San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

West Side altar honors 53 migrants who died in tractor-trailer

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly four months after 53 migrants died in a human-smuggling attempt on Quintana Road, a local woman is honoring their memories through an altar. “This is more than just an altar for me. This is the way I’m healing,” said SandraGrace Martínez, a mental health therapist and artist. Since June 27, Martínez has helped protect and gather the items of migrants left scattered where the tractor-trailer was discovered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Spring Branch man arrested on trafficking charges by New Braunfels PD

SAN ANTONIO – The New Braunfels Police Department has arrested a man accused of trafficking a juvenile girl for sex. Marc Stephen Jamison, 58, of Spring Branch was taken into police custody on Friday after arriving in New Braunfels to meet an underage girl that police said he had been paying to have a sexual relationship with him since May.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

New city program targets high crime, crash prone areas

San Antonio – The City of San Antonio set aside nearly $6 million dollars during the 2022 budget to start a street light program to target darkness gaps in residential neighborhoods. A gap analysis looked at over 3,200 miles of residential streets, says Michael Shannon with the Development Services...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested on family violence charge

SAN ANTONIO – An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Monday morning for assault after a violent argument with her boyfriend at their home, BCSO confirmed. According to Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials, 29-year-old Angelica Flores got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, which then became physical when Flores allegedly struck her boyfriend in the face with her elbow.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD: Argument leads to shooting outside Northeast Side 7-Eleven

SAN ANTONIO – An argument outside a convenience store left one person injured Friday, said San Antonio police. SAPD officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of North Foster Road Friday night. Police say a 7-Eleven employee got into an argument with someone they knew when they...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

