was arrested by the Bluefield Police Department on Thursday around 2 p.m. Smith had fled from deputies in Smyth County Wednesday night […]
wcyb.com
First meat pilot project in region to provide fresh beef to Food Country stores
VIRGINIA (WCYB) — The Appalachian Sustainable Development has partnered with Food Country to provide fresh, local beef to consumers across the state of Virginia. Consumers are interested in local beef, they want that product to be nutritious, delicious, and fresh. We had a partner in Lee County, so we approached our partners and our friends at Food Country to see if they'd be interested and they were," Sylvia Crum with Appalachian Sustainable Development said.
newsfromthestates.com
Mountain Valley Pipeline halts eminent domain actions for Southgate extension
Workers laying the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Roanoke County. (Ned Oliver / Virginia Mercury) Mountain Valley Pipeline has decided to withdraw eminent domain actions against land in North Carolina the company sought for its Southgate extension, a 75-mile offshoot of the main pipeline that would carry gas from Pittsylvania south to Rockingham and Alamance counties.
Comments / 0