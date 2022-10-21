ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

247Sports

Everything Dino Babers said ahead of Notre Dame vs. Syracuse

Notre Dame takes on Syracuse this Saturday afternoon. Kickoff is scheduled for Noon ET. On Monday, Orange head coach Dino Babers addressed the media. Here is everything he had to say as it relates to the Fighting Irish. On facing Notre Dame this weekend. “Notre Dame, we get an opportunity...
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

‘Tailor-Made’ Notre Dame Offense Has Holes to Fill In Passing Game

For Marcus Freeman as it pertains to Notre Dame’s hit-and-miss offense, it goes back to the whole square-peg-in-a-round-hole line of thinking. Do you try to force-fit something that doesn’t play to your strengths for the sake of diversity or do you accentuate the positives and live with the shortcomings that can’t be corrected in the midst of the 2022 season?
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

Insider’s Preview: No 16 Syracuse

Notre Dame was guaranteed a matchup with an undefeated ACC foe over its next two weeks. That won’t be the Orange, now 6-1 after losing late to undefeated Clemson. What problems might 16th-ranked Syracuse present for the inconsistent, 4-3 Fighting Irish?
SYRACUSE, NY
247Sports

QB’s Perspective: Notre Dame WR Commit Cam Williams

Michael Champagne is having a heck of a junior season as a starting quarterback. Wrapping up the regular season on Friday, Champagne led Glenbard South to a 7-2 record as the Raiders prepare for a playoff matchup with Nazareth Academy – the program that produced former Notre Dame star cornerback Julian Love.
GLEN ELLYN, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Indiana

If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in Indiana then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing seafood places in Indiana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
INDIANA STATE
wdrb.com

Goshen, Indiana, man sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Selfies snapped in the midst of chaos at the U.S. capitol caught up to a man from Goshen, Indiana. Jeffrey Munger was sentenced for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He was captured in surveillance footage taking a cell phone picture of himself as rioters breached the Capitol.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Indiana St. Intersection Not Part Of Main St. Paving

Milling, paving, preparation work and resurfacing of Main Street downtown Warsaw, from Detroit to Buffalo streets, began Tuesday of this week but that did not include the Indiana Street intersection. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Public Works and Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon explained...
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Seventeen people charged with welfare fraud out of Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Prosecutor's Office filed welfare fraud charges against 17 people after an investigation found that several inmates were applying for unemployment while incarcerated. Several inmates had people who were not incarcerated fill out the online application and weekly vouchers in order to get the...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Motorcyclist Injured On SR 15

MILFORD — A female motorcyclist suffered unknown injuries in a crash on SR 15, south of CR 1350N tonight, Friday, Oct. 21. The crash was reported at 5:15 p.m. According to initial reports the motorcycle struck the guardrail causing the operator to be ejected. The motorcycle came to rest south of the guardrail on the westside of SR 15.
MILFORD, IN
