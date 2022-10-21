For Marcus Freeman as it pertains to Notre Dame’s hit-and-miss offense, it goes back to the whole square-peg-in-a-round-hole line of thinking. Do you try to force-fit something that doesn’t play to your strengths for the sake of diversity or do you accentuate the positives and live with the shortcomings that can’t be corrected in the midst of the 2022 season?

