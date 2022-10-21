Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul, AG James announce expansion in NY ‘red flag’ gun law usage
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a major expansion in the usage of New York State’s Red Flag Law to what they say will further protect the state from gun violence. Following an executive order and legislation signed by Hochul to strengthen...
Editorial endorsement: Thomas DiNapoli for New York state Comptroller
We endorse New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli for a fourth, four-year term for his prudent management of the state pension fund and steady leadership of the “professional audit shop” that oversees spending at all levels of government. DiNapoli, a Long Island Democrat, is widely considered one of...
Florida Gov. DeSantis refuses to commit to serving full term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A defiant Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis refused to commit to serving a full four-year term if reelected when pressed by his Democratic rival, Charlie Crist, at their only gubernatorial debate on Monday. Crist, a former congressman and one-term governor, accused DeSantis, a rising Republican star...
Vote for my candidate: Zeldin, Corl, Limpert, Murad (Your Letters)
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s television commercials are disgusting and misleading. Hochul falsely claims if Rep. Lee Zeldin is elected governor, a “supposed” doctor who performs abortions would get arrested. While Zeldin has been transparent about his opposition to abortion, he has also made it very clear that he will not roll back the state’s abortion law.
CNY doctor to pay $900,000 to settle charges of fraud, improperly prescribing painkillers
Syracuse, N.Y. – A Central New York doctor has agreed to pay the government $900,000 to settle allegations he overcharged for smoking cessation services and improperly prescribed opioid painkillers. The settlement with Dr. Ahmad M. Mehdi, a family practitioner with offices in Tully and Groton, was announced today by...
127th Assembly District: Ayoub, Stirpe on housing, Micron, and taxes in CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. – Republican Karen Ayoub is challenging long-time incumbent Al Stirpe, a Democrat, for the state Assembly seat in the 127th District. Stirpe has held the seat for seven terms. The redrawn 127th Assembly District spans the towns of Clay, Cicero and Manlius in Onondaga County and Cazenovia...
Herschel Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they...
CNY lawyer faced 11 felonies in taxpayer fraud case. She pleads to misdemeanor and $150 restitution
Syracuse, NY -- A Central New York lawyer, who received more than $200,000 a year in taxpayer money to represent indigent clients, faced an 11-count indictment, accused of bilking the system to enrich herself over two years. But Kerilyn Micale, 38, of Central Square, earlier this month pleaded to only...
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
Search new 2022 English, math test scores for every school district in New York state
New York state school test scores are out for 2022 -- the most comprehensive look, so far, at the changes wrought in the classroom when it comes to standardized testing since the coronavirus pandemic upended learning. And, as expected, scores across the state have dropped since before the pandemic began,...
37 new businesses in Central New York include mental and physical self-care
New businesses were back up this week with 37 business and corporate certificates filed in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison counties from Oct. 15 through Oct. 21. Self-care was a theme with beauty, physical fitness and mental health businesses filing certificates.
7-Eleven cashier threatened with knife in attempted robbery off I-81 near Watertown
Pamelia, N.Y. — A 7-Eleven cashier was threatened with a knife in an attempted robbery off Interstate 81 near Watertown, state police said. Troopers were called to the 7-Eleven gas station, at 23100 state Route 12 in the Jefferson County town of Pamelia, after a man walked into the store displaying a knife at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday, spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
DeWitt steakhouse closes despite receiving nearly half-a-million dollars in federal aid
DeWitt, N.Y. — Stone’s Steakhouse on Erie Boulevard in DeWitt is closing this week, a year after its owner received almost half a million dollars in federal aid aimed at helping restaurants affected by the Covid pandemic. Stone’s, at 3220 Erie Blvd E., is shutting down on Oct....
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
Helen Norvel: A protector, a keeper of life’s wisdom: ‘Everybody saw her as mom’
Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature on syracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. Maybe it came from growing up in a large, southern family in 1940s-50s Mississippi, where everyone learned to take care of one another.
DeWitt restaurant closes; plus, McMahon, Micron tout chip fab jobs (Good Morning CNY for Oct. 25)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 73; Low: 60. Enjoy the warmth while it lasts. See the 5-day forecast. SyraQs: How Farm-to-Fork founder measures success: For most of a decade, Mark Pawliw has been on a mission: to connect local farmers with local restaurants and consumers. He’s the owner of Farm to Fork 101, a business that joins farmers, restaurants and consumers together without middlemen. Pawliw sat down with us to talk about his plans for a market on Tipperary Hill, how he’s trying to change our view of food and how he measures success through the palate of a 9-year-old. (Dennis Nett photo)
FOX Sports gets into Bills, Giants & Jets debate: ‘You play in New Jersey!’
It’s a tale as old as time. Buffalo Bills, New York Giants and New York Jets fans bickering over who really represents New York in the NFL. The argument has been gaining steam as of late with all three football teams having success in 2022. FOX Sports recently shared a graphic of records in New York. Fans of all three teams chimed in with their opinions on which teams actually represent New York, but Bills tight end seemed to end the argument when he wrote, “Who’s gonna tell them??”
16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Mattydale crash; 14-year-old, 2 others injured
Salina, N.Y. — A 16-year-old motorcyclist was killed and three other people injured — including his 14-year-old passenger — after the motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a car Monday night in Salina, state police said. The motorcyclist was riding along LeMoyne Avenue at 7:58...
Deputies release name of 69-year-old woman found dead in Onondaga house fire
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Deputies have released the name of a 69-year-old woman found dead Saturday after a house fire in the town of Onondaga. Anne Prashaw, 69, was found on the first floor of her home at 4040 Howlett Hill Road, according to a news release from the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.
Woman found dead after house fire in town of Onondaga
Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — A woman was found dead inside her home after a house fire in the town of Onondaga Saturday afternoon, deputies said. Around 1:14 p.m., neighbors of 4040 Howlett Hill Road began smelling smoke and went outside to find smoke rising from the windows of the home, said Sgt. Jon Seeber, a spokesperson for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
