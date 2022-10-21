Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Eatery Was Named One of the Top 50 Best New Restaurants in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesCharlotte, NC
Airline pilot reports 'rapidly descending' light over North CarolinaRoger MarshCharlotte, NC
Two of the Best Fiber Internet Providers (According to CNET) that are Available Commercially in Charlotte, NCJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Pink Delivery Robots In Uptown CharlotteJus4NetCharlotte, NC
PJ Walker gives the Panther's fans a taste of competent quarterback playEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte Water tower lit up, could soon coordinate colors with Uptown skyline
The Queen City is home to one of the oldest water tanks in the country. Thousands of commuters pass by it every day without giving it a second thought. The tank is now more noticeable than ever thanks to a community project launched by Charlotte Water. Charlotte Water tower lit...
Panther fans ecstatic after first win with interim HC, no McCaffery
As they drove away from Bank of America Stadium, fans waved, honked and had one thing to say: "Let's go Carolina! We don't need CMC!" Panther fans ecstatic after first win with interim …. As they drove away from Bank of America Stadium, fans waved, honked and had one thing...
Woman killed in E Charlotte shooting; no suspects
A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Crystal Lagoons in Huntersville? What could be coming. "The question is, how are they going to make it work?" lifelong resident Paul Bjorneboe said. Davidson County...
Police search for missing 73-year-old Charlotte man who may be ‘lost and confused’
Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 73-year-old man last seen at his home in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police search for missing 73-year-old Charlotte man …. Detectives are asking for help finding a missing 73-year-old man last seen at his home in south Charlotte,...
Vehicle accident knocks out power to 1K+ in Druid Hills community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accident knocked out power to over 1,000 people in a north charlotte neighborhood Sunday morning, Duke Energy reported. 1,553 customers remained without power midday with power expected to be fully restored by 4 p.m. The cause of the outage was a vehicle...
Married couple sentenced for stealing nearly $240K from Charlotte high school booster club
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A husband and wife pair was sentenced to prison Monday for stealing more than $239,000 from a Charlotte high school booster club, according to U.S. District Attorney Dena King. Anthony Sharper, 42, and his wife Deana Sharper, 47, are accused of operating a...
Thousands turn out for Charlotte’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thousands of people put on their walking shoes Saturday in Charlotte at Truist Field to put an end to a cruel disease. A 7-year-old raised $1,000 in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”. Every person walking, and every flower standing tall represents...
City of Charlotte hosts 'Walk to End Alzheimer's'
Thousands of people put on their walking shoes Saturday in Charlotte at Truist Field to put an end to a cruel disease. A 7-year-old raised $1,000 in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”. City of Charlotte hosts ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’. Thousands of people put on their...
Multiple arrests made in huge, ongoing York County fentanyl trafficking operation
YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Enough fentanyl to “kill everyone in York County” have been seized during an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in York County, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said more than 65 pounds of fentanyl was seized during the “years-long”...
Huge fentanyl trafficking bust in York County bust
Six arrests have been made so far and the investigation remains open and York County Sheriff said he won't yet link this trafficking investigation with a larger cartel. Huge fentanyl trafficking bust in York County bust. Six arrests have been made so far and the investigation remains open and York...
Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans
DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
Electric company helps firefighters rescue lineworker stuck 45 feet in the air in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An electric company and multiple fire departments worked together to rescue a lineworker who was trapped roughly 45 feet in the air Friday. Authorities said on Friday, Oct. 21, a tree contractor had been working at an elevated position in a bucket truck...
Police investigating double homicide-suicide in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
Sunday Outlook: Warming trend continues, 70 temps around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our sunny stretch takes us into the weekend!. Temperatures are starting to rebound and thaw out after our late week freeze. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures closer to average in the lower 70s. It stays chilly, but not freezing tonight. Expect...
