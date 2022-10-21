Read full article on original website
An iPhone With USB-C is Coming
Apple said on Tuesday it will be changing the primary cable plug for its iPhones in the future to comply with new European Union rules that require every new smartphone work with a common USB-C charging cable by 2024. Apple executives suggested they weren't particularly happy about the new rules...
Apple Will Comply With iPhone USB-C Charger Law, Executive Says
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB-C charger, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday. Joswiak said that the company will comply as it does with other laws. He declined to specify when the iPhone may get the charger to replace Lightning. He made the comments at a Wall Street Journal conference in Laguna Beach, California.
The iPad Pro is Designed to Replace Your Laptop
Apple last week quietly dropped two new iPads: the 10th-generation iPad and a sixth-generation iPad Pro. I’ve spent a few days with both of them and I’m convinced the Pro is made to replace your laptop. This has to do with a combination of the nearly 13-inch screen...
These popular Chrome extensions can hijack your browser, so delete them
As dangerous as the Google Play store can be for Android devices, the Chrome Web Store is just as risky if you aren’t careful. On Sunday, the cybersecurity team at Guardio Labs alerted Chrome users to a new campaign that lets hackers hijack browsers using extensions. Over a million users have downloaded the malicious extensions already.
