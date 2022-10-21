Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephewhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Ted Cruz booed at baseball and heckled on TVAsh Jurberg
Moves The Yankees Need to Make Following ALCS SweepAnthony DiMoroHouston, TX
The Raiders bounced back against the Texans, but is it too little too late?Eugene AdamsHouston, TX
A man was shot in the leg during a robbery gone wrong as he was coming home from work in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
Father shot, injured while lying in bed at NW Houston home
HOUSTON — A father was shot in his head Tuesday while he was lying in bed at his northwest Houston home, according to Houston police. Police said someone pulled up in a vehicle and started shooting at the home on Hartwick Road near Hardy Street. A bullet went through the house and hit the man while his teenage children were in another room.
Panhandler shot, killed after smashing woman's windshield in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON — A panhandler was shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting outside of a McDonald’s restaurant Tuesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department. This happened just before 8 a.m. on Wirt Road near Long Point Road. HPD Executive Chief Matt Slinkard said an officer responded to...
Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled
HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this. Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of...
1 killed, another injured in shooting at southwest Houston gas station
HOUSTON — A man was killed, and another was injured in a shooting at a gas station in southwest Houston, according to Houston police. Several callers and shot spotters alerted police and the fire department to the shooting at a Chevron gas station on Reed Road off Highway 288 just before 2 a.m. Tuesday.
Family holds candlelight vigil in honor of Houston man last seen in 2016
HOUSTON — A candlelight vigil was held Saturday night to honor a Houston man who was last seen in Austin in 2016. A suspect has been charged with murder in Sidney Taylor and Krislyn Gibson's disappearances, although their bodies were never found. Nearly 7 years later, Taylor's family said they have many unanswered questions.
8-year-old shot, killed by 10-year-old brother playing with shotgun, sheriff says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A boy was shot and killed by his older brother on Monday at an apartment complex in west Harris County, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. It happened at the Bear Creek Crossing apartments, which are near Highway 6 and West Little York Road, Gonzalez said.
Benjamin Davis HS students accused of hitting 18-year-old classmate and trying to drive away
Julyssa Roaro's little brother tells ABC13 that he witnessed the moment a driver hit his sister and then drove off near Benjamin Davis High School.
Click2Houston.com
‘You have to be pretty messed up to do something like that’: Dog left with severe injuries after gruesome attack in Cleveland
CLEVELAND – A dog is fighting for his life at an emergency pet hospital in Spring after a gruesome attack over the weekend. “It really affected us. I mean, we were at a point where we weren’t going to take any more dogs for a while, especially big ones,” explained Founding Board Member of This Is Houston, Tom Heller.
Uncle arrested and charged after fatally shooting 12-year-old nephew
An uncle has now been charged after fatally shooting his nephew in north Houston late last week. First responders responded to a report of a shooting at 6019 Velma Ln. on Friday, October 21, around 6:25 p.m.
Twins Escape Handcuffed From Abusive Texas Home [SHOCKING VIDEO]
Horrible story coming out of Cypress, Texas this week and it only gets worse the more you watch. Around 5:30 in the morning, a woman was woken up to the sound of someone ringing her doorbell. Two teenagers were at her front door in handcuffs saying they just escaped their abusive home in the neighborhood and needed to call 911. The woman has chosen to stay anonymous and she let the teens come inside. She offered them some food since they said they had not eaten in a week.
'This is not where it stops': 7 men arrested from Freemoney gang in massive multiagency operation
Authorities say the gang, based in Houston's southside, is historically responsible for robberies, home invasions, and drive-by shootings.
fox26houston.com
Teen hit by car near Davis High School, suspected hit-and-run driver detained
HOUSTON - Authorities say a teenager was hit by a car Monday morning behind an Aldine ISD high school in north Harris County. Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but constable deputies with Harris County Precinct 4 were called to the 12500 block of Ella Blvd behind Benjamin Davis High School.
Man charged with manslaughter after shooting 12-year-old nephew in NE Houston, records say
Court documents read that the 22-year-old believed the shotgun was unloaded as he pointed it toward his 12-year-old nephew before it went off.
Woman killed in drive-by shooting while watching TV in living room in SE Houston, HPD says
The woman was in her living room watching television before the shooter fired at least five to six times inside her home, Houston police said.
KHOU
Man dead after shooting in N Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A man is dead after a shooting in north Houston, police said Saturday night. The shooting happened on Jensen Drive, which is between the Hardy Toll Road and I-69. The Houston Police Department first tweeted about the incident at 8:19 p.m. The victim was taken to an...
Man found shot in crashed car dies from possible road rage shooting in northeast Houston, police say
HPD said there is a possibility it was a road rage incident, but it appears both vehicles came out of an apartment complex, so something else could have sparked the shooting.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiations Team Assists in Arrest of Aggravated Assault Suspect in Porter
PORTER, TX — On October 24, 2022, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a call to assist with a barricaded subject in the 26600 block of Lisa Lane, Porter Texas. A U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, assisted by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office, advised a subject wanted for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon was inside the home and refused to cooperate with the police.
27 students going to HS football game hurt in chain-reaction crash on Gulf Fwy, police say
Galveston ISD told ABC13 the Ball High School students on the buses were all band and drill team members on their way to a football game in Houston.
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 5