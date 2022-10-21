Read full article on original website
Here are 5 takeaways from Week 9 of Centre County high school football
Bald Eagle, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and State College all won on Friday night.
therecord-online.com
LHU: Men’s Cross Country Hosts Home Meet in Regular Season Finale
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Bald Eagles wrapped up the 2022 regular season today on their home course as the Lock Haven men’s cross country team hosted the 2022 Go Fast River Run. The Haven finished sixth out of 14 teams in what proved to be a talented late-season field.
Onward State
Beaver Stadium White Out Crowd Control Proves Unacceptable, Dangerous
There’s truly nothing like the Penn State White Out game. The feeling produced when students, families, and alumni pack into Beaver Stadium to watch the Nittany Lions under the lights is nothing short of magical. For many Penn Staters, the White Out is the highlight of their college experience....
Scarlet Nation
RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out
Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
therecord-online.com
Balanced attack fuels football to Penn State White Out win over Minnesota
UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – The No. 16/16 Penn State football team (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) defeated Minnesota (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten), 45-17, Saturday night in front of a raucous Penn State White Out crowd of 109,813 fans. Sean Clifford threw for 295 yards and four touchdowns, while Nicholas Singleton...
Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall
The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
Watch Penn State’s synchronized cellphone light show ahead of Whiteout game against Minnesota
Penn State introduced a new feature to its Whiteout festivities prior to the game against Minnesota with a light show that made use of the 100,000-plus cell phones at Beaver Stadium. Through synchronized lighting, Penn State tried to create a new visual with the energy already high at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State rights the ship against Minnesota and proves its resiliency in the process
The Nittany Lions recovered after a slow start Saturday and blowout loss last week.
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
Willliamsport high school student dies
Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
therecord-online.com
Christopher Charles Perry
Christopher Charles Perry, beloved son, is among the angels and saints in heaven after being stillborn on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. Our precious Angel will always be a gift from God. He is greatly loved and will be missed every day. Little Christopher will be remembered by his parents, Richard...
therecord-online.com
Lamar bridge job on Route 64 nearing completion
LAMAR, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.
Penn State cancels event with Proud Boy founder after ‘threat of violence’
Protests at Penn State’s main campus led to the university canceling a controversial speaking event featuring one of the founders of the Proud Boys after a “threat of escalating violence.”. According to a statement released by the university around 7:15 p.m., Penn State University police decided to cancel...
therecord-online.com
Centre County trucker killed in I-80 Sunday crash in Union County
MILTON, PA – State police have identified the victim in a one-vehicle crash which occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Union County. Authorities identified the driver as Thomas K. Loner, 70, from Coburn, Centre County. He was pronounced dead at the scene, some three miles west of the Route 15 exit.
therecord-online.com
Beech Creek teenager cited for terroristic threats in CM High School incident
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA – State police have charged a 17-year-old male with terroristic threats and other offenses after an incident at Central Mountain High School on Oct. 20. Police said they responded last Thursday to a report of a student making a threat. Through their investigation, police said,...
Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school
MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
Return of the general store in Northumberland County
THARPTOWN, Pa. — Walking inside Tharptown General Store and Pizzeria is almost like taking a step back in time, right down to the countertops covered in newspapers from the 1940s. That's exactly what owners Mark and Melissa Shingara were going for. Melissa's aunt came up with the idea a...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township
BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
