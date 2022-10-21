Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Award Winning Digestive and Colon Health Expert Karin Nahmani Comes to San AntonioSomething Something MediaSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
Some Texans Who Use Medical Marijuana Can Now Get Their Drugs From the CannaBus – A Mobile Dispensary in San AntonioToby HazlewoodTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
2 wounded in shooting during altercation at East Side home, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a domestic disturbance led to a shooting at a home on the city’s East Side late Monday night. Officers were called around 11 p.m. to a home in the 800 block of Richland Drive, not far from Gembler Road and AT&T Center Parkway after receiving word of shots fired.
KSAT 12
Man shot, critically wounded during possible robbery inside Northeast Side business
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting inside a Northeast Side business has left a man in critical condition and left San Antonio police looking for answers. Officers found the 43-year-old victim after 1:30 a.m. at a strip mall in the 4400 block of Parkwood, not far from Interstate 35 and Rittiman Road.
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash with sedan on far North Side; driver hospitalized, charged with manslaughter, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead and a driver is in custody after a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side late Sunday night, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 21500 block of Blanco Road, not far from Wilderness Oak in the Stone Oak area.
KSAT 12
Driver involved in crash with motorcycle suspected of driving while intoxicated
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police believe a man who was behind the wheel of a car when it collided with a motorcycle was driving while intoxicated. A preliminary police report state that the 63-year-old man, who also was critically injured in the crash, will face criminal charges. The...
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed at H-E-B self-checkout Sunday
Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.
KSAT 12
Erik Cantu’s family to speak publicly for first time after teen was shot by SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a teenager who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in early October is expected to speak to the public on Tuesday for the first time since the shooting. A week after the family retained high-profile civil rights attorney Ben Crump to...
KTSA
Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who witnesses saw running from the scene of a shooting on the Northeast side. It happened just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday on Parkwood Drive. KSAT-12 reports the victim was shot by three men who were last seen on...
Update on Erik Cantu, teen shot by now fired SAPD officer, expected Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — We're expecting an update from the family of Erik Cantu Tuesday morning. He's the 17-year-old boy who's on life support after a now fired San Antonio police officer shot him. We've received emailed statements from the family before, but Tuesday morning will be the first time...
KSAT 12
West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
KSAT 12
Man stabbed while purchasing groceries at H-E-B self-checkout; suspect has not been found, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Police are looking for a man who stabbed another man at a self-checkout kiosk inside an H-E-B on the city’s Southwest Side on Sunday afternoon. Officers were called around 1:40 p.m. to an H-E-B in the 300 block of Valley Hi Drive, not far from Springvale Drive and Loop 410 after receiving word of a person wounded.
KSAT 12
Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD
SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
KSAT 12
New city program targets high crime, crash prone areas
San Antonio – The City of San Antonio set aside nearly $6 million dollars during the 2022 budget to start a street light program to target darkness gaps in residential neighborhoods. A gap analysis looked at over 3,200 miles of residential streets, says Michael Shannon with the Development Services...
Tractor-trailers overturn due to rainy conditions, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A tractor-trailer towing a second truck overturned Monday morning due to the wet conditions on the road, police say. It happened near the overpass of Loop 410 at I-35 Southbound entrance ramp on the northeast side of town around 8:18 a.m. Police say the driver of...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 2 people, including innocent bystander, shot at in apartment complex shooting
SAN ANTONIO – An altercation at a Southwest Side apartment complex led to a shooting that injured two, including an innocent bystander, according to San Antonio police. At 2:50 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to the 4800 block of W Military Drive for a shooting in progress. Police said...
Off-duty deputy arrested for domestic violence, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO — An off-duty deputy with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office was arrested for assault with bodily injury early Monday morning after she elbowed her partner in his face, officials say. Angelica Flores reportedly started an argument with her partner inside her home, which then became physical around...
KSAT 12
Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge
SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
KSAT 12
Man shot while walking on city’s West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead after he was targeted in a shooting while walking on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. At 10:31 p.m. Saturday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 2300 block of W Cesar Chavez Boulevard. Police...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven
SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
KSAT 12
Suspects on the run after woman shot, killed near downtown-area convenience store, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Multiple suspects are on the run after a shooting outside of a downtown-area convenience store left one woman dead, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened just after 6 p.m. Saturday on S Richter St & Guadalupe Street. Police said a gray vehicle pulled up...
KSAT 12
San Antonio teen witnesses boyfriend’s car crash through FaceTime
SAN ANTONIO – A local teen had to call for help early Friday morning after witnessing by way of FaceTime a car crash involving her boyfriend on the city’s far Northwest Side. Sierra Martinez says she and her boyfriend, who was a passenger in the car, were taking...
Comments / 3