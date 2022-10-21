Man injured as bullets pepper three cars on Fairhill Road: Shaker Heights Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Suspicious visitor is homicide suspect: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
Police were called to a Grafton Road home at 7:51 a.m. Oct. 7 regarding a man on the caller’s property acting suspiciously and stating that he had been injured in a traffic crash. The man was treated by EMS and reportedly gave police two different birth dates. He was...
cleveland19.com
Suspect smashes window to steal car on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car theft suspect caught on surveillance video is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need the community’s help identifying them. A 2017 silver Hyundai Elantra was stolen from the 1800 block of West 65th Street on Oct. 16, according to police. The...
Man learns insurance agent continued to take payments despite being fired: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
A resident said Oct. 14 that when he called to make changes on his insurance policy, he was told he no longer had an active policy. The man said he had been making payments directly to his agent for the past 18 months in the amount of $226 each, but the company said that agent had been fired over a year earlier.
3 injured at Maple Heights home, vehicle of interest identified
On Monday afternoon, Maple Heights Police responded to a call regarding gunshots at a Garfield Avenue home. Officers arrived at the scene to find two injured individuals, according to police.
At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
Son causes disturbance after parents take away phone: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Oct. 10, police were dispatched to a disturbance at an Inglewood Court address. The officer was told that it was a domestic violence incident. However, upon arrival they learned that the incident stemmed from a son becoming upset about the fact that his parents took away his phone. All...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
Resident reports $4,900 forged check tied to mail box theft: Brecksville Police Blotter
Forgery, Riverview Road: On Sept. 19, a Riverview Road resident came to the police station to report he was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the man, who said a week earlier he mailed a $287 business check to the Illuminating Company in an outside Royalton Road post office mailbox.
Cleveland: Man killed in house fire on Grayton Road
CLEVELAND — An elderly male was killed in a house fire on Grayton Road on Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Division of Fire announced on its Twitter account. Two other residents in the home were safely evacuated. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is assisting at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
cleveland19.com
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
Dog barks its way into high school volleyball match: Gates Mills Police Blotter
An officer working a volleyball match at Gilmour Academy Oct. 22 was advised of a barking dog that had been left alone in a vehicle in the parking lot. The vehicle owner was identified and responded to the car with an officer to make sure the dog was OK. The...
Fire at Cleveland car repair shop leads to ‘multiple explosions,’ officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A fire that started Tuesday at a car repair shop in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood caused multiple explosions and damaged nearby homes, officials said. The fire started about 10:30 a.m. at the shop on East 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue. No injuries have been...
Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
Bicyclist arrested for obstruction during traffic stop: Avon Police Blotter
An Elyria man was pulled over at 9:29 p.m. Sept. 22 for riding a bicycle without proper lights. The man was reportedly uncooperative during the stop, refusing to give officers his name. He was arrested for obstructing official business, failure to disclose personal information and lack of bicycle signal devices.
Thief enters unlocked vehicle, steals cash and credit cards: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
Theft from auto, Sprague Road: On Sept. 17, police were dispatched to a Sprague Road address regarding a vehicle break-in. An arriving talked to the caller, who said she left her vehicle unlocked in the driveway. The next morning, she returned to the vehicle to find the glove compartment open....
Man claims callers threatened him and his family: Avon Lake Police Blotter
On Oct. 19, a resident reported two calls from restricted numbers from unknown people who had made vague threats toward him and his family. An electrical contractor reported $1,500 worth of aluminum coil and underground cable stolen from a home under construction sometime between Oct. 7-10. Disturbance: Brookfield Road. On...
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
Triple homicide at Cleveland house party started over drug deal dispute, jury hears
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A Cleveland man killed three people at a 2019 house party in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood because he was angry that the host wouldn’t let him sell drugs to a woman outside, a jury on Monday heard. Kielonte Harris, 28, tried to sell drugs in the early...
Cleveland police: 18-year-old dies after being shot in vehicle
An 18-year-old man is dead after being shot while inside a vehicle early Saturday morning, Cleveland police said.
