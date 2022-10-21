ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, PA

Scarlet Nation

RECRUIT REACTION: Prospects react to seeing Penn State White Out

Penn State hosted a long list of big name recruits on Saturday for the program’s annual White Out game. Now with that being said, Nittany Nation caught up with a few of the top recruits that made the trip to campus today to check out the Nittany Lions and get their instant reactions to the game and more.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Bunk bed manufacturer seeks dismissal of suit over Utah Little Leaguer’s fall

The manufacturer of the bunk bed from which a Utah player fell during the Little League World Series wants the suit against it either dismissed or moved to Lycoming County. John Savoy and Son Inc. of Montoursville, in a document filed Friday in Philadelphia Common Pleas Court, contends the suit brought by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on behalf of their son Easton does not contain factual support for claims of negligence and outrageous, willful and malicious conduct.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Penn State loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Gotta congratulate Penn State...but I thought Athan (Kaliakmanis) handled himself very well. Now, again, we're gonna nitpick how we played. But to handle your first start in front of 110,000 people on the road. I couldn't be more proud of him just taking on that challenge. And I told you that he would be poised, and it really won't rattle him, and I'm not sure how many plays he'd be rattled. I'd love to be able to see those on film because I didn't see it. It was confidence the entire time. Not to say not to say that's the only thing that we look at today, but that was one of the big factors of our game that find a way to get him in a rhythm early.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Willliamsport high school student dies

Williamsport, Pa. — A Wiliamsport high school student has died, according to school district officials. The district issued a release Monday afternoon, saying they had learned of the death earlier that day and would be providing support and counseling to students on Tuesday. “We are saddened to learn of the very tragic loss of one of our high school students,” said Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the student during this very difficult time, and we extend our condolences to them.” A team of grief counselors will be available on-site throughout the day tomorrow for students, faculty and staff. Extra support also will be deployed to the high school to provide any additional assistance the school may need.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Christopher Charles Perry

Christopher Charles Perry, beloved son, is among the angels and saints in heaven after being stillborn on Wednesday, October 12th, 2022. Our precious Angel will always be a gift from God. He is greatly loved and will be missed every day. Little Christopher will be remembered by his parents, Richard...
MILL HALL, PA
therecord-online.com

Lamar bridge job on Route 64 nearing completion

LAMAR, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is nearing completion on its Route 64 bridge replacement project in Clinton County. The bridge spans Big Fishing Creek in the village of Lamar. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 44-foot bridge dates from 1922 and carries an average of almost 6,000 vehicles each day.
LAMAR, PA
therecord-online.com

Centre County trucker killed in I-80 Sunday crash in Union County

MILTON, PA – State police have identified the victim in a one-vehicle crash which occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Union County. Authorities identified the driver as Thomas K. Loner, 70, from Coburn, Centre County. He was pronounced dead at the scene, some three miles west of the Route 15 exit.
UNION COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Boy, 13, charged with making verbal threats against a central Pa. school

MIFFLINBURG - A 13-year-old boy has been turned over to Union County juvenile authorities accused of making verbal threats against one of the Mifflinburg schools. The nature of the threats has not been disclosed but borough police said no firearms were found. The youth, whose name has not been disclosed because of age, had a knife in his possession, they said.
WTAJ

Howard Fire Company hosts 12th annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Festival

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — It’s a bird, it’s a plane…. it’s a pumpkin? That’s right, a Punkin’ Chunkin’ event took place at Bald Eagle State Park on Saturday to benefit the Howard Fire Company. From 10 a.m to 5 p.m., folks were able to attend the 12th annual festival, which the Howard Fire Company […]
explorejeffersonpa.com

Teen Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on I-80 in Bradford Township

BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a Clearfield County teen who was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West in Bradford Township on October 12. According to Clearfield-based State Police, the crash happened around 2:12 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield County drivers expect delays with updated superload windmill movements, PennDOT says

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) wants drivers in or going through Clearfield County to be aware of windmill superload movements. PennDOT wrote in a press release that, on Monday at 11 a.m. a casing section will depart from Falls Creek and move through the area. The transport will feature a […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

