Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
Reports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren’t new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is. An engine designed by the Austrian company Rotax was discovered installed in one of Russia's Iranian-made Mohajer-6 drones that went down over the Black Sea earlier this month. Rotax says it has launched an investigation into its engines powering Iranian drones. The delivery of such hardware to Iran violates European Union sanctions banning the export of items with both civilian and military purposes, such as vehicle parts. Identical sanctions are imposed by the European Union against Russia, as well.
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
SFGate
‘House of the Dragon’ Finale Surpasses ‘Game of Thrones’ for Sky, HBO – Global Bulletin
The series finale of “House of the Dragon” has overtaken “Game of Thrones” for Sky in the U.K. and HBO internationally. The first season concluded on Sky in the U.K. with an overnight audience of 1.386 million, pipping the series launch, which was watched by 1.384 million. The numbers made it the most watched season finale overnight audience on Sky, since “Game of Thrones” season 8, according to Sky.
SFGate
Elijah Wood to Star in ‘Bookworm,’ New Zealand-set Adventure Film Launching at AFM for Mister Smith, CAA (EXCLUSIVE)
“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood is to return to New Zealand in the leading role of “Bookworm,” a family adventure-comedy to be directed by Ant Timpson (“Turbo Kid,” “The Greasy Strangler,” “The ABCs of Death,” “Come to Daddy”). The project is being launched next week at the American Film Market by sales agent Mister Smith Entertainment.
SFGate
2 images of Britain, taken 7 weeks apart, that speak volumes
LONDON (AP) — They are two photos taken exactly seven weeks apart, capturing the traditional and ceremonial rites of the monarch meeting the British prime minister-in-waiting to ask them to form a new government. Between the taking of the first and of the second, much elapsed, throwing a nation...
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
SFGate
California is about to become the world’s 4th largest economy. Here’s how and when
If California were a nation, it would be the world’s fifth largest economy. Soon, it may become the fourth. The Golden State is on track to overtake Germany for the No. 4 spot, according to an opinion column from Bloomberg News editor-in-chief emeritus Matthew Winkler. It became the fifth largest economy in 2015, surpassing the United Kingdom, France and Brazil.
SFGate
Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation less than a week before they pick their next leader. People on social media say, wrongly, that the leftist candidate in Brazil's presidential election plans to close down churches if elected. There are lies that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to let men use public-school restrooms next to little girls. And they're falsely alleging that right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has made comments confessing to cannibalism and pedophilia.
SFGate
Netflix Music Supervisors Seek Unionization Vote
Music supervisors at Netflix, who are seeking representation by IATSE, on Monday filed papers seeking a union-certification election with the National Labor Relations Board. IATSE, a labor union, represents over 160,000 technicians, artisans and craftspersons in the entertainment industry, including live events, motion picture and television production, broadcast, and trade shows in the United States and Canada.
SFGate
Biden to get updated COVID-19 booster shot, promote vaccine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden was scheduled to get his updated COVID-19 booster shot on Tuesday and urge the public to get theirs to ensure a healthy holiday season. Biden was to appear at the White House with the doctors who are leading administration efforts against the spread of the coronavirus.
