(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. will need to comply with a European Union law to switch the iPhone to a USB-C charger, marketing chief Greg Joswiak said on Tuesday. Joswiak said that the company will comply as it does with other laws. He declined to specify when the iPhone may get the charger to replace Lightning. He made the comments at a Wall Street Journal conference in Laguna Beach, California.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO