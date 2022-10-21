ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

Man injured as bullets pepper three cars on Fairhill Road: Shaker Heights Police Blotter

By Jeff Piorkowski/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland.com

At least 3 people wounded in shooting in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio — At least three people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon, and police believe other victims might have left the scene before officers arrived. The shooting occurred at about 12:15 p.m. on Garfield Avenue, which is a residential neighborhood south of Broadway Avenue and north of Rockside Road. Police received a call that someone had been shot in the head.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland: Man killed in house fire on Grayton Road

CLEVELAND — An elderly male was killed in a house fire on Grayton Road on Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Division of Fire announced on its Twitter account. Two other residents in the home were safely evacuated. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is assisting at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cross-eyed headlights lead police to marijuana, THC cartridge and dabs: North Royalton Police Blotter

On Sept. 30, police observed a 2007 Chevrolet HHR with headlights aimed in different directions driving on West 130th Street. One of the headlights appeared to be a high beam. It turned out that the driver -- who was alone -- had an expired license, but also a valid temporary permit. Regarding the latter, he was required to have a passenger with a driver’s license with him while behind the wheel.
NORTH ROYALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
90K+
Followers
85K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy