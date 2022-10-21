ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

WTNH

Norwich police: 13-year-old hit by car at bus stop

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A 13-year-old was taken to a hospital for evaluation Monday morning after he was hit by a car while crossing the street, according to Norwich police. The crash happened when the student was running across the street to reach his bus stop, located at the intersection of Third and Central avenues, […]
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Boy Struck Near Bus Stop in Norwich

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a car near a bus stop in Norwich Monday morning. Officials from the fire department said they were called to the intersection of Third Street and Central Avenue at 7:53 a.m. and found the child who was complaining of back pain. Bystanders said the...
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

State police cruiser struck on I-84W in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck after responding to a multi-vehicle collision on I-84 West in Hartford, which partially closed the highway on Tuesday morning. Connecticut State Police confirmed that a state cruiser was struck on the highway near exit 48. Troopers responded to the crash, and no injuries have been […]
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

54-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Hartford Intersection

A 58-year-old Connecticut man was found shot to death at a busy intersection. The homicide took place in Hartford around 3:40 a.m., Friday, Oct 21 in the area of Wethersfield Avenue at Elliott Street. According to Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert, officers responded to the area on a report of...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on I-84 east in East Hartford snarls traffic

EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash on Interstate 84 eastbound in East Hartford caused a traffic backup on Tuesday morning. According to the Department of Transportation, the crash involved a tractor trailer and another vehicle between exits 58 and 59. The DOT said that the right lane was closed.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

School Bus Damaged, Car Totaled in Crash in Portland

A school bus and a car collided on Main Street in Portland Tuesday morning and police said driver of the car was injured but is expected to be OK. The students who were on the bus were heading to Brownstone Intermediate School and police said none were injured. Both vehicles...
PORTLAND, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Berlin Crash

A man has serious injuries after a crash in Berlin on Sunday morning. Officers were called to a crash on Percival Avenue and Ellwood Road around 2:27 a.m. Firefighters responded and extricated the 21-year-old male driver out of the vehicle, police said. He was the only person in the vehicle.
BERLIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Passenger killed when vehicle plunges into Housatonic River

KENT, CT (WFSB) - A man was killed when the vehicle he was in ended up in the Housatonic River in Kent. Connecticut State Police identified the man as 24-year-old Dillon M. Miller of Dover Plains, NY. Troopers said that on Friday around 2:50 p.m., they received reports of a...
KENT, CT
Eyewitness News

Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
MERIDEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Fairfield News: Merritt Crash With Fire

2022-10-24@4:55pm–#Fairfield CT– A crash with injuries on the Merritt Parkway southbound by exit 44. A car is down the embankment fully engulfed in flames. Sounds like everyone made it out of the car safely. This news report is made possible by:
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

Investigation into Bristol officers’ deaths will include interactions with suspect earlier that night

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Nicholas Brutcher had at least two interactions with Bristol police the night he opened fire, killing two officers, according to sources close to the ongoing investigation. Those interactions will be key parts of the investigation into what happened that night. A truck with Brutcher and his brother inside was pulled over […]
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Wethersfield residents fed up with illegal car rallies

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Christian Reilly woke up late Saturday night to the sound of screeching tires. When he looked out his window, he saw dozens of parked cars forming a large circle in the Marshalls parking lot on the Silas Deane Highway. Inside the circle, a vehicle revved its engine and did doughnuts. “It […]
WETHERSFIELD, CT

