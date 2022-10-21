ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What will winter be like for Cincinnati this year? What the NOAA says

By Emily DeLetter, Cincinnati Enquirer
 4 days ago
Are you ready for winter?

If you didn't enjoy the sub-freezing temperatures that recently blasted through Greater Cincinnati, there may be some hope. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a warmer, drier winter in the South in its seasonal outlook, thanks to the ongoing La Niña conditions.

La Niña, a natural cooling of seawater in the tropical Pacific Ocean, is in place for a third consecutive year, forecasters said. The climate pattern affects the position of the jet stream and thus the weather across all of North America. It is the opposite of the more well-known El Niño, which occurs when water in the Pacific Ocean is warmer than average.

NOAA said this year's La Niña, which began in September 2020, probably will persist through the winter.

Winter weather is coming:It will be warm, dry in South and East because of La Niña, NOAA says

Is Cincinnati in a drought?

With the warmer winter weather comes the continuing dry conditions, which have already set a record in Cincinnati. According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, the last time Cincinnati received 0.07 inches or less of precipitation in a 25-day span was in 2009, making this the driest stretch in 13 years.

The National Drought Monitor has listed Hamilton County in Ohio and counties in Northern Kentucky as a D0 rating or "abnormally dry."

"Drought conditions are now present across approximately 59% of the country, but parts of the Western U.S and southern Great Plains will continue to be the hardest hit this winter,” said Jon Gottschalck, chief of Operational Prediction Branch in the NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center. “With the La Niña climate pattern still in place, drought conditions may also expand to the Gulf Coast.”

Although Greater Cincinnati may be in a drought now, the NOAA predicts that the region has a 33-40% chance of above-average precipitation.

Will it be a warmer or colder winter this year?

According to the NOAA's winter temperature outlook, all of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana have an equal chance of having above- or below-normal temperatures. So, it could be a normal winter temperature-wise, or it may not be. The NOAA gives it an equal chance.

If you follow the Farmer's Almanac, it predicts snow, rain and mush, and a lot of it, as well as record-breaking cold temperatures for much of the country in its extended winter forecast for 2022 and 2023.

Farmer's Almanac forecast:We could 'shake, shiver and shovel' this winter; Farmers' Almanac warns of 'biting cold'

Comments / 8

I Have Been Called God
3d ago

just an hour ago I read that it is going to be colder and a lot more snow in Ohio this winter! Would you please make up your mind

Reply(1)
5
 

CINCINNATI, OH
