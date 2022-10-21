Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Christian County Single-Vehicle Crash
A woman was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Cadiz Road in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Julia Treas was westbound around the two-mile marker when she lost control of her vehicle causing it to hit a guardrail and overturn. She was taken by ambulance...
westkentuckystar.com
One arrested, two to the hospital after hit-and-run crash on I-24 in Christian County
One person was arrested and two others were taken to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash Sunday evening on I-24 in Christian County. According to the Kentucky State Police investigation, a van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed in a construction zone, collided with a car driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville. The force of impact is said to have caused both vehicles to run off the road.
whvoradio.com
Names Released In Bradshaw Road Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville man that was injured in a wreck on Bradshaw Road in Christian County Friday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a car driven by Dareona Bell of Oak Grove was southbound when she attempted to pass an SUV driven by Jonathan Mhagama at the 5000 block of Bradshaw Road and hit his SUV.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Christian County Pursuit
A Hopkinsville man was charged after a pursuit in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop Eddie Juckett Jr. for expired registration and driving on a suspended license at the intersection of Lake Blythe Road and Madisonville Road. Juckett reportedly fled leading them...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Driver OK After Early Morning Rollover Crash Sunday
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A pickup truck ended up on its nose in a ditch in Springfield following a rollover crash early Sunday but the driver appeared to be no worse for wear. The crash occurred on 5th Ave near Hayes St around 1 am. MAP 5th...
whvoradio.com
Webster County Child Identified As Victim In Crash Involving Scooter
Details have been released about a Hopkinsville wreck that sent a child to a Nashville hospital Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 12-year-old Braden Ballard, of Dixon, was on a scooter when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by Bryan Grace of Hopkinsville just before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Butler Road.
whvoradio.com
Man Charged After Oak Grove Interstate 24 Crash
Two women were injured in a wreck on Interstate 24 just before the Pembroke Oak Grove Road exit Sunday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a westbound van driven by 40-year-old Israel Sanchez of Columbia, Tennessee, hit an SUV driven by 25-year-old Toneisha Williams of Hopkinsville that was in front of him in the construction zone.
clarksvillenow.com
UPDATE: Rossview Road back open after wreck
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Rossview Road was being closed Monday afternoon because of a wreck near Keysburg Road. As of 3:25 p.m., traffic was backed up between Ellington Galt Drive and Dunbar Cave Road. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your phone, text the word...
14news.com
Madisonville police: Ky. man arrested after police chase ends in crash
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A man was arrested Friday after police say he led them on a chase. According to a press release, police saw a driver traveling north on Caroline Street fail to stop at a stop sign, and begin to drive on East Broadway. That driver was later...
WSMV
RV catches fire blocking lanes on I-40 in Cheatham County
KINGSTON SPRINGS, Tenn. (WSMV) - Interstate 40 eastbound in the Cheatham County area was reduced to one lane after an RV caught fire. A Cheatham County official said that a recreational 34-foot RV had mechanical issues which caused it to go up in flames. The driver was able to safely...
Bulldozer douses flames outside Muhlenberg County home
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says a homeowner was able to stop a fire after it was ignited from a semi truck crash. Early Friday evening, fire officials say they were called out to Whitson Lane for a single vehicle accident that involved a fire and live wires. Detectives revealed that […]
Authorities searching for man following Todd County chase
Todd County deputies are trying to track down a man accused of leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase Friday.
14news.com
Semi wreck shuts down Daviess Co. road
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A semi wrecked in Daviess County, near the McLean County line on Monday. It happened after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the semi crashed on Highway 81 North right before coming up on Vanover Rd. Officials say the road was shut down because of a...
Kentucky woman accused of hitting someone with bat, facing multiple charges
A woman from Hopkinsville was taken into custody after she reportedly assaulted someone with a metal baseball bat Friday morning.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Brush fire concerns in Middle Tennessee
Those crunchy leaves on the ground are turning into unwelcomed crackles after firefighters across Middle Tennessee spent their weekend putting out brush fires.
WSMV
Log skidder crashes and catches fire, operator survives the accident
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man walked away without a scratch after crashing a log skidder on Thursday. According to the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office, the skidder turned over and rolled down a hill before landing on Moore Hollow Road. The skidder caught on fire moments later. The...
KFVS12
Body of camper at Kentucky Lake found
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The body of a Benton, Kentucky man was pulled out of the water by Marshall County first responders on Friday morning, October 21. Marshall County Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner identified the man as 50-year-old James Collins. Curtner said Collins had been camping near Johnathon...
clarksvillenow.com
2 shot outside hookah bar, nearby business owner calls for solutions to rising violence
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a hookah bar over the weekend, and one neighboring business owner says enough is enough. The Clarksville Police Department has confirmed that two people were shot in the incident. The shooting was at Hookah 21, and...
