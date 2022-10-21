A Caneyville felon has been arrested after running from and fighting with police for the second time in less than two years. Saturday night at approximately 11:00, Grayson County Deputy Nick Pruitt and another officer arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Tousey Road on a complaint. Upon arriving at the scene, 39-year-old Daron Fentress, who had multiple felony warrants, ran from the home and into a wooded area.

CANEYVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO