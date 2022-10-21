ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, TX

Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home

HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016

HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland

CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
CLEVELAND, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]

Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
CYPRESS, TX
KHOU

Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say

HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team Assists in Arrest of Aggravated Assault Suspect in Porter

PORTER, TX — On October 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist with a barricaded subject in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane, Porter Texas. A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, advised a subject wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was inside the home and refused to cooperate with the police.
PORTER, TX
