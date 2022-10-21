Read full article on original website
krcrtv.com
PG&E lifts potential for power safety shut offs for parts of the Northstate
REDDING, Calif. — — PG&E announced that the potential for Public Safety Power Shutoffs had been reduced in parts of the Northstate. The utility company announced Monday morning that customers in Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, San Benito, Shasta, Stanislaus, Tehama, and Yolo counties are not being considered for safety shutoffs for Monday because of wind improvements.
ksro.com
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
KCRA.com
Two separate hay bale fires started in Northern California to cost $200,000
BUTTE VALLEY, Calif. — Two separate hay bale fires were ignited in Butte County Saturday morning, authorities said. Video player above: Top Stories from Oct. 22, 2022. One fire started in Durham near Durham-Dayton Highway, Cal Fire said. The other started about 17 miles away in Richvale at Highway 99 and Richvale Highway intersection.
krcrtv.com
Third hay fire within weekend breaks out in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, CALIF. — For the third time this weekend, CAL FIRE crews have had to respond to a hay bale fire in Butte County. This fire broke out in a large metal barn off of West Biggs Gridley Road. Fire crews successfully protected residences near the building as they extinguished the fire, which ended up severely damaging the barn.
actionnewsnow.com
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
actionnewsnow.com
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
krcrtv.com
Standoff in Chico ends peacefully with one detained
CHICO, CALIF. — A standoff in Chico ended peacefully earlier today. It started around 3:21 PM today, when Chico Police responded to the 300 block of Newport Drive after a shots fired report came in. They arrived to the residence and found 56-year old Lonnie Davis had fired a single round from a handgun after an altercation with a family member.
CHP investigating fatal crash near Yuba City
YUBA SUTTER -- California High Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Oct. 22.Yuba Sutter CHP has not released many details, but they say the crash happened on October 22 at 1:08 a.m. The driver at fault was arrested for felony DUI.We will update this story as more details are made available.
krcrtv.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle leads to major injuries
CHICO, Calif. — Late Saturday evening at 11:41 p.m., Chico Police were called to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision which officials say occurred near the intersection of Ivy Street and W 3rd St. The Chico Police Department say officers arrived on scene with medical personnel and determined that the...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspects who placed skimmers over card readers caught on camera
CHICO, Calif. - Cases of card skimming are on the rise and Chico Police urge people to be cautious. Action News now spoke with Officer Kevin Hass who showed us just how easy it is for someone to place a skimmer on a card reader and how you can check it out for yourself.
krcrtv.com
MISSING MAN: Butte County Sheriff's Office asks for help finding missing Oroville man
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is asking for the public's help finding an Oroville man last heard from months ago. The BCSO confirmed a missing person report for Jason John Owens, 37, of Oroville. Owens' family said they were last in contact with him in July of this year.
actionnewsnow.com
Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
