Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Vehicle accident knocks out power to 1K+ in Druid Hills community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accident knocked out power to over 1,000 people in a north charlotte neighborhood Sunday morning, Duke Energy reported. 1,553 customers remained without power midday with power expected to be fully restored by 4 p.m. The cause of the outage was a vehicle...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

City of Charlotte hosts 'Walk to End Alzheimer's'

Thousands of people put on their walking shoes Saturday in Charlotte at Truist Field to put an end to a cruel disease. A 7-year-old raised $1,000 in the “Walk to End Alzheimer’s.”. City of Charlotte hosts ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’. Thousands of people put on their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Huge fentanyl trafficking bust in York County bust

Six arrests have been made so far and the investigation remains open and York County Sheriff said he won't yet link this trafficking investigation with a larger cartel. Huge fentanyl trafficking bust in York County bust. Six arrests have been made so far and the investigation remains open and York...
YORK COUNTY, SC
qcnews.com

Davidson College student to graduate with no student loans

DAVIDSON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – When choosing a college, most students have a checklist: maybe it’s a location, a walkable campus, a strong degree program, or affordability. “Being able to afford it was a big piece in my decision in the institution that I chose to enroll...
DAVIDSON, NC
qcnews.com

Police investigating double homicide-suicide in Gaston County

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were found dead Monday afternoon after a double homicide/suicide inside a vehicle in Gaston County, according to Gaston County Police. The driver was identified as Darlene Hardin, the front seat passenger as Benjamin Simmons, and the backseat passenger as David...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Woman killed in east Charlotte shooting; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in east Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning near 7100 Snow Lane. A victim was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. Queen city News was on the scene and confirmed the victim was a woman but did not release additional information.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Warming trend continues, 70 temps around Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Our sunny stretch takes us into the weekend!. Temperatures are starting to rebound and thaw out after our late week freeze. Expect mostly sunny skies today with temperatures closer to average in the lower 70s. It stays chilly, but not freezing tonight. Expect...
CHARLOTTE, NC

